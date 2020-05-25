Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Student a shining example of kindness in Hanoi

 
 
26/05/2020    07:20 GMT+7

The heavy rain on an early morning in April could not stop Dinh Thi Thao and her friends starting their rounds of small houses on the outskirts of Hanoi.

Dinh Thi Thao is a shining example of work ethics and lifestyle among students. 

For most people, leaving home early in the pouring rain to get to work is a chore, but not for Thao and her friends who are all students at the Hanoi Metropolitan University

"We are working to build a better community," she explained.

So what are they doing for the community?

The students and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are helping out with social charity projects.

Thao and her group have been working in Hanoi's outlying district of Thuong Tin, about 25km from the city centre.

Titled Hà Nội Nghĩa Tình (Hà Nội Affection), the project is being promoted by the Vietnam Youth Federation in collaboration with local authorities in the capital city.

As part of the project, Thao and her friends donate gifts to poor families and individuals affected by COVID-19 pandemic in Khanh Ha Commune.

After following hygiene procedures regulated by the Ministry of Health to stop the pandemic, the group divides up into teams to deliver hundreds of gifts including rice, eggs and vegetables to struggling households.

It is not the first time Thao has been involved in social work.

For many years, she has been a member of a pioneering, energetic and enthusiastic team from her home village in Thuong Tin District's Khanh Ha Commune and her university.

Blood drives, fundraising to buy books for children in extreme difficulties, volunteering to build new rural areas, responding to plastic waste and climate change, dismantling illegal advertisements and graffiti and cleaning village roads and alleys are all on Thao's CV thanks to her kindness and enthusiasm.

Thao said when the country was under quarantine due to the pandemic, her studies were halted so she returned to her hometown in Khanh Ha Commune to help the Youth Union support the needy in her community.

She has also tried to show people how to prevent and fight diseases to protect their health. 

These jobs give me new experiences. They help me see the meaningful aspects of life so the more I am involved, the more passionate I feel,” the student said. 

Thao (centre) with her volunteer team. — Photo nhipsonghanoi.hanoimoi.com.vn

Thao and many other students from the university have helped distribute thousands of face masks and bottles of sanitiser to people in Hanoi's Cau Giay District.

She said was really surprised and happy to see people in her commune following their guidance about maintaining hygiene to prevent and protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

"I was really pleased to see they not only understood what is going on during the pandemic but also were ready to share the hardship with others by donating rice and cash to people in need," said Thao.

 

Chairman of Thanh Ha Commune's People's Committee Le Van Tao was full of praise.

“Active, enthusiastic and passionate about charity work are the first impressions that everyone gets when they meet Thao," the official said.

"She has launched many initiatives for the local Youth Union's development plan, and Thao is also encouraging young people in her hometown to get involved,” he said.

And it's not just her community activities; the student also has very impressive academic achievements. She was an excellent student throughout 12 years at grade school and won a full university scholarship.

Dinh Van Giap, Thao's father, said his daughter was self-conscious about learning from an early age but the family never put pressure on her.

"Sometimes, we see how deep she is in her studies very late at night, and then she is busy with school work and social activities, so we are also worrying about her health. However, we can see how happy she is so we try to encourage her instead of stopping her," her father said.

According to Thao, besides her fondness for studying and enriching her knowledge of life, she wants to continue contributing to the community in the most effective and practical ways possible.

Currently, Thao is a third-year student of politics. In addition to studying hard and participating in social work, she is also passionate about scientific research and history. 

In her relentless efforts in all fields, Thao has won many awards for her contributions to society and the university.

She was awarded the city-level title of a "Student of Five Good Characters" and a Certificate of Merit from the Hanoi Students' Association in 2018-2019 for her outstanding achievements in the city's student movement.

She won first prize at a national contest themed "Study and Work Following Ho Chi Minh's Ideology, Morality and Style" in 2019, and second prize at a college-level contest named "Students with Scientific Research" in 2018-2019.

Thao was also awarded a Certificate of Merit by her university for her outstanding achievements at the "Green Summer Campaign 2019" - a voluntary movement launched by the Youth Federation and the Students Association.

In particular, the student was last year honourably admitted as a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and in early 2020 she was awarded the title "Good Person - Good Deed" by the Hanoi People's Committee.

The Principal of the Hanoi Metropolitan University, Bui Van Quan, praised Thao as a real shining example of work ethic and lifestyle.

"Thao's character has won the confidence of her friends and teachers at school. She is loved by all of us," the principal said. VNS 

