VIETNAM NEWS 12/10

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens

The "Vietnamese Heritage" collection by Do Trinh Hoai Nam (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai (traditional long dress) Festival kicked off on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in district 1, with many excellent collections of famous designers on show.

The event aimed at honouring traditional cultural values and the love for Ao Dai – the country’s intangible cultural heritage. Particularly, it is part of activities to welcome the city’s 11th Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Besides popularising Ao Dai, the festival is expected to introduce HCM City’s tourist sites and people to domestic and international friends.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the annual festival contributes to preserving and promoting the nation’s traditional values, and it is held in response to the “Ao dai – Vietnam’s cultural heritage” event, organised by the Vietnam’s Women Union in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Phong highlighted the necessity to preserve the beauty of Ao Dai, explaining it will help build a modern Vietnamese culture.

This year’s event drew the participation of 14 designers, including Nguyen Tuan, Viet Hung, Vo Viet Chung, Ella Phan, Tuan Hai, Nhat Dung and Do Trinh Hoai Nam.

The HCM City Ao Dai Festival was initiated in 2014 as an outstanding cultural and tourism event of the city. It is also a key tourism product, which was identified while HCM City studied and built its tourism development strategy until 2030.

Vietnam records no COVID-19 cases early October 12

Vietnam logged zero new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m of October 12, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country has documented 1,109 SARS-CoV-2 infections so far.

Of the total, 691 were infected with the virus domestically, including 551 linked with Da Nang city since the latest coronavirus wave began there on July 25.

As many as 1,024 patients have recovered while 35 have died from complications related to the disease. Most of the fatalities were the elderly with serious underlying health conditions.

Among the patients still under treatment, four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, one twice and 16 thrice. Currently, there is no patient in critical conditions.

There are 16,160 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 282 in hospitals, 13,331 in concentrated quarantine sites and 2,547 at home or accommodation facilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic may last until the end of 2021 as no vaccine has been ready so far, according to the World Health Organisation.

Two people and one boat missing in Danang flooding

Water floods a street of Ái Nghĩa town in Quảng Nam Province. More than 1,600 local people in flood-affected areas were taken to safe shelters as of Sunday.

Rescue teams have been seeking two missing villagers in Đà Nẵng's suburban Hòa Vang District and one fishing boat in Sơn Trà District in flood water since Saturday.

Two villagers in Hòa Ninh and Hòa Khương communes were reportedly fishing when they were washed away by floods.

The central city’s rescue and search board said three fishing boats and a speed boat were sunken by high tides and heavy rains while docking in Sơn Trà from October 9-11.

One boat was found stranded at Nam Ô Reef in Liên Chiểu District as strong wind and rains hit the central region over the weekend.

More than 2,500 local people in nine flood-affected communes in Hòa Vang District were taken to safe shelters to avoid risks during the flood as of Sunday morning.

In Quảng Nam Province, rescue forces found the corpses of a couple in Điện Bàn Town after they were drowned in the water at Giao Thủy Bridge early Sunday morning.

The couple, who were on the way home from a wedding, had tried to walk through the bridge during the flood but were swept away.

The province said 1,600 people in eroded mountainous districts of Tây Giang, Đông Giang, Nam Trà My and Đại Lộc had been evacuated from flood-stricken houses with support from local rescue forces.

At least 70 houses and nearly 300ha crops were damaged by floods in lowland areas in the province, while 68 roads and rural traffic routes were partly eroded by rains and flood on October 7-11.

A man uses a boat to help other people in the flooded areas in Thừa Thiên-Huế province. 55.000 houses in rural areas of the province submerged in water. Photo courtesy of Thừa Thiên-Huế portal

In Thừa Thiên-Huế Province, 55,000 houses were submerged, while two Quảng Điền and Phong Điền districts were isolated by floods.

The province helped 11,000 people escaped from flooded houses and living quarters in rural areas.

More rainfall has been forecast to hit the central region, while hydropower plants in Quảng Nam, Thừa Thiên-Huế began releasing water from reservoirs on Sunday.

