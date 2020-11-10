VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 12 (updated hourly)

Fugitive on run for 13 years discovered at quarantine centre

Vũ Thị Hồng Liên was caught in a quarantine centre in northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh after 13 years on the run. Photo antd.com.vn

A fugitive wanted by police in Việt Nam for the past 13 years is back behind bars, after she was identified at a COVID-19 quarantine centre.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Vũ Thị Hồng Liên in 2007 in connection with running a prostitution racket.

The 27-year-old evaded the authorities at the time and vanished without a trace for more than a decade.

Now she has been apprehended, after she was repatriated from China and registered at a quarantine centre in the northern Móng Cái City's Trà Cổ Ward.

When she arrived at the facility, she gave the authorities a false name and could not provide any identification papers.

After her finger prints were taken, it was discovered she was wanted in connection with the historic crime.

She has now been handed over to police in her home city of Hải Phòng.

11 int’l organisations in Vietnam commit to environmental sustainability

Belgian ambassador to Vietnam Paul Jansen (second from right) signs the commitment with representative from an organisation (Source: nhandan.com.vn)

Eleven international organisations operating in Vietnam and supported by the Belgian Government signed a commitment on further contributions to environmental sustainability at a ceremony held in Hanoi on November 9.

The signatories included the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, the Belgian Embassy in Vietnam, Humanity & Inclusion, Live & Learn Vietnam, Oxfam in Vietnam, Plan International Vietnam, Rikolto Vietnam, Towards Transparency, VVOB Vietnam and WWF Vietnam.

Climate change, environmental pollution and waste have become a harsh reality in Vietnam; therefore, all organisations and people should join hands to overcome all challenges related to these crises.

Belgium has actively contributed to Vietnam’s development over recent decades. Its financial assistance to international organisations has contributed to sustainable development across many diverse sectors.

These organisations have pursued many goals associated with their operations such as agricultural products, healthcare, education and sustainable jobs in Vietnam.

Since 2018, all Belgian-supported non-governmental organisations have joined a roadmap of cooperation and learning about environmental stability, named “From green offices to the sustainable development of the entire environment”.

The commitment sets out operational goals towards achieving environmental sustainability, showing a strong sense of commitmentto learning, perfecting and implementing environmental sustainability practices with the support of Belgium./.

Baby called up to serve in the army

Typos occur everywhere and in some cases they are both hilarious and shocking.

A resident in HCM City was astonished when his son was called to join the army the spring of 2021 as one of many men required to serve in the military for two years.

Military service is obligatory in Việt Nam. Under the compulsory enlistment, all men aged between 18 and 25 years old have to serve two years in the army.

The problem is that his son is only ten months old.

The father, known as N.N.N in Bình Trưng Tây Ward in District 2, said he received the notification paper from his local government, requiring his son to quickly register to join the military service as stipulated.

In the notification paper, it said the baby was born in 2000 and at military service age.

“I was surprised to get the notification. I know for sure it was a typo. Calling my baby up for military service is quite funny,” he said.

A representative from the ward’s Military Command admitted it was a typo and the mistake to the birth of the baby born in 2020 was found in the document file forwarded from the local police.

He also said that local residents should report to the command if they find any error in notifications.

JICA, FIDR help build craft development model in Quảng Nam

About 80 local ethnic groups have been involved in developing 230 brocade products, offering 150 products to the market for sale and earning VNĐ2 billion (US$87,000) over past four years.

The Japanese non-governmental organisation Foundation for International Development/Relief (FIDR) has reported on the four-year Project for Rural Development by Local Initiatives of the Ethnic Minority Communities in Nam Giang District in central Quảng Nam Province.

FIDR said the project, which was implemented with the cooperation of the Japanese International Co-operation Agency (JICA), FIDR and local authorities between 2016 and 2020 under JICA's Japan Partnership Programme had helped successfully build the ‘Nam Giang Model’ – a base structure for a craft network among ethnic groups in Việt Nam, while building brands and marketing systems for local products.

Following the project, a community-based tourism site in Nam Giang District was built and has welcomed 2,500 visitors over the past four years.

By building a network, the Nam Giang Model crafts is seen as a cheap and effective way of using available materials in poor mountainous areas.

The Cơ Tu ethnic community in Nam Giang have also developed an online and door-to-door delivery service to deal with COVID-19 infections in the local community.

Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Tourism Association (VNAT) Hà Văn Siêu highly appreciated the Nam Giang Model for boosting the ownership of local people while setting up a sustainable development model to expand nationwide.

Briu Thương, director of the Nam Giang Cơ Tu community-based tourism co-operative, said: "The project has helped craft connections from commune to commune and people to people."

The establishment of co-operatives in the district had helped people to share experience and create marketable products that met consumer trends as well as diversifying brocade products.

Last year, FIDR and JICA also helped set up the first weaving network for ethnic groups in the central and Central Highland regions that has helped build trade links and preserve traditional handicrafts.

The network involves the participation of 17 teams from seven ethnic groups, including Xơ Đăng, Ba Na, Tà Ôi, Cơ Tu and Mạ from the provinces of Quảng Nam, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Đà Nẵng, Kon Tum and Đắk Nông.

FIDR helped the Cơ Tu weaving group build a base in Zơ Ra Village, Nam Giang District in 2004.

It was the first weaving co-operative to have 40 members and the group’s products have been exported to Australia.

A series community-based tourism destinations have also been built in Tà Bhing Commune, Bhơ Hoong and Dhroong villages, Tà Lu Commune in Quảng Nam Province and Tà Lang Village in Đà Nẵng to boost the brocade trade.

These Efforts have helped revive the brocade weaving craft through tourism promotions run by the Cơ Tu in Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Nam and Đắk Nông.

People with disabilities get digital skill support

Thirty-nine students with disabilities will develop the skills needed to take on digital employment opportunities to help them live independently, support their families and contribute to the digital economy.

This is the objective of a five-month “Digital Employment Training Programme for Persons with Disabilities Co-existing with COVID-19” that has been launched with the collective efforts of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the Government of Japan, and the Will to Live Centre.

“This is what we are contributing to the increased equal employment opportunities for persons with disabilities - the indicators of Article 27 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the Sustainable Development Goal No 8 on Decent Work For All,” said UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen.

“We must ensure that existing inequalities and risks faced by persons with disabilities are not further deepened by COVID-19, and we can together build forward better toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 world, which will also be the theme of the approaching International Day for Persons with Disabilities”.

Two of the key findings of the UNDP’s recent study on employment policies and their implementation for persons with disabilities were that reasonable accommodation was not stipulated by law, and that persons with disabilities were not being trained in the skills necessary to meet the demands of the new labour market.

As part of the project, the Will to Live Centre can lead the way by making reasonable accommodation available and providing the latest digital skills for persons with disabilities to integrate in the dynamic economy of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Each people has their own ability and value,” said founder and CEO of the Will to Live Centre Nguyễn Thị Vân. “We need to create equal opportunities for everyone to unleash their potential,” she added, calling on students to find the strength to overcome all barriers and move forward.

“I wanted to go to university but there was no elevator there and my mum couldn't give me a piggyback up the stairs to my class everyday so I had to stay at home,” said Võ Thị Miên, 19, from Hà Tĩnh Province. “I was sad because I wanted to integrate into society. Digital skills training opens a second gate for me. I hope that I can find a decent job after graduation to support my family.”

“I can type and play games on the computer. I've completed junior secondary school. When I was 16 years old, I learnt tailoring and got a job, but I lost it during COVID-19,” said Sùng A Thắng, a 20-year-old from the Mong ethnic group.

“I would like to learn photoshop and video-making. My dream is to have a series of clothes shops so I want to take promotional photos/videos for my shops. I would like to learn English, too,” he said.

Persons with disabilities (Pwds) have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The UNDP's Rapid Assessment on Socio-Economic Impacts of COVID-19 on Persons with Disabilities that covered nearly 1,000 respondents showed that 72 per cent had a monthly income of less than VNĐ1 million; 30 per cent had been made unemployed due to COVID-19; 49 per cent had their work hours reduced, and 59 per cent had received a pay cut.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent of PwDs had seasonal/informal jobs or owned an informal business, so they were at risk of being ineligible to receive allowances from the Government’s social welfare response package.

PM approves construction of Rạch Miễu 2 Bridge

The new Rạch Miễu 2 Bridge will cross the Tiền River, connecting Bến Tre and Tiền Giang provinces. Photo courtesy of tuoitre.vn

Construction of Rạch Miễu 2 Bridge, connecting Tiền Giang and Bến Tre provinces, will be implemented between 2021 and 205, with investment capital of VNĐ5,175 billion coming from the State Budget.

