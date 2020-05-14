Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea

Typhoon Vongfong is moving towards the eastern waters of the Philippines with strong winds close to the centre of the storm reaching between 100km and 135km per hour and is likely to change its direction to enter the East Sea.

This prediction comes after forecasters stated that the typhoon was located at 12.8 degrees north latitude and 126 degrees east longitude, approximately 100km east of the central coast of the Philippines.

During the next 48 hours, Typhoon Vongfong is anticipated to move west-northwest at a speed of approximately 15km per hour.

Over the course of the subsequent 72 hours, the weather event is predicted to travel northwest at speeds of roughly 15km per hour.

At 13:00 on May 16, the typhoon was located at 16 degrees north latitude and 120 east longitude just to the west of Ludong island in the Philippines, with the weather event having sustained winds between 75km and 100km per hour.

It is expected that over the following five days the storm will track north, then change direction to move northeast at speeds of between 15km and 20km per hour.

In light of the developments, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has therefore requested that the Steering Committees of coastal localities from Quang Ninh to Kien Giang be proactive in implementing measures in a bid to ensure the safety of vessels operating at sea.

Moreover, local authorities have been asked to closely monitor the typhoon’s movements whilst devising plans for scenarios in the event that the storm changes direction and makes landfall in the East Sea. VOV