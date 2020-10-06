Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/10/2020 07:51:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular

08/10/2020    06:44 GMT+7

Head of the Primary School Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Thai Van Tai talks about changes in regulations relating to the organisation, management and operation of primary schools.

No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
Head of Primary School Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Thai Van Tai. VNA/VNS Photo

The Ministry of Education and Training has issued a new circular on primary schools. The circular will take effects from October 20, replacing the current one from 10 years ago. Among changes of the new circular is the regulation “teachers are not allowed to criticise students in public, for example in front of class/school members or in meetings between students’ parents and teacher.” Why is this regulation in place?

The regulation aims to fix the limitations of discipline applied previously and to respect students’ rights. It is for their progress and suitable for modern educational views.

If students make mistakes during their schooling, they will get discipline measures depending on their violation levels such as warnings, be assisted to fix the mistakes or have their parents informed about their children’s mistakes so the family can help the students fix their mistakes.

Teachers must not criticise students in public in front of other members of their class/school or in the public meeting between parents and teachers.

It is expected that the regulation will help offer more effective education as students are respected, their privacy is ensured and no public reprimands means the students will not feel ashamed in front of their peers. Thus, students will see school as a safe place and be willing to open and share their feelings with teachers, as well as listen to teachers’ instructions. Teachers will co-operate with the students’ parents in helping students correct their mistakes and make progress.

The new general education programme is being implemented first in primary schools. Is there any connection between the new general education programme and the new regulations for primary schools?

The new general education programme has been launched this school year with new textbooks designed to promote teachers’ activeness and creativity. Schools are allowed to develop their own teaching plans to fit their students and their conditions as the ministry only regulates the minimum time needed to complete the programme in a school year, not a week-based curriculum like previously.

In previous programmes, there were lessons in textbooks, each lesson was usually taught in 30-45 minutes and students were supposed to achieve particular goals after each lesson.

In the new programme, every single teacher or school can develop their own teaching plans as long as the plans are in line with the ministry’s teaching frame and education targets of localities. Schools are also allowed to use advanced education and training methods/approaches/forms suitable to their students and conditions.

So, different schools could have different teaching options so they could take the initiative to respond to any situation caused by objective factors, for example, diseases or natural disasters.

Under the new primary school regulations, teachers are also allowed to develop and implement their own teaching plans and they will be responsible for what they teach, how they teach and how they assess students. The teachers can decide the teaching equipment or apply information technology in their work.

 

The new primary school regulations are expected to create favourable conditions for schools to effectively meet the requirements of the new general education programme.

Does the circular on new primary school regulations deal with the issue over the sales and use of reference books while students’ parents are very concerned over compulsory textbooks and reference books (optional)?

The Ministry of Education and Training has issued instructions over the use of textbooks and reference books in schools.

In the former circular on primary school regulations, Article 28 stated that textbooks are compulsory while reference books are optional. No organisations or individuals can force students to buy reference materials.

In the new circular on primary school regulations, the ministry clarifies principles to ensure students’ rights, schools' obligations and local authorities' supervisory role.

Textbooks used at specific primary schools are those proved by Minister of Education and Training and selected by provincial People’s Committees. Students and teachers at the schools use the textbooks for their learning and teaching programme.

The schools have to provide sufficient information about the textbooks and teaching equipment for students’ families.

The schools are encouraged to use extra reference materials to improve teaching quality but no organisations nor individuals can force students to buy reference books.

In the new circular, school principals must manage and select reference materials for use in the schools. So, if there is any violation relating to the use of textbooks and reference books in the school, the principals would be responsible. VNS

Parents have hard time finding reference books for children

Parents have hard time finding reference books for children

Due to their variety of options, parents have not been able to find quality reference books for their children for school use.

‘How to teach primary school students’ under new system: are educators qualified?

‘How to teach primary school students’ under new system: are educators qualified?

Most of the 990 students attending the exams for the sixth grade at the Hanoi-Amsterdam School for the Gifted had a GPA of 10 for all five grades at primary school, which some say is a reflection of a dysfunctional school system.

 
 

Other News

.
Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.

HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The International University-Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City has decided to pay doctoral students VND10 million (US$430) for monthly living expenses and waive tuition fees of up to 100 per cent in the 2020-21 academic year.

Fundraising app for AO/dioxin victims debuts
Fundraising app for AO/dioxin victims debuts
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A fundraising app for victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin was launched by the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) during a ceremony on October 6.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 7
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

152 F1 contacts linked to possible Japanese COVID-19 case

Universities require higher benchmarks for admission
Universities require higher benchmarks for admission
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Higher required scores for university admission this year were foreseeable, but students are still surprised at the level needed for acceptance.

Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, has filed an appeal against the judgments which were announced at the first instance trial.

Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed great challenges to the Government, but the Government’s proactiveness was key to helping Vietnam devise effective solutions in the fight against the pandemic,

Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather
Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The central region is forecast to experience prolonged heavy rains and floods in the coming days due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.

Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The 84-year-old Do Thi Mo in Thanh Hoa has become known across Vietnam after she asked local authorities not to classify her household as 'poor' in September last year, effectively forgoing many benefits and preferential treatment.

University admission scores increase sharply
University admission scores increase sharply
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

University admission scores this year increased compared to 2019, with information technology, computer science, international economics and marketing attracting a large number of candidates.

Hai Phong hotel locked down after new Covid-19 case
Hai Phong hotel locked down after new Covid-19 case
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

A hotel in Hai Phong City has been locked down since October 5 after a Japanese man who stayed there tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

20 tiny teeth in tumour removed
20 tiny teeth in tumour removed
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Doctors from the Hung Vuong General Hospital in the northern province of Phu Tho have removed a teeth tumour from a 12-year-old patient.

Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion
Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tien Giang is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Cases of dengue fever hit majority of districts in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever hit majority of districts in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The dengue fever season is starting to peak, with cases being detected in 29 out of 30 districts across the capital, according to information released by the Hanoi Department of Health,

Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Five people were killed after a car hit a motorbike in the central province of Nghe An on Sunday evening.

Training costs are high, but students stay abroad to work: experts
Training costs are high, but students stay abroad to work: experts
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Vietnam is facing a brain drain: elite intellectuals trained abroad do not return, while some in Vietnam seek opportunities to work abroad.

Disabled workers creating miracles
Disabled workers creating miracles
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Making handicrafts is a tough job even for able-bodied people, yet many exquisite and vivid handicrafts have been brought to the world by the hands of people with disabilities.

Hanoi's ten exemplary citizens in 2020
Hanoi's ten exemplary citizens in 2020
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Hanoi has honoured ten exemplary citizens of the capital city in 2020, praise good persons, good deeds and outstanding entrepreneurs.

Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Schools have been trying to prevent students from using foul language, and have even released regulations, but with little success.

East Sea to see storms in October and November
East Sea to see storms in October and November
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

In October and November, the East Sea will have strong storms, which will affect provinces in central Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 