The Prime Minister has recently approved the investment policy of the Rạch Miễu 2 Bridge project according to the Ministry of Transport’s proposal.

Rạch Miễu 2 Bridge will have a total length of 17.5km. The section crossing the Tiền River will be 17.5m wide with four lanes.

The construction site of the Rạch Miễu 2 Bridge is 3.8km upstream from the existing Rạch Miễu Bridge (No 1). The starting point is at the intersection of National Highway No 1 and Road 870 in Tiền Giang Province, while the end point is at the intersection of National Highway No 6 and the road to Hàm Lương Bridge in Bến Tre Province.

Rạch Miễu 1 Bridge, stretching over 8.3km, was put into use in January 2009 and now frequently encounters traffic jams due to a significant number of vehicles, reaching 18,000 to 20,000 daily.

To tackle the problem, authorities of Bến Tre Province have proposed building a temporary Rạch Miễu Ferry, which is under construction.

It is expected to open for public use after the Lunar New Year holiday next year.

HCM City to renovate Bạch Đằng Wharf Park

The HCM City People’s Committee has approved a design proposal by the Department of Planning and Architecture to upgrade the Bạch Đằng Wharf Park in District 1.

The Bạch Đằng Wharf Park on Tôn Đức Thắng Street is one of the most popular destinations for both local residents and tourists in the central city. It covers a 23,400sq.m area and stretches 1.3km along the Sài Gòn River bank.

Many items of the park, which is more than 50 years old, are degraded and have been damaged.

The detailed construction plan at a scale of 1:500 for upgrading the park was approved by the committee in 2018.

Under the department’s proposal, 18,600sq.m of the entire park will be renovated from the Thủ Ngữ Flagpole to the area adjacent to the Sài Gòn – Ba Son complex.

The total cost is estimated at VNĐ68 billion (US$2.9 million) sourced from private funding.

The park will be divided into three functional areas. There will be a 4,000sq.m memorial area and a 2,750sq.m community area.

A 5,150sq.m tourism promotion area will provide rest areas, river transport services, travel guides and support for tourists.

The committee noted that it is necessary to keep the area in front of Tôn Đức Thắng Museum well ventilated and maintain the old cannons.

It has assigned the department to work with a consultancy unit to complete the planning for the upgrade and submit it to the Department of Construction.

The upgrade is expected to be completed before Tết (Lunar New Year Festival), which falls on February 12 next year.

HCM City aims to reduce railway accidents with new measures

A train hit a container truck at the intersection of the railway and Lý Thường Kiệt Street on Thursday in Bình Dương Province’s Dĩ An City, and earlier this year, in May, a man died after being hit by a train in HCM City Thủ Đức District.

These accidents have added to the growing concern about illegal encroachments on the railway safety corridor and deliberate crossings over barriers, as well as an increase in accidents.

Many houses and ancillary works, for instance, are located near the railway in certain areas in Thủ Đức District in HCM City.

The city's ban on encroachment, construction, littering, planting of trees and storing of materials on the railway safety corridor has been ineffective.

In ​​Kha Vạn Cân Street in Thủ Đức District, the railway corridor is deteriorating, and rubbish is thrown near the railway.

Elsewhere, people living on Mai Văn Ngọc Street in Phú Nhuận District’s Ward 10 and other streets in Gò Vấp District’s Ward 1 have committed violations on the railway corridor.

The National Traffic Safety Committee said that railway accidents caused by opening of illegal crossings in crowded residential areas accounted for 40 per cent of the total number of railway accidents. Forty-four per cent of the accidents are caused by people walking or sitting on railway tracks.

HCM City has 24 crossroad barriers to prevent illegal crossings, but the risk of accidents remains.

Võ Khánh Hưng, deputy head of the city Department of Transport, told Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper that strict fines are needed for violators who damage railway infrastructure and open illegal crossings.

The city People’s Committee has instructed police to impose strict fines and check for violators through images from surveillance cameras installed on streets.

The committee has also told authorities in districts 3, Phú Nhuận, Bình Thạnh, Gò Vấp and Thủ Đức to strengthen protection of traffic safety corridors and close illegal crossings by the year end.

In the 2021-2025 period, the Bình Triệu-Hòa Hưng overhead railway will be built, which will reduce the number of railway crossings in the inner city.

The Việt Nam Railway Corporation and other agencies will also check fences to protect railway corridors in the city. If fences are broken, they will be repaired. Other railway infrastructure and traffic signs also will be checked.

