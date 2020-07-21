Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City

The Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Police Department said on July 20 that they have busted a trans-national drug trafficking ring led by Kim Soon-sik, 60, from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Seven were arrested, including two Chinese, two Koreans and three Vietnamese.

On 0:30am at Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City, authorities checked a 20-feet container weighing nearly 30 tonnes of cargo that was declared to be granite rocks.

Before being sterilised and forwarded to Incheon port in the RoK, the container was found to have a large amount of meth hidden in rocks.

After raiding five other locations in the city, the police arrested Kim and other traffickers, and confiscated 40 kg of drug.

Further investigation is underway./. VNA