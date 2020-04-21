VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators

The Electric Power University (EPU), Vingroup, and the Information Technology Center of the Eastern People Military Hospital are just three of many universities, businesses and organizations that have promised to manufacture robots and ventilators.

1/ Cu Chi Field Hospital has officially put a room disinfection robot into operation. The product is made by the ‘Creative Incubator’ at the Information Technology Center at the Eastern People Military Hospital to fulfill an order from the HCM City Department of Health.





The robot has two major functions – spraying disinfectant and mopping the floor after spraying. In addition, it can disinfect itself before leaving isolation rooms. Medical workers control the robot remotely via 3G or the internet, thus reducing the risk of exposure to germs.



The HCM City Department of Health plans to equip all the hospitals receiving coronavirus patients in the city with the robots.

2/ Vingroup reported it has made the first NIPPV (Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation) machine. The product was taken to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on April 13.



Prior to that, Vingroup registered to manufacture breathing machines and promised that the products would be available in the second half of April.



3/ BKAV Corporation Nguyen Tu Quang on April 11 said the company has drawn up a plan to make IPPV (Invasive Positive Pressure Ventilation) machines based on Medtronic’s PB 560.



“We hope that the first machine will be made by mid-May, when we follow procedures to ask for MOH’s permission for mass production,” Quang said, adding that BKAV’s 9,000 workers and four factories in the BPhone production chain are ready for the ventilator manufacturing.



4/ A group of lecturers and students from EPU has created two trial versions of NIPPV based on open source codes.



The lite version uses materials and components available in Vietnam. Mass production is carried within a short time with a very reasonable cost of VND2-3 million.



They are still working on the full version which has more functions. However, the product needs more components.



5/ Duy Tan University created NIPPV after considering different breathing machine models available in Vietnam, including E-Vent of MIT, OxVent of Oxford University, Medtronics PB650 and Lowenstein Ventilator.



The machine, with high localization ratio, has production cost of VND20 million. It is compact, and very usable for quick response with a backup battery ensuring continuous operation for three hours.



6/ Young researchers at VMINA LAB have introduced automatic hand sanitizer and automatic room disinfection machine.



The machine will use 4 automatic nozzles to spray disinfectant solution on hands and can automatically disconnect.

