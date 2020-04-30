Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday

The front of a coach is damaged following a collision in Ninh Thuan Province on April 30. The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people - PHOTO: VNA

The number of traffic accidents rose by six cases against the figure seen on the first day of the 2019 holiday, with the death toll falling by two people and the number of injuries down by four year-on-year, the local media reported.

On the same day, local road traffic police handled over 3,510 traffic violation cases, collecting fines totaling over VND4.2 billion, seizing 49 cars and 564 motorcycles and revoking 371 driving licenses.

Some 179 drivers were fined for driving under the influence of alcohol in 43 localities.

Meanwhile, 86 violations were recorded on waterways, with fines totaling VND139.4 million.

Besides this, the National Traffic Safety Commission on April 30 received 18 calls and messages from locals reporting fare hikes, passenger overloads on coaches and traffic jams at certain locations. The commission asked the relevant agencies to investigate the reported cases.

As people are heading back to their family homes to celebrate the holiday, the gateways to HCMC and Hanoi City are still seeing heavy traffic congestion. SGT