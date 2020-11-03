Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/11/2020 12:32:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Storm Goni to batter central region with torrential downpour

03/11/2020    10:24 GMT+7

Goni, the 10th storm to reach the East Sea this year, is forecast to make landfall in the central region, which was hit by a number of devastating storms and floods in October.

Storm Goni to batter central region with torrential downpour hinh anh 1

Direction of Goni, the 10th storm to reach the East Sea this year (Photo: nchmf.gov.vn)

According to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem, the storm entered the East Sea gusting up to 88 kilometres per hour around 30 hours it hit the Philippines with velocity of up to 183 kilometres.

It will make landfall with wind speeds of 60-75 kilometres per hour, and there is a little chance for it to gain strength, he said.

From 1am on November 3 to 1am on November 4, the storm is 310 kilometres southeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, and moves westwards at 10 kilometres per hour.

For the next 24 hours, it will lay centred around 190 kilometres off the waters from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa provinces, with the strongest winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

From 1am on November 5 to 1am November 6, the storm is expected to move southwest, and weaken to a low tropical pressure zone.

Khiem said heavy rain will blanket the central region from November 4.

Provinces from Thua Thien-Hue to Phu Yen and north of the Central Highlands will see average rainfall of 100-200mm from November 4-6.

Provinces from Nghe An to Quang Tri will see average rainfall of 150-300 m from November 5 to 7. Flood warnings have been issued in river areas in provinces from Quang Nam to Quang Ngai.

At a meeting of Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on November 2, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said that Goni was a super typhoon that lost strength when entering the East Sea.

“It’s difficult to predict the storm's developments, however” he said, calling for close observation of the storm.

“We must prepare for the possibility of flash floods, landslides and damage to dams and reservoirs,” Cuong said.

Vessels at sea told to seek safe shelter to avoid Typhoon Goni

Storm Goni to batter central region with torrential downpour
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (standing) speaks at the meeting on Typhoon Goni response on November 2
 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on November 2 asked authorised agencies and coastal localities to immediately direct vessels at sea to move to safe shelter and to evacuate people from aquatic farms at sea and at-risk areas to avoid the worst of Typhoon Goni, the 10th storm to appear in the East Sea this year.

He made the request at a meeting to identify measures to respond to the typhoon, forecast to bring torrential rains to Vietnam’s central region which is currently struggling to overcome the consequences of the recent devastating floods.

After hitting the southern part of Luzon island in the Philippines on November 1, killing at least 10 people and displacing over 390,000, Goni is predicted to make landfall in Vietnam on November 5. At 7 am on October 3, the storm is forecast be about 300 km east-southeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and will continue to move west-northwest at a speed of 15-20 km/h.

Deputy PM Dung, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, told localities to brace for the storm and, at the same time, continue to overcome the consequences of recent natural calamities.

It is necessary to ensure safety at reservoirs, irrigation systems, and dyke networks, he stressed, asking public security and military forces to work closely with localities in preparing against Typhoon Goni and addressing the consequences, especially in search and rescue efforts.

He urged the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to soon complete a map on areas with a high risk of landslides and flooding.

When discussing the recent devastating landslides, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said that a map for northern and north-central localities has been made for the 2019-2020 period.

The ministry will this year work closely with relevant agencies and central Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces to expand the map.

Earlier, on October 31, the national committee sent a dispatch to steering committees in cities and provinces from Thanh Hoa south to Khanh Hoa, asking for a strengthening of measures to respond to Typhoon Goni.

According to Major General Le Quang Dao, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Border Guard High Command, the force has given guidelines on avoiding the storm to 49,585 fishing vessels with 233,327 crew members, including 1,255 vessels now at sea with 12,767 fishermen onboard.

Thirty border guard bases have been moved to safer locations, he said, while 1,876 others have prepared plans to minimise losses.

At the meeting, the national committee reported that, as of 6 am on November 2, Molave, the ninth storm to appear in the East Sea this year, had killed 33 people and left 49 others missing, while flooding 15,848 houses./.VNA

Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam

Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam

Storm Goni, the tenth storm of the year, entered the East Sea on Monday morning and is forecasted to cause torrential rains for the central region of Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Farmer invents his way to success
Farmer invents his way to success
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Kim Hung, of Cau Dao Village, the northern province of Bac Ninh’s Gia Binh District, was honoured as one of the most outstanding farmers of the country this year.

Rat meat dominates Hai Duong market
Rat meat dominates Hai Duong market
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A market in the northern province of Hai Duong has become famous for selling rat meat which is a local specialty.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 2
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 2
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

 Vietnam enters 61st day without community transmissions of COVID-19

Education minister vows to speed up digital transformation
Education minister vows to speed up digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The 2019-2020 academic year was challenging, but education activities were not disrupted amid COVID-19, and in fact, digital transformation activities have continued strongly in the education sector.

Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam
Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Storm Goni, the tenth storm of the year, entered the East Sea on Monday morning and is forecasted to cause torrential rains for the central region of Vietnam.

Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges
Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Although women face a number of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, their roles in the family and community has never faded, an international conference in Hanoi heard.

HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime
HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A co-operation agreement was signed on Thursday between the police departments of HCM City and six southern provinces to increase efficiency in crime prevention and control in adjacent areas.

HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route
HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are drafting design and construction plans for urban areas along the first metro route, which is slated to become operational at the end of 2021.

Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

Three days after flooding triggered by recent Storm Molave, it has stopped raining in Nghe An Province, but floods recede slowly and local people still live submerged in water.

Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

The Vietnam Air Force-Air Defense Force on November 1 dispatched a helicopter to deliver emergency supplies to approximately 3,000 local residents of two communes in Quang Nam completely isolated by flashfloods and landslides.

Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

The country’s pre-schools face and will continue to face a shortage of teachers until 2025, the head of the Ministry of Education and Training’s pre-school education department has warned.

Several fresh policies to take effect in November
Several fresh policies to take effect in November
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.

HCM City to build new roads in southwest
HCM City to build new roads in southwest
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

HCM City is considering building new roads and widening existing roads in its southwestern area to reduce congestion and traffic accidents in high risk hotspots.

Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 