All schools in Thừa Thiên-Huế and Đà Nẵng will be closed on Monday to ensure children's safety.

Japanese vessels dock at Cam Ranh port for supplies replenishment

With the permission of the Vietnamese Prime Minister, three vessels of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force docked at Cam Rank international port, the central province of Khanh Hoa, for technical activities on October 10 and 11.

The ships consist of helicopter carrier Kaga, guided missile destroyer Ikazuchi, and submarine Shoryu with a total of 635 officers and sailors, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper reported.

They made the port call to replenish fuel, food and freshwater and carry out other technical activities during their training programme.

Military and non-military agencies of Vietnam coordinated closely to meet the Japanese side’s demand, which reflected Vietnam’s capacity of providing logistics and technical services for international ships arriving at its ports.

Amid complex developments of COVID-19, relevant agencies of Vietnam also worked to prevent virus transmission in line with regulations./.

More citizens brought home from US

Vietnamese agencies at home and abroad coordinated with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and US agencies n October 10 and 11 to arrange a flight to bring home more than 340 Vietnamese citizens.

Passengers included under-18 children, elderly people, students having difficulties in accommodations, businesspeople on short trips, Vietnamese intellectuals working for international organisations, and people in disadvantaged circumstances.

The Vietnamese Embassy in the US supported the citizens during their journeys to the airport where the flight took off, and in completing procedures before boarding.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were rigorously implemented during the flight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, all the crew members and passengers were given medical check-ups and put under quarantine in line with current regulations.

In the time to come, more repatriation flights will be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their wish and domestic quarantine capacity.

Hanoi capital targets rapid, sustainable development

Hanoi expects to develop rapidly and sustainably towards a green, smart, modern city with high competitiveness in the country and the region by 2025.

The target was set in a draft action programme on the implementation of the resolution of the 17th Congress of the municipal Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure, which was delivered at a preparatory session of the congress on October 11.

Hanoi will also work to improve the leadership and combat capacity of the municipal Party Committee, and build a pure, strong and typical political system, while completing the target of industrialisation.

Its per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is set to climb to 8,300-8,500 USD by 2025, 12,000-13,000 USD by 2030, and 36,000 USD by 2045, according to the draft action programme.

By 2045, the capital city is projected to have high living standards, comprehensive and sustainable socio-economic-cultural development, and international competitiveness.

Chu Ngoc Anh, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, said the resolution must be implemented synchronously, continuously and drastically, with specific solutions.

Regarding the feedback on draft documents to be presented at the 13th National Party Congress, Nguyen Van Phong, head of the municipal Party Committee’s information and education board, said opinions have been collected from 2,360 Party organisations at different levels.

The draft documents have been prepared thoroughly, seriously and scientifically, matching the latest situation, according to the report collecting the opinions.

The 17th Congress of the municipal Party Organisation officially opened on October 12, and is scheduled to conclude one day later./.

VNA holds ceremony marking 60th anniversary of Liberation News Agency

browser not support iframe.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on November 11 to mark the 60th anniversary of the foundation of Thong tan xa Giai Phong (Liberation News Agency, October 12, 1960-2020) - the official news agency of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam - which was merged with the VNA in 1976.

At the event, Party Central Committee member and Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to the Liberation News Agency.

She conveyed the regards of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong to delegates at the ceremony as well as former reporters, technicians and staff of the Liberation News Agency and their families on the special occasion.

The Vice President spoke highly of the devotion and sacrifice by soldier-journalists of the Liberation News Agency for the revolutionary cause of the Party and nation.

She noted that on October 12, 1960, the Liberation News Agency was formed. Throughout 15 years of the struggle against the US from 1960 to 1975, despite facing a host of difficulties, the Liberation News Agency developed continuously in both organisation and personnel, maintaining the smooth information flow.

She also expressed gratitude to former officials, reporters, technicians and families of wounded veterans and martyrs of the Liberation News Agency.

The Vice President showed her belief that the VNA will continue to develop strongly with deep and wide cooperation with major news organisations in the world.

