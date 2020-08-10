Storm Atsani heading to East Sea

Storm Atsani, which has developed offshore of the Philippines, is moving towards the East Sea.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting, at 1 am today, November 6, the storm was around 290 kilometre from the Southeast of the Philippines’ Luzon Island.

In the next 24 hours, the storm would move to the Southeast of Taiwan with the wind power of 60-90 kilometres per hour.



The storm then would weaken into a tropical depression in the 48 hours to come.



By 1 am on November 8, the tropical depression would be 550 kilometres southeast of the Paracel Islands with the wind speed of 40-60 kilometres per hour.



Since early October, Vietnam has faced five consecutive storms, leaving at least 235 dead and missing and causing losses of around VND17 trillion (USD733.4 million), including VND10 trillion by Storm Molave. Dtinews