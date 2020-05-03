Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
One more COVID-19 case recorded, taking tally to 271

 
 
03/05/2020    21:49 GMT+7

A British national has been confirmed the latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam, taking the country’s total amount of COVID-19 cases to 271, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on May 3.

One more COVID-19 case recorded, taking tally to 271 hinh anh 1

Samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing. 

The 37-year-old man, who is an expert of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, landed in Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 28 onboard a private plane from the UK with 12 other passengers. They were taken to a concentrated quarantine area in the city’s Can Gio district upon their arrival.

The man first tested negative for the novel conoravirus SARS-CoV-2 along with the other people on board but a second test taken on May 2 revealed a positive result.

Patient No. 271 is currently being treated at the Cu Chi COVID-19 treatment hospital in HCM City.

Of the 271 confirmed patients, 131 are imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival.

 

Up to 219 patients have made full recovery, while 52 others are being treated at medical establishments nationwide.

Twelve patients were tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and nine others tested negative twice or more.

A total of 30,530 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or coming from pandemic-hit regions have been quarantined across the country, including 246 at hospitals, 5,748 at concentrated quarantine areas and 24,192 at home./.

Vietnam yet to declare itself COVID-19 free: health official

100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam

100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam

May 2 marks the 100th day since COVID-19 appeared in Vietnam. VNS presents a timeline of the pandemic.

 
 

Sixty-one people have died and 48 others injured on Vietnam's roads over the three-day holiday weekend.

May 2 marks the 100th day since COVID-19 appeared in Vietnam. VNS presents a timeline of the pandemic.

Vietnam yet to declare itself COVID-19 free: health official

41,000 teachers and employees in HCM City have been laid off temporarily or lost their jobs as private schools face shutdown threat.

The prisoners rioted over a lack of food and water, with quarantine measures halting family visits.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 2-3 under the coordination among Vietnam's relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in UAE, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and UAE authorities.

Border guards of Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 morning rescued a US citizen in distress on the Saigon River.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed tens of thousands of people around the world, Vietnam has been one of the few countries whose approach to containing the pandemic has been undeniably successful.

A Filipino fisherman found exhausted and adrift at sea has been saved by fishermen and border guards of the central province of Binh Dinh.

A heat wave is expected to soon sweep through northern and central Vietnam next week, with temperatures jumping to 38-40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases in community for 16 days, total remains at 270

A high school student in the central province of Nghe An has just won scholarships worth USD1.8 million offered by 15 universities in the US.

Vietnamese people will be banned from doing hazardous jobs while overseas, including massage, under a new decree which will take effect from this month.

A severe heat wave is forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from May 2 according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Many people across Vietnam have been adversely affected by COVID-19, prompting the government to release a bailout package worth VND62 trillion ($2.66 billion) in early April. The package has since been reaching needy people.

PM orders investigation of Covid-19 testing equipment procurement

Ito Mai, a 40-year-old Japanese teacher for children with autism in the central city of Da Nang, starts each day with a special cup of coffee.

An apartment building at 1A-1B on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in HCMC's District 1 has been locked down after a recovered coronavirus patient who lives there retested positive.

The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring 12 others.