She said she hopes that VNA journalists will continue to promote the agency’s heroic tradition to fulfill all tasks of the soldiers in the battlefield of culture-ideology.

VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi underlined that during more than 15 years of operation, the Liberation News Agency served as a witness for a glorious historic period of the nation.

The Liberation News Agency kept the information flow running unceasingly, as its reporters found themselves in most southern battlefields and provided breaking news and photos for domestic and foreign press agencies.

More than 240 reporters and technicians of the Liberation News Agency laid down their lives on the battlefields, making it the news agency with the largest number of martyrs throughout the history of Vietnam’s revolutionary press, Loi said.

The Liberation News Agency sent out its first news bulletin on October 12, 1960 from Chang Riec Forest in Tay Ninh, stating in its debut announcement that “The Liberation News Agency is the official mouthpiece and news agency of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam, and has the duty of disseminating news and diverse combat experience of people all over the country, and reflecting the increasing power of the revolutionary movement as well as the collapse of the ruling regime in the south.”

May 24, 1976, was a historical date for the revolutionary news sector, as the Liberation News Agency was merged with the Viet Nam Thong Tan Xa. On May 12, 1977, Viet Nam Thong Tan Xa was renamed Thong Tan Xa Viet Nam (Vietnam News Agency), joining in national efforts in the new period of building and defending socialist Vietnam.

The VNA on this occasion organised a photo exhibition on the heroic Liberation News Agency. A book featuring writings and photos of the news agency’s correspondents was also released./.

Hanoi int’l painting contest marks 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi

An international painting contest entitled "I love Hanoi - City for Peace" was held on October 10 at the Ly Thai To Garden in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi, as part of activities to mark the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi and the 66th anniversary of the city’s Liberation Day (October 10), and the 17th Congress of the Party Organisation of Hanoi for the 2020-2025 term.

The event, organised by the Union of Friendship Organisations of Hanoi in collaboration with the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports and the Hanoi Cultural Centre, drew the participation of more than 300 children from the capital and several countries such as the Republic of Korea, France, Russia, Belgium, the Philippines, Thailand and Venezuela, who are studying and living in Hanoi.

The contestants featured subjects they are interested in, such as peace, love for Hanoi, nature and environmental protection, and the fight against poverty.

A special prize went to Le Tran Thanh Van, while two first prizes were carried off by Nguyen Ha Phuong and Henning Jolene Mai (Belgian nationality). The organising board also presented three second, five third and 10 consolidation prizes to the contestants./.

Vietnam, Japan to allow resumption of short-term business trips

The Governments of Vietnam and Japan are set to come to an agreement to allow businesspeople to resume travelling between the two countries for short work-related trips as early as this month, reported Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.

Vietnam will be the third country to which the Japanese government has allowed short-term visitors to travel back-and-forth, following Singapore and the Republic of Korea.

The Japanese government plans to exempt these travellers from the 14-day quarantine if they meet the following requirements: They are tested for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 prior to departure and upon arrival; provide their itinerary in advance; and only travel to work-related locations.

The two sides are also considering agreeing to a summit meeting when Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga makes his first overseas trip to Vietnam in mid-October.

As of 2019, there were 1,943 Japanese companies operating in Vietnam, double what it was 10 years ago. There were also about 40,000 business travellers from Vietnam in 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation.

Vietnam has succeeded in curbing the spread of COVID-19 infections in recent times, which has led the Japanese government to make its latest decision.

Business travel for medium- to long-term residents, such as corporate expatriates, resumed in July./.

Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association convenes fifth congress

The fifth National Congress of the Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association for the 2020-2025 term was held in Hanoi on October 10.

The congress elected a new executive committee of 41 members. Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac was elected as President of the Association for the 2020-2025 term.

The congress saw the attendance of Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organsiations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, among others.

The Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association has nearly 1,400 members.

In 2020, to share difficulties with Hungarian people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the association’s members raised funds to buy 10,400 facemasks and present them to the Hungarian people via the Hungarian Embassy in Vietnam.