The city plans to strengthen communication to improve people’s awareness about regulations related to railway safety, and it aims to reduce railway accidents by 5 per cent to 10 per cent annually.

Liver parasite removed from patient’s bile duct

Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Tuấn, from the Đà Nẵng General Hospital checks the patient. Photo courtesy Đà Nẵng General Hospital

Doctors from General Hospital of Đà Nẵng have successful removed a liver parasite from a woman’s bile duct.

Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Tuấn said the 64-year-old patient, from Quảng Nam Province, was taken to the hospital with stomach ache and high fever.

A scan showed an object struck in the patient's bile duct.

And Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) was performed to remove the parasite which was 30mm long and 10mm wide from the patient’s bile tube.

Dr. Tuấn said it’s a rare case in central Việt Nam and the first case in Đà Nẵng.

Doctors warned that local people living in rural and mountainous area could be infected if they eat uncooked foods or drink water from streams.

Doctor tells parents to pay attention to kids’ safety during sleep following tragedy

Doctors at HCM City’s Children’s Hospital 1 could not save the life of a six-month-old baby that fell into the gap between the mattress and the wall and was brought lifeless.

Dr Đinh Tấn Phương, head of the hospital’s emergency department, said doctors tried in vain for an hour to revive the child on the morning of November 3.

The baby had been sleeping next to his parents at home in District 8. At 4.am his father gave him a bottle of milk and the baby went back to sleep. His mother went to have breakfast and then to the market.

At around 7:00 a.m, when the father woke up, he found the baby stuck in the gap between the mattress and the wall. He hurriedly examined the baby, whose whole body had turned purple and was motionless, and rushed him to the hospital.

Phương said parents should be careful when they co-sleep with their babies, paying attention to a possible gap between the bed and the wall, even if it is small, since young children could turn over and get stuck in that small gap and asphyxiate.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations, babies should always sleep alone, on their back and in a crib.

“Infants should be placed for sleep in a supine position (wholly on the back) for every sleep by every caregiver until the child reaches 1 year of age. Side sleeping is not safe and is not advised.”

HCM City installs over 11,000 rooftop solar power systems

More than 11,000 rooftop solar power systems, with total capacity of 17,117.23 MWp, have been installed on houses and buildings in HCM City.

About 5,485 rooftop solar power systems were installed this year as of October, with total capacity of 111,449.84 MWp.

To promote solar power, the City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) has recently carried out media campaigns that encourage locals to use solar power; educated relevant agencies, schools, hospitals, hotels and enterprises in export processing zones and industrial zones on solar power benefits; and collaborated with social organisations to call for preferential policies for households that are interested in using solar power.

EVNHCMC has also introduced a customer care website at http://cskh.evnhcmc.vn. It contains all information on registration procedures, terms and conditions for those who would like to connect to the rooftop solar power systems, and lists of operational and non-operational rooftop solar power systems, among other crucial pieces.

Between 2020 and 2025, Việt Nam is expected to face a power shortage, and so EVNHCMC is seeking to encourage the use of solar energy.

EVNHCMC said renewable energy now accounts for 2 per cent of the city’s total capacity, but needs to be increased to meet growing demand from socio-economic development and urbanisation.

The city has huge potential for solar power, especially rooftop, it said.

RoK President to attend ASEAN Summit and related meetings

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in is scheduled to attend a series of online high-level meetings within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings this week, with a focus on cooperation between the RoK and Southeast Asian nations as well as several Asia-Pacific countries.

In an announcement on November 10, the Korean Presidential House said President Moon will attend an online high-level meeting with ASEAN leaders on November 12 and discuss cooperation between Seoul and regional member states in different areas.

Later on November 13, he will attend a high-level meeting with leaders of the Mekong River countries, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand to discuss ways to foster ties.

On November 14, the President will attend the 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit – a dialogue between leaders of the ASEAN nations and the RoK, China and Japan, and join the East Asia Summit (EAS) with leaders from 10 ASEAN member states, the RoK, Japan, China, the US, Russia, Australia, India and New Zealand taking part.

One day later, he is scheduled to attend a ceremony to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)./.

26 hospitals in HCM City provide diagnosis and treatment of strokes

As many as 26 hospitals in HCM City are now capable of providing services for the diagnosis and treatment of strokes, including six hospitals participating in the Registry of Stroke Care Quality (RES-Q), according to the city’s Department of Health.

