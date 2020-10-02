NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students

In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.

The virtual New Zealand Education Showcase is the New Zealand government’s efforts to bring a comprehensive experience of its world-class education to Vietnamese parents and students.

As New Zealand’s largest education event in Vietnam this year; jointly organised by ENZ, the New Zealand Embassy and New Zealand Consulate, the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase will not only provide updated New Zealand education information but also introduce real-time New Zealand classroom experiences, taught by New Zealand teachers.

With the online format, visitors can access information about study options ranging from joint degrees, foundation programmes, online programmes for international qualifications, to valuable scholarships for studying in New Zealand. Nearly 50 education institutions from New Zealand will participate to counsel parents and students while sudents will also have the opportunity to explore Maori culture as well as the differences between New Zealand’s cities and regions at the Showcase.

The simulated classrooms, with diverse topics such as Science and History subjects (for high school students), and Motion Capture production (for students who are planning for undergraduate and graduate degrees) will help visitors understand the interactive and innovative approach to learning in a New Zealand classroom.

The New Zealand Education Showcase also provides an opportunity for students to meet New Zealand’s alumni and current students, to listen to their experiences of studying and developing a career in New Zealand. These discussions will provide a better understanding on how a New Zealand education prepares students to succeed in both their personal and professional lives.

A specialised workshop on Pilot Training will also be part of the Showcase, with Vietnamese alumni sharing their training experiences in New Zealand as well as their career developments.

The New Zealand Ambassador to Viet Nam, Wendy Matthews said: “Education is a very important pillar in the overall growing Viet Nam-New Zealand relationship. This year we renewed the New Zealand-Viet Nam Strategic Engagement Plan on Education to continue to deepen institution-to-institution links, expand knowledge sharing on education curriculum and teaching techniques and further cooperation in areas such as distance learning. This showcase is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about New Zealand and New Zealand’s world class education.”

Mai Lan