At the congress, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations presented the insignia "For Peace among Nations" and certificates of merit to individuals and collectives of the Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association who have had outstanding achievements in people-to-people diplomacy activities during the last term./.

At least 17 killed in bus-train collision in Thailand

At least 17 passengers were killed and 29 others injured on October 11 morning when as a bus collided with a train in Cha Choeng Sao province, eastern Thailand.

The collision happened when the bus passengers were on their way to a temple for a ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent, according to local police.

Competent forces had to use a crane to lift the overturned coach. The number of fatalities is expected to increase./.

Campaign to green up Hanoi with 4,000 trees

Volunteers plant trees in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district



The Green Vietnam Biodiversity Conservation Centre (GreenViet) in coordination with the Labour Federation of Hanoi’s Ung Hoa district and the Youth Union in Doi Binh commune has launched a campaign to plant 4,000 trees to improve the air conditions in the capital city.

The campaign, part of the One Million Trees project, aims to green up the district with trees, grass and flowers in State agencies, factories and other places, while enhancing the awareness of locals in protecting the ecosystem.

According to GreenViet Director Tran Hieu Vy, the One Million Trees in city was launched by the centre in 2019 with financial and technical funding from UpRace public racing tournament’s organization board, the US Forest Services under US Agriculture Department and other donors.

Nearly 2,500 trees planted in village and commune roads are expected to protect Hanoi from smoke and air pollution.

The project continues to launch the campaign in Chuong My and Quoc Oai district to complete its plan to plant 4,000 trees in the capital city in this month.

In the future, GreenViet and its partners in Da Nang and the central-Central Highlands regions will conduct programmes to support activities to preserve biodiversity and enhance public awareness in the field, said Vy./.

Exhibition on 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi underway in capital city

An exhibition themed ‘Kinh Do Muon Doi’ (The eternal capital) is underway at the Thang Long Royal Citadel in Hanoi as part of activities to celebrate 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi and the 66th anniversary of the city's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2020).

Held by the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, the exhibition aims to highlight the role and vision of King Ly Thai To in moving the capital from Hoa Lu to Dai La and then renaming Thang Long 1010 years ago.

The more than 100 pictures and documents at the exhibition are divided into three parts, including King Ly Thai To and his decision to move the capital; Thang Long Citadel; and Hanoi capital.

Of these, the first part outlines the life and career of King Ly Thai To; his home town; an overview of the ancient capital Hoa Lu (Ninh Binh province) and the millennial vision King Ly Thai To gave via the Thien do chieu (Edict on the Transfer of the Capital).

Through the exhibition, the visitors have a chance to learn about the heavenly journey of moving the capital from Hoa Lu to Dai La.

The exhibition also introduces the Thang Long Citadel under the Ly Dynasty, its unique values, and archaeological artifacts about the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long under the Ly Dynasty.

The second part showcases pictures and documents on the ups and downs of the capital through different dynasties; its achievements, and the beauty of Thang Long Imperial Citadel under the Tran and Le dynasties.

The third part tells the historical story of Hanoi since it was recognised as the capital in 1945. Of these, there are the memorable historical moments when Vietnamese liberation forces entered the capital in 1954 and the capital's joy when the country was completely unified.

The highlight capital is the achievements of Hanoi during the Doi Moi (renewal) process. In particular, Hanoi has become more and more integrated into the world, having been given the title 'A City for Peace' by UNESCO. Hanoi is also known as a safe and friendly destination, with consistent successes of many international events.

The exhibition, which was opened on October 9, will stay open until the end of October 2020./.

Event seeks to bolster digital transformation for parents

A reimagine talk titled “Digital Transformation for parents in Vietnam" was recently organised ahead of the ASEAN-UNICEF conference on Digital Transformation of the Education System throughout ASEAN.

At the event held by UNICEF Vietnam, speakers highlighted some of the key challenges and opportunities that Vietnam faces in narrowing the digital gap.

They also put forth ideas to help parents and child caretakers engage in digital transformation in the educational system.

