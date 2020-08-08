Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/08/2020 10:29:19 (GMT +7)
Singaporean drug trafficker gets death sentence

08/08/2020    10:17 GMT+7

The People’s Court of the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh on August 7 handed a death penalty to a 40-year-old Singaporean man for drug trafficking.

The People’s Court of the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh on August 7 hands a death penalty to Cher Wei Hon, a 40-year-old Singaporean man, for drug trafficking. (Photo: VNA)

According to the indictment, Cher Wei Hon was caught in Loi Thuan commune, Ben Cau district, Tay Ninh province, on June 29, 2019, along with nearly 10kg of drugs, and 27-year-old driver Duong Hung Tam from Tan Bien ward, Tan Bien district, also Tay Ninh province.

The Singaporean man confessed that he was hired by a woman named Quynh in Ho Chi Minh City to transport the drugs from Cambodia to Vietnam to get 500-1,000 USD for each trip.

 

Cher said he had transported drugs from Cambodia to HCM City at the request of Quynh for about five times.

Meanwhile, Tam denied any discussions with Cher about the drugs, saying he is only the driver of Quynh. There is no evidence proving he is Cher’s accomplice./.VNA

 
 
