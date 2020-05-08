Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields

In an effort to prevent coronavirus spread, many schools are telling their students to wear anti droplet face shields.

Students throughout the country returned to school on May 4 after three months of staying at home because of Covid-19.

Vietnamese students have a two-week Tet holiday and a three-month summer break. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 20 million students spent a prolonged school break following the Tet holiday in late January.

In class students wear school uniforms with protective masks. At many schools, students even wear anti droplet face shields.

In other countries, students are encouraged to wear anti droplet face shields at school. However, these are countries which report thousands of new infection cases every day. In the countries with cold climate, students feel better when wearing the shields.

Anti droplet face shields have been used by many adults since the epidemic outbreak as an effective tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



The images of the classes with students under anti droplet face shields appearing on internet and local newspapers has raised controversy.



It is now 40oC in Hanoi and schools have been told not to use air-conditioners to ensure an airy environment.



Some educators think wearing such heavy shields is not necessary.



Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, headmaster of Phan Dinh Giot Primary School in Thanh Xuan district in Hanoi, said wearing droplet prevention shields will make students, especially primary school students, feel tired.



“It’s terrible to wear both face masks and droplet prevention shields for many hours in such summer heat,” she said



According to Ngoc, Vietnam has controllled Covid-19 well and there has been no reported case of community transmission.



“Parents should not make their children worry, which affects them psychologically. If they agree to send children to school, they need to feel secure about the learning environment,” she said.



However, Ngoc said parents need to tell their children not to share school supplies, food, drinks and personal belongings with other students to ensure safety.



In other countries, students are encouraged to wear anti droplet face shields at school. However, these are countries which report thousands of new infection cases every day. In the countries with cold climate, students feel better when wearing the shields.



Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Thu Hien from the Central Eye Hospital, said: "This shield is very dim. It is not transparent and you can't see real images. If wearing the shield when learning, it will affect eyesight, especially in those who have refractive errors in the eyes,” she warned.



According to Hien, students only need to wear protective face masks and wash hands regularly.

Kim Chi

Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities A high school student in the central province of Nghe An has just won scholarships worth USD1.8 million offered by 15 universities in the US.