Amid current hardships in this issue, parents need to change their mindset on online learning and seek measures to ensure cyber safety for their children, heard the event.

Experts also noted that information technology and foreign languages serve as necessary tools in the digital society, yet talents in different sectors are highly needed.

Parents should provide career counselling for their children based on their strengths and interests, combining both online and traditional methods.

Participants also called on hardware developers in Vietnam to produce affordable devices for teachers and students living in disadvantaged areas, stressing that concerted efforts are vital in the digital transformation for more than 23 million students nationwide./.

Red Cross Society supports the needy in flood-hit localities

The Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee said on October 10 that it had offered relief aid to households affected by torrential rains and floods that hit the central provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Quang Nam with goods worth over 476 million VND (20,583 USD).

As many as 250 packages of household necessities and 11 packages of water purification tablets worth over 194 million VND were sent to Quang Binh, while similar goods worth more than 130 million VND were transported to Quang Tri and goods worth 152 million VND were offered to Quang Nam.

The Red Cross Society in Quang Binh has set up many working groups to approach the flood-hit areas and provide them with foodstuff and necessities./.

Flights delayed, cancelled due to Storm Linfa

A number of domestic flights from/to Vietnam’s central region were delayed or cancelled on October 11 due to Storm Linfa, the sixth to hit the East Sea this year.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced to cancel two flights linking Hanoi and eight others linking HCM City with Chu Lai airport of the central province of Quang Nam.

The airline is set to operate additional flights in those routes on October 12.

Flights from/to Da Nang city from 10 to 4pm on October 11 were also cancelled.

Meanwhile, budget airline Vietjet Air announced that three round trips in the HCM City-Chu Lai air route, and flights linking Hanoi and HCM City with Hue, were cancelled on the day. Departure time of flights from/to Da Nang will be adjusted.

Newest airline Bamboo Airway said departure time of flights on the Da Nang air route will be delayed.

Passengers are advised to keep a close watch on and regularly update information on weather conditions.

PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right, first line) presents certificates of merit to individuals with outstanding performance in mass mobilisation



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has highlighted the important role of mass mobilisation and the contributions of role models in the “Effective Mass Mobilisation” movement in the country's achievements, especially in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, making Vietnam a bright spot in the field.

The PM made the statement while receiving 203 role models in mass mobilisation from localities across the nation on October 10. The youngest is 26 years old, while the oldest is 78.

He said that the role models are mirrors in turning mass mobilisation into a practical and efficient revolutionary movement, helping strengthen social consensus by getting the people understand and trust in the revolution.

He held that mass mobilisation in the current period is a tough work due to the destructive scheme of hostile forces as well as wrongful information spread in social networks.

He stressed that administrative officials need to show strong performance in mass mobilisation by becoming a good example through performing effective services for the people.

Mass mobilisation is not only the responsibility of the Mobilisation Commission but the whole political system, he said, expressing hope that the role models will continue to supervise the performance of heads of the People’s Committee, villages, Party cells and organisations in responding to people’s aspiration.

He also underlined the need to renovate mass mobilisation methods for higher efficiency.

The “Effective Mass Mobilisation” movement was launched in 2009. Over the past decade, more than 900,000 role models have been honoured in various fields.

According to head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, compared to 85 delegates in the first reception of the PM with the role models in 2015, this year, the number of the delegates increased significantly.

At the reception, the PM presented the certificates of merit to collectives and individuals who showed outstanding performance in mass mobilisation./.

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 11 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, Lilama company and budget carrier Vietjet.

Passengers on board were workers whose labour contracts expired, and others in difficult circumstances.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent its staff to the airport to help the citizens with check-in procedures.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were rigorously taken during the flight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, all the crew members and passengers were given medical check-ups and put under quarantine in line with current regulations.

In the time to come, more repatriation flights will be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their demand and domestic quarantine capacity./.

PM highlights significance of agriculture, farmers, rural areas

The Party and State define agriculture, farmers and rural areas as a significant part of the national industrialisation, modernisation as well as construction and defence, and an important motivation for socio-economic development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated.

