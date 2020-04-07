Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic

 
 
09/04/2020    10:15 GMT+7

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 1

Many underprivileged families and low-income earners have been the first to feel the negative effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. 

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 2

The COVID-19 has seen less business taking place globally, contributing to the sharp fall in the number of buyers willing to make a purchase off street vendors and resulting in a heavy burden being placed on these people and their families. 

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 3

The nature of their job means they have to be exposed on the street each day despite the level of risk they are taking amid the ongoing epidemic.

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 4

A flower seller working at Mai Dich market notes that trading during this period is proving to be quite difficult, but she has to keep going in order to make ends meet.

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 5

Without customers, motorbike drivers also feel the pinch of the epidemic 

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 6

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 7

An old lady who sells fruits falls asleep at a bus stop

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 8

A woman carries recycling as she cycles her bike through a deserted street in Hanoi

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 9

Shippers are still working during this period in order to make a living

 
street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 10

A woman sells fruits and vegetables around Hanoi’s Old Quarter

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 11

A woman sells eggs to customers from her motorbike.

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 12

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 13

During an April 5 Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the negative affect the COVID-19 epidemic has had on the lives of disadvantaged residents. Indeed, it is the state’s responsibility to support low-income earners in these difficult times

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 14

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated that priority should be given to those whose income is significantly reduced or to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the epidemic

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 15

This comes after the government produced a VND61,600 billion relief package aimed at supporting workers cope with the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic

street vendors struggle to earn a living during covid-19 epidemic hinh 16

 It is estimated that approximately 984,000 deprived people will receive support from the government.

VOV

