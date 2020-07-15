Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/07/2020 19:37:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts

16/07/2020    18:30 GMT+7

The presence of private investment in education will create more effective and diverse services, but it will be impossible to create social justice by selling schools for the gifted to private investors, experts have said.

Nguyen Duc Thanh, a finance expert, has proposed selling the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted and other similar schools to private investors.

Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts

The Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted



Thanh believes that the existence of these state-funded schools creates injustice in society. He believes that the school-for-the-gifted model would be acceptable if the schools have private investment.

If so, parents would have to pay big money for the high-quality services for their children.

The presence of private investment in education will create more effective and diverse services, but it will be impossible to create social justice by selling schools for the gifted to private investors.
 

Dr Nguyen Tien Viet, an economist working for a university in the UK, in his article published on VnExpress, said that selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice.

It would be more effective to provide education at different levels based on their capacity and demand, he said.

It would be a big waste to invest too much in children who don’t have demand or capacity in learning or invest too little in the children who have high demand or high capacity in learning.

Private investment in education is a must, because it can mobilize more resources for education.the private sector uses capital more effectively, so the investment will help better satisfy education demand and provide diverse education products.

However, Viet said that the private sector has no incentive to ensure social equity.

“Therefore, it is a humorous idea to sell state-owned schools for the gifted to private investors in the name of social justice,” he commented.

Prof Nguyen Minh Thuyet, chief editor of the new curriculum for comprehensive education reform, described the proposal of selling the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted to private investors is an ‘extreme idea’.

He said that over the last decades, the school has produced a high number of talented students who serve the nation’s interests, and selling the school is a question that should be considered only when the state cannot continue funding the school.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has said that schools for the gifted must not be developed by non-state investors.

Nguyen Xuan Thanh, director of the Secondary Education Department, said at the Q2 press conference that the disadvantaged and the talented, including students at the schools for the gifted, are the two groups that can receive state funds.

Chi Mai 

Private schools want to begin teaching before academic year opens

Private schools want to begin teaching before academic year opens

Some private schools have complained that it will be a ‘disaster’ if they cannot begin teaching before the new academic year opening day on September 5.

HCM City official calls for solutions to school-parents conflicts

HCM City official calls for solutions to school-parents conflicts

An official in Ho Chi Minh City said it was not fair if the Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) did not allow students to continue attending because of conflicts with their parents.  

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 16
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 16
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 16 morning

Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

More than 900 households living along the Van Don-Mong Cai Highway will have to relocate for it to be expanded. 

Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings
Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The nation has risen five places to reach 90th in terms of the cost of living index rankings for the middle of year as compiled by Numbeo.

VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Six fresh cases of diphtheria have been confirmed in the Central Highlands provinces as of today, July 15, bringing total infections in the region to 84.

Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City has been named in the world’s top 400 and 500 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) this year.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 percent of its communes and wards being free of African swine fever (ASF) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Minh, 43, holds her nine-month-old son in her arms with the great happiness of a mother.

Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Bac, 40, a security guard at the Hanoi-based Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, has cleaned the dirt on the glass of the lost-and-found closet and neatly arranged lost items from passengers every day for a decade.

Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year.

Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on July 3 sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for theft.

Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has recognised the Geographical Indication (GI) for the Ly Son garlic products and more than 100 members of the Ly Son Garlic Association.

Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are taking part in the 2020 Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), which began on Sunday in HCM City. 

Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.

Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province were hit by an earthquake reaching four on the Richter scale on the morning of July 15, but no tsunami warning has been issued shortly afterwards.

Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The Tu Lien Bridge has been touted as a new symbol of a dynamic Hanoi beside Hoan Kiem Lake and One-Pillar Pagoda which are famous icons of Hanoi culture and history.

Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Nearly two in three married women, or almost 63%, have experienced one or more forms of physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence and controlling behaviours by their husbands in their lifetime, a study has found.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 15
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

 Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months

Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention
Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Hanoi’s Department of Health has asked preventive medicine units and facilities in the city to strengthen diseases prevention.

Red River flood diversion needs special treatment
Red River flood diversion needs special treatment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Architect Dao Ngoc Nghiem, Vice President of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks on the need to grant a special policy for Hanoi on flood diversion on the Red River.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 