Addressing a ceremony in Hanoi on October 11 to mark the 90th anniversary of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU), the Government leader lauded and highly valued the great efforts and contributions of the union and farmers across the nation to the Party’s revolutionary cause throughout the past 90 years.

During 35 years of renewal and international integration, the VNFU has showed strong performance in connecting the Party and State with the farmer class, while protecting the legitimate rights and interests of farmers, said the PM.

He said that the union has given various proposals and advice to the Party and State on orientations and policies for agricultural development and the building of the farmer class as well as rural areas, while engaging in social supervision and critics as well as Party and government building.

He affirmed that the Government has exerted efforts to seek new export markets for Vietnamese farm produce, along with efforts in the settlement of issues related to inputs for the agricultural sector such as fertilisers and pesticides and problems affecting interests of Vietnamese farmers. Therefore, Vietnam has become one of the top exporters of agricultural products in the world, he added.

He highlighted that important achievements of the agricultural sector has helped ensure national food security and boost rural development, contributing to ensuring political stability, social order and safety and enhancing Vietnam’s position in the world arena.

However, he also pointed to a number of problems facing the sector, including shortcomings in trademark building. The investment in agriculture in mountainous and remote areas has remained difficult, while the rich-poor gap between urban and rural areas is still an existing problem, he added.

He noted that many Vietnamese products are facing fierce competition at home, while natural disasters and epidemics are posing great impacts on agricultural sector as well as the living conditions of farmers.

In this context, the PM asked farmers and the union to reform their operation to promote their role and position, meeting requirements of the revolution in the new stage.

Along with maintaining close contact with farmers to report their aspirations to the Party and State, the VNFU should optimise resources of the farmer class to boost the sector’s growth, he asked.

He also stressed the need to strengthen vocational training to enhance the quality of Vietnamese farmers, while multiplying effective models in poverty reduction and business development.

At the event, Chairman of the VNFU Central Committee Thao Xuan Sung said that the union comprises nearly 10.2 million members at four levels of central, provincial, district and communal levels.

Over the years, the farmers’ production development movements have been responded by farmers with fruitful results.

Rice export volume had risen to 6.37 million tonnes in 2019 from 1.4 million in 1989, making Vietnam the world top country in rice export volume. Meanwhile, per capita income of farmers rose to 40 million VND per year in 2019 from 10 million VND in 2009, while the ratio of poor households was reduced to 4.7 percent.

Sung attributed the success of the restructuring of agriculture in line with the development of rural economy and new-style rural area building to farmers' thinking change from traditional production practices to cooperation with other sectors.

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented Ho Chi Minh Order of the State President to the VNFU Central Committee. Fourteen outstanding farmers were also honoured with the Labour Order, third class./.

Friendly golf tourney marks 45th year of Vietnam-Germany ties

The Embassy of Vietnam in Germany recently held a friendly golf tournament to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations.

The event, fourth of its kind, took place in the suburbs of Berlin, with the participation of 80 golfers.

Pham Tuan Tu of the Viet golf Berlin club triumphed at this year’s edition.

Addressing the award ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu said the friendly golf tourney contributes to bolstering mutual understanding, solidarity and special friendship between Vietnam and Germany./.

Gender roles in family key to improving equality

Việt Nam has made many achievements in gender development and many gender-related issues in Việt Nam are still being improved. However, current gender roles in Vietnamese families are still unequal, which can be detrimental to women.

This statement was made by Trần Quang Tiến, director of Việt Nam Women's Academy, at an international scientific conference titled "Gender roles in the modern family" which was co-held in Hà Nội on Friday by the Việt Nam Women's Academy and Colombo Plan's Gender Affairs Programme.

In the context of international integration and the strong development of science and technology, changing family functions and gender roles also create many new issues that need research, Tiến said at the opening ceremony.

