Respected teacher of mathematics passes away

Prof Dang Dinh Ang, an outstanding teacher who made a great contribution to the development of Vietnam’s mathematics, passed away on August 29 at the age of 94.

Ang was born in 1926 in Ha Tay province.



In 1953-1955, he studied Aerospace Engineering at the University of Kansas and received a bachelor's degree. Later, he entered Caltech and received his doctorate with a dissertation on analytics and mechanics in 1958.

Prof Dang Dinh Ang





He worked for CalTech for two years before coming back to Vietnam in 1960.



In Vietnam, he became the head of the mathematics department at the University of Science under the Saigon University Institute. As the head of the department, he modernized the curriculum and introduced for the first time subjects such as topology, abstract algebra, and functional analysis.



Three years later, he set up the postgraduate certificate program Mathematiques Approfondies and became the head of the department until 1975. Later, he worked as director of the Analytical Research Institute until 1994.

In 1988, he was the first chair of the HCM City Mathematics Association.



In 1995, he took major responsibility for the organization of an international mathematics conference, for the first time organized in HCM City, which attracted well-known mathematicians from the US, Germany, Russia, China and France.



In 1982, Ang became advisor to the first PhD student in the southern region. He also trained many other PhDs in mathematics, who work in Vietnam and overseas.



In 1980, when Vietnam for the first time granted professorship titles to scientists after the country became reunited, Ang, together with Hoang Tuy and Phan Dinh Dieu, was granted the title of professor.



Prof Dang Dinh Ang has more than 130 articles in the field of nonlinear analysis and mechanics published in domestic and foreign mathematics journals. He is the author of six books specializing in analytics and mechanics, including a book he wrote together with foreign authors published by Springer Science Publishing House (Germany).



Not only was he a well-known mathematician, Prof Ang was also a talented flutist with many chamber concert CDs. For him, music was both a passion and a cultural bridge that links the community and the world.



Prof Nguyen Huu Anh and Prof Dang Duc Trong from the HCM City University of Natural Sciences drew four great lessons from Ang’s life and achievements.



First, to succeed in any work, one needs to have strong determination and high concentration, and regularly keep up to date and 'renovate' themselves.



Second, regarding teaching views, Ang highlighted self-study and early scientific research.



The third lesson was on how to behave. Ang always helped his students and all people.



Fourth, he always remained optimistic, which helped him overcome many difficulties.

Ngan Anh

