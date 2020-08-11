Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/08/2020 18:13:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Schools in HCM City urged to go cashless

11/08/2020    18:10 GMT+7

HCM City’s education and training sector plans to embrace electronic payments at the kindergarten, primary, secondary and high school education levels by 2022.

Schools in HCM City urged to go cashless
Parents are given instructions on how to use cashless payments. — Photo tuoitre.vn

Hoang Kim Son, principal of Ha Huy Giap Primary School in District 12, said cashless payment methods such as internet banking and cards would be essential to increase operational efficiency and transparency for school fee payments.

It would also help reduce cash handling costs and associated risks.

The school plans to recruit 3,300 students in the 2020-21 academic year.

An average of 200 parents are expected to visit the school to pay school fees for their children daily over a period of 15 days.

The school has switched to electronic payments to reduce the work overload for accountants and reduce the risk of money losses.

However, the habit of using cash persists among many parents.

More than 40 per cent of students are from families with temporary residency in HCM City and their access to electronic payment technologies is limited, according to the principal.

 

Vo Phuong Binh, principal of Ngo Quyen High School, said that many parents paid school fees in cash despite the availability of electronic payment methods that are accepted at the school.

In the 2020-21 academic year, more than 1.7 million students will attend kindergarten, primary, secondary and high schools.  

School fee payments worth dozens of trillions of dong will be collected every month, making it an urgent need for schools to adopt electronic payment methods, according to the city’s Department of Education and Training.

In 2014, the city’s People’s Committee assigned the city’s Department of Education and Training to work with the State Bank of Vietnam’s HCM City branch to develop infrastructure for electronic payments and diversify payment services.

As of the end of 2019-20 academic year, only nine out of 24 districts in the city had adopted electronic payment methods, including Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Binh Chanh, Nha Be, Cu Chi, 6, 7, 9, and 10, according to a report of the Department of Education and Training.

More than 90 per cent of high schools use cashless payment methods, while the number of kindergartens and primary and secondary schools using electronic payment remains modest.  VNS

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment

Nguyen Anh Duc, general director of Saigon Co.op, said the rate of cashless payment at its system, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile, has increased sharply since last year from 3-5 percent to nearly 21 percent now.  

Schools, hospitals in Vietnam to go cashless by December

Schools, hospitals in Vietnam to go cashless by December

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has set the deadline for all schools and hospitals in urban areas go cashless in the next three months.  

 
 

Other News

.
Students support O Du ethnic minorities
Students support O Du ethnic minorities
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Pham Van Hung has finished a 15-day campaign of supporting ethnic Ơ Đu minorities with his friends from university.

Vietnam gov’t spends nearly US$770 million to support efforts against Covid-19
Vietnam gov’t spends nearly US$770 million to support efforts against Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

As of July 20, the government delayed a payment worth VND47.6 trillion (US$2.04 billion) of land rental fees and taxes for enterprises, organizations and household businesses.

Dozens of Lao students in Vietnam return home illegally
Dozens of Lao students in Vietnam return home illegally
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Up to 56 Lao students studying at a college in the central province of Quang Tri have returned to their country without permission from authorities amid the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

New central square to be built on Phu Quoc
New central square to be built on Phu Quoc
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang has approved a project to build a new central square in the island district of Phu Quoc.

HCM City: Surveillance cameras installed to prevent violations
HCM City: Surveillance cameras installed to prevent violations
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

After four months of surveillance cameras in Ho Chi Minh City, traffic in these places has become better.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 11
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

HCM City dispatches medical staff to coronavirus epicentre Da Nang

Wages cut amid pandemic, HCM City’s labourers have their burdens shared
Wages cut amid pandemic, HCM City’s labourers have their burdens shared
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had enormous impacts on the labour market in Vietnam and being in one of the main economic hubs of the country, labourers in HCM City are suffering greatly.

People with disabilities to get more assistance
People with disabilities to get more assistance
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme to support people with disabilities in 2021-2030.

The trouble with testing
The trouble with testing
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

On August 6, patient No. 714, who travelled to Da Nang from July 14-17, went to work on July 18.

Phu Quoc longs to become Vietnam’s first island city
Phu Quoc longs to become Vietnam’s first island city
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The island paradise of Phu Quoc has significant potential to develop into a leading tourist destination in Southeast Asia. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 10
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

Khanh Hoa closes bars, dance clubs from August 10 as Covid-19 infections rise

Commercializing research works: the gaps that need to be filled
Commercializing research works: the gaps that need to be filled
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

While many universities around the world consider research activities as an important part of their operation, Vietnam’s universities mostly focus on training.

Tropical depression likely to develop into storm
Tropical depression likely to develop into storm
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

A tropical depression currently located in the East Sea is likely to strengthen into a storm, therefore triggering torrential rain, possible landslides, and flashfloods throughout northern mountainous provinces.

Vietnam deports 21 Chinese citizens due to illegal entry
Vietnam deports 21 Chinese citizens due to illegal entry
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

Police in Quang Nam province said on August 9 they are completing procedures to deport 21 Chinese citizens who have illegally entered the locality in recent times, reported VOV.

More diphtheria infections confirmed in Quang Tri
More diphtheria infections confirmed in Quang Tri
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

The central province of Quang Tri has reported eight more diphtheria cases, comprised of children aged between 1 and 12.

Foreign experts commend Vietnam's response to latest COVID-19 outbreak
Foreign experts commend Vietnam's response to latest COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

Foreign experts have praised Vietnam’s response to the current COVID-19 outbreak that has caused the country’s first fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

National high school exam held nationwide amidst COVID-19 concerns
National high school exam held nationwide amidst COVID-19 concerns
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

Some 867,000 high school students across Vietnam sat the national graduation exam on Sunday amid the complex developments of the coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

HCM City to use 20,000sq.m of public lands to resettle Thu Thiem residents
HCM City to use 20,000sq.m of public lands to resettle Thu Thiem residents
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

HCM City has decided to convert some 20,000 square metres of public land into residential land to resettle nearly 200 households in the Thu Thiem new urban area whose lands it wrongfully took over.

Niger attack: French aid workers among eight killed by gunmen
Niger attack: French aid workers among eight killed by gunmen
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

The attack happened in a region which draws visitors to the last giraffe herds in West Africa.

Coronavirus: Australia records deadliest day but fewer new infections
Coronavirus: Australia records deadliest day but fewer new infections
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

An outbreak in Victoria has seen over 100 deaths in the past week, but new infections may be slowing.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 