The conference is an academic forum for sharing scientific research and discussing issues related to gender roles in implementing modern family functions; enhancing women’s power and gender in care, education,and protection for children; promoting men’s participation in housework, and making policy recommendations to promote gender equality in the family and family sustainability.

In response to the new normal context, the conference was held both online and offline connecting scholars from the US, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The conference also contributes to promoting cooperation among scientists of higher education institutions and organisations domestically and internationally.

Speaking at the event, Dương Kim Anh, deputy director of Việt Nam Women's Academy, said family is the fundamental cell of society, an important environment to form, nurture and educate human personality.

"Family preserves and promotes a fine traditional culture as well as creates human resources for the cause of the Fatherland construction and protection," Anh said.

"Over time, the structure and gender relations in the family have changed, but the family has always been an important and indispensable social institution in the socio-economic development of the country."

She said in addition to positive socioeconomic impacts in the reform process, Vietnamese families are facing many challenges such as epidemics, climate change and natural disaster risks, underemployment, domestic and international labour migration.

Women and family members, therefore, have to deal with difficulties in implementing family roles and functions.

In fact, there are still many shortcomings related to the implementation of gender roles in the family such as: unequal participation in housework; gender stereotypes, woman's roles regarding housework, taking care of the family and raising children are considered the tasks of woman.

Anh also said gender inequality in labour, employment and income and the women's decision-making power in the family is still limited, adding that domestic and other forms of gender-based violence still exist.

Inequality in the implementation of gender roles has a negative effect on family development and limits gender equality progress.

There are still many gaps in research that need to be further discussed and studied.

She emphasised that promoting the good implementation of gender roles in the family is to promote gender equality and to implement national and international laws and policies.

"We all can agree that the ever-changing gender roles in our society influence the lifestyles of a modern family, particularly the children," said Phan Kiều Thu, secretary general of the Colombo Plan.

The recent coronavirus and lockdown period has had a tremendous impact on gender roles within families, she said.

According to a recent survey, conducted by the Office of National Statistics in the United Kingdom, the gap in unpaid work (activities such as childcare, adult care, house work and volunteering) between men and women reduced slightly during the lockdown.

According to the survey, women's role in unpaid work has reduced by 20 minutes a day, while men's role in unpaid work has increased 22 minutes a day.

"Since the concept of family has changed in the past 20 years, we need to take a closer look at how families have developed and adapted themselves to the changing gender roles," said Thu.

"We hope that through the Colombo Plan, member nations can focus their attention on addressing the challenges that hinder a balance of work and family while establishing new mechanisms for improved lifestyles."

Kiên Giang Province launches cybersecurity and information operation centre

The Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang has launched the Centre for Monitoring Cyber Security and Safety, and Information Operation, as part of the province’s digital government initiative.

The VNĐ16 billion (US$689,802) centre will improve administrative reform and the quality of public services, and protect information safety and security in cyberspace, as well as contribute to the objectives of a digital government and smart city, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc.

The centre will continue to upgrade systems to provide information to meet the demand of data analysis and synthesis to help leaders make accurate and timely decisions related to economic and socio-cultural development.

The centre’s camera system will monitor and analyse images to help management agencies carry out measures to direct and operate traffic, and manage social order. It will also have monitoring systems for soil, water, air, and noise.

The public can access the centre through a mobile application.

The centre will conduct research on smart cities, and apply big data and artificial intelligence in socio-economic forecasting.

Lâm Văn Sển, director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications, said: “The centre has three main functions of supervision, administration and synthesis, to serve people better and the operating demands of the city."

The centre connects with the National Cyber Security Centre of Vietnam managed by the Ministry of Information and Communications to ensure information safety under the Prime Minister directive to discover inappropriate information on the internet.

The provincial Data Centre is managed by the local Department of Information and Communications. The total capital for infrastructure was more than VNĐ130 billion from the central and local budgets and private sector donations.

State offices in the province and districts have a website that provides information, including instructions from provincial leaders for the public and enterprises.

Photo exhibition celebrates HCM City Party Congress

A photo exhibition highlighting outstanding economic, social and economic achievements of HCM Ctiy has opened at Lam Sơn Square in District 1.

