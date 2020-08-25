Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/08/2020 14:35:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces

26/08/2020    13:28 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health kicked off a five-year project on developing district- and commune-level healthcare systems in 13 provinces nationwide at an online conference held on August 25.

Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces hinh anh 1

The project aims to increase the quality and efficiency of services offered at district- and commune-level facilities. 

The project will cost in excess of 125 million USD, of which 80 million USD is in the form of a loan from the World Bank and 25 million USD is in non-refundable loans.

The 13 beneficiaries are Hau Giang, Bac Lieu, Tra Vinh, and Long An in the Mekong Delta, Ha Giang, Bac Kan, Son La, Yen Bai, and Hoa Binh in the northern region, Quang Binh, Quang Ngai, and Quang Tri in the central region, and Ninh Thuan in the south-central region.

The project aims to increase the quality and efficiency of services offered at district- and commune-level facilities, including initial healthcare, check-ups, and treatment, with priority given to mothers and children, the elderly, ethnic minority people, and those from disadvantaged areas.

It will build 138 new commune-level medical stations and upgrade 325 others, while renovating 12 district-level healthcare establishments. Training will also be held to improve grassroots health workers’ capacity in initial healthcare, disease prevention and control, and the detection and management of non-communicable diseases, among others.

 

Speaking at the conference, Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long highlighted the importance of district- and commune-level health systems, adding that the point of overhauling such systems is to improve their services so they are the equal of those in higher-level systems.

The ministry will launch a project shortly on remote healthcare check-ups and treatment, which connects 1,000 establishments.

Vietnam currently has close to 11,000 medical stations, more than half of which are in need of repair./.VNA

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more

HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more

HCM City has got a number of new healthcare facilities this year and more are being built, all with modern equipment and technologies.

 
 

Other News

.
Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector.

Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

You don’t have to take a challenging trip up high mountains to see the clouds from a close distance. 

Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

During the peak days fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Da Nang, besides ‘frontline soldiers’ like doctors, police and army forces, there are many outstanding examples of pandemic prevention and control bringing up the ‘rear’.

Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Thousands of foreign workers and stranded tourists in the central city of Da Nang have been tested for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as part of the city's efforts to fight the pandemic.

National social security system needed
National social security system needed
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Ngoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Social Security Department in the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, speaks on his ministry’s plan to develop a national social security system in all provinces and cities nationwide.

Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Thom, 52, of Chinh Gian Ward, Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District, got milk, vegetables, eggs, hand sanitiser and a mask for free at a mobile supermarket last weekend.

Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Le, Deputy Director of the Market Surveillance, under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, talks about Vietnam's strict regulations on food safety in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.

Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Do Thanh Hai, a math major at the Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted in Hai Duong province, began cherishing the dream of studying in the US when he was a secondary school student.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 25
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Hai Duong suspends services as grocery store identified as new COVID-19 cluster

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having come into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 

Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

More than 400 Lao students are expected to return to Vietnam via the central province of Quang Tri.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnamese police on August 24 arrested 21 Chinese citizens who are wanted by Chinese authorities on charges of frauds and property appropriation.

Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Many restaurants throughout Hanoi capital have put up ‘transparent shields’ and arranged seats in a way to maintain a safe distance between customers, in an effort to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The first face mask ATM in the capital officially opened to members of the public at 3 p.m. on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic nationwide.

Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Major General To Van Hue, head of the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security told local media about the ministry’s plans to introduce chip-based identity cards.

New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has turned green light to localities to hold online ceremonies for new school year 2020-2021 amid complicated evolution of COVID-19 pandemic.

'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Trinh The Hung, director of the preventive health centre of Hanoi’s Phuc Tho District, will never forget the day he was informed of the district’s first COVID-19 case earlier this month.

Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 won prizes, including one gold medal, reported the Ministry of Education and Training today.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 