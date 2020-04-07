Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

Many underprivileged families and low-income earners have been the first to feel the negative effects of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The COVID-19 has seen less business taking place globally, contributing to the sharp fall in the number of buyers willing to make a purchase off street vendors and resulting in a heavy burden being placed on these people and their families.

The nature of their job means they have to be exposed on the street each day despite the level of risk they are taking amid the ongoing epidemic.

A flower seller working at Mai Dich market notes that trading during this period is proving to be quite difficult, but she has to keep going in order to make ends meet.

Without customers, motorbike drivers also feel the pinch of the epidemic

An old lady who sells fruits falls asleep at a bus stop

A woman carries recycling as she cycles her bike through a deserted street in Hanoi

Shippers are still working during this period in order to make a living

A woman sells fruits and vegetables around Hanoi’s Old Quarter

A woman sells eggs to customers from her motorbike.

During an April 5 Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the negative affect the COVID-19 epidemic has had on the lives of disadvantaged residents. Indeed, it is the state’s responsibility to support low-income earners in these difficult times

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated that priority should be given to those whose income is significantly reduced or to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the epidemic

This comes after the government produced a VND61,600 billion relief package aimed at supporting workers cope with the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic

It is estimated that approximately 984,000 deprived people will receive support from the government.