The exhibition, being held to welcome the upcoming 11th HCM City Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term, displays more than 100 black-and-white and colour photos and documents on the economy, society, national defence and security, and international integration in the 2015-2020 term.

The display also honours organisations and individuals following President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle.

Another exhibition set up at the Labour Palace on Nguyễn Thị Kinh Khai Street in District 1 displays photos that depict the city’s activities of caring for war invalids and families of war martyrs and those who sacrificed their lives for national independence.

Photos of the activities of the city’s social affairs programme on new-style rural areas are featured as well.

Along Đồng Khởi Street are displays of photos on HCM City as a modern and smart city. The showcase introduces the city’s progress and results in becoming a smart city such as a shared database, open data ecosystem, and a smart city operating centre.

The Museum of HCM City in District 1 also showcases paintings created by local artists to welcome the city's Party Congress.

All the exhibitions remain open until October 19.

Event invites tourists to experience Korean tourism

Visitors to the event have a chance to make Korea handicraft souvenirs. Photo congly.vn

Vietnamese tourists can experience a trip to South Korea from now to December 6 at the Lotte Center, Hà Nội, through a programme hosted by the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO).

While travel is restricted across the world due to the pandemic, KTO organised the event for Vietnamese tourists to introduce Korean tourism, recall memories of trips to South Korea and offer a virtual tour to South Korea.

A booth introducing Korean tourism and culture is available with various activities for eight weeks. Visitors will have a chance to join mini-games to win prizes, wear traditional clothes, learn to make handicraft souvenirs and discover the country through virtual reality (VR) technology.

At weekends, special events will take place to introduce different themes of Korean tourism such as a photo exhibition, K-pop cover dance, a quiz show, Halloween and Pepero Day (Korean Valentine’s Day).

Activities organised during the 'Hi! Korea' programme are designed for all ages and genders, according to Park Jong-sun, head of KTO Vietnam.

“Through the event, we expect to attract more Vietnamese tourists to come to Korea when the pandemic ends,” he said.

“We want to have more Vietnamese tourists who are curious about Korea. Việt Nam is an important market to us, as always.”

The event will take place on the first floor of the Lotte Center, 54 Liễu Giai Street, Hà Nội.

Hanoi FC defeat HCM City FC in V.League 1

Defending champions Hà Nội FC beat HCM City FC 2-0 in a fraught V.League 1 encounter on Saturday at Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội.

Coach Chung Hae-seong of HCM City set out his team to defend from the off and their attacks were restricted to pot shots from captain Đỗ Văn Thuận in the first half.

Meanwhile, the hosts Hà Nội controlled the ball but were unable to penetrate City's defence and the two sides went into the break with the score still 0-0.

The game's turning point came in the 67th minute when City defender Papé Diakité was adjudged to have fouled star Hà Nội midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải in the penalty area.

The penalty decision appeared soft but that didn't matter to Hà Nội captain Nguyễn Văn Quyết, who cooly slotted the penalty home.

Hải made sure of the result in the 86th minute with a smart left-footed finish into the corner.

After the match, due to a health problem, coach Chung of HCM City was unable to attend the press conference, so language assistant Yang Jaemo spoke to the press.

"Congratulations Hà Nội on winning. We will try in the next matches, we have only four days to prepare for the next match against Viettel, we will work hard,” said Yang.

“HCM City did not dare to play attack, but competed with a 5-4-1 formation, making it difficult for our team to move the ball. In the second half, we did better. We always have the highest goal and we took three points. Hà Nội are only four points away from the top team, so we always want to win,” coach Chu Đình Nghiêm of Hà Nội said.

Else where, Viettel beat Hoàng Anh Gia Lai 4-1; league leaders Sài Gòn FC defeated Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh 2-1; Thanh Hóa drew with Nam Định 1-1; SHB Đà Nẵng defeated Hải Phòng 1-0; and Quảng Binh bested Becamex Bình Dương 3-0.