The number of hospitals increased from 17 last year to 26 this month.

Six hospitals participating in the international standard RES-Q for continuous monitoring, evaluation and improvement of stroke care, including People's 115 Hospital, Military Hospital 175, Thống Nhất Hospital, University Medical Centre, Nguyễn Tri Phương Hospital, and Thủ Đức District Hospital.

The network of 34 satellite emergency stations spanning all districts in the city offer around-the-clock transport of suspected stroke patients to appropriate hospitals.

Health authorities said the increase in the number of hospitals capable of treating strokes and satellite emergency stations would help improve the survival rate and quality of stroke care.

Thủ Đức District Hospital in HCM City has been granted “Gold Status” by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Award, demonstrating the hospital’s clear commitment to quality stroke care and continuous improvement.

Dr Nguyễn Huy Thắng, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam Stroke Association, last week presented the award certificate to leaders of the hospital.

Dr. Lê Trần Vinh, head of the hospital’s Department of Neurology, said the hospital completed procedures in stroke care in 2016 and established a dedicated stroke unit one year later.

About 3,000 stroke patients have been treated over the past four years. In the first 10 months of the year, the hospital received 721 stroke cases, which was the same number as in 2019.

The hospital plans to double the number of beds for stroke patients and adopt a rapid platform that uses artificial intelligence to speed up triage and improve stroke care.

Vietnam fourth in number of students in Australia

Vietnam has the fourth-largest number of students in Australia, according to a report from the Mitchell Institute at Australia’s Victoria University released on November 11.

As of early November, the number of Vietnamese students in Australia stood at 20,788, including 13,160 studying directly in the country.

The figures are down from 22,328 and 19,434 last March.

China, India, and Nepal have the largest numbers of students in Australia.

According to the institute, foreign student numbers are projected to fall by half, to only 300,000, by mid-2021, if the country maintains border closures in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The decline in number of foreign students will affect the Australian economy, as universities will lose an estimated 8 billion AUD (5.4 billion USD) in revenue and localities suffer from losses worth around 10.7 billion AUD (7.1 billion USD)./.

Indonesian expert has high expectation for 37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh chairs the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Indonesian senior journalist Veeramalla Anjaiah voiced his hope that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will bring about positive results during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Jakarta.

He set high expectations for the mid-term review of implementation of the ASEAN Vision 2025, formulation of Hanoi Declaration on the Post ASEAN Vision 2025, evaluation of the ASEAN Charter, signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), review of progress on ASEAN Outlook on Indo Pacific, new signatories to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and regional connectivity.

Most importantly, ASEAN and East Asia Summit leaders will discuss strategies on how to contain COVID-19 and how to cooperate among themselves, he said.

As pharmaceutical companies recently announced the development of a vaccine candidate found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, ASEAN’s leaders will come up with constructive plans about economic recovery, Anjaiah added.

The 37th ASEAN Summit and its related meetings come at a crucial time, especially at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic. When Vietnam took over ASEAN Chair from Thailand last year, the country made all preparations to execute its plans but the pandemic made the situation very difficult.

In April 2020, Vietnam took the lead to organise an ASEAN gathering to deal with COVID-19.

“It was a big success for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship. Throughout the year, all ASEAN meetings and summits were held virtually. Many of Vietnam’s targets have been achieved so far,” said the journalist.

Another important achievement of Vietnam is maintaining ASEAN unity and solidarity. Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair theme “Cohesive and Responsive” is relevant and timely.

Despite of the challenges and problems from COVID-19, Vietnam successfully led ASEAN throughout the year.

The Cabinet Secretariat of the Indonesian government declared that Indonesia fully supports all initiatives of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair. Many countries, including the US, Japan, India and Australia have praised Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship.

The signing of RCEP will be an important achievement during Vietnam’s Chairmanship if it is signed this week.

The country successfully united all ASEAN countries on the issues of rules-based order in the East Sea and legally binding Code of Conduct in accordance with UNCLOS with China.

Anjaiah affirmed that Vietnam’s ASEAN leadership has navigated the troubled waters and maintained ASEAN unity, solidarity, cohesiveness, neutrality, peace and security.

Commune-level clinics strive to attract local patients

Clinics in communes have improved their healthcare services and facilities to attract more local people and reduce patient overloads at city and province-level hospitals.

For years commune-level clinics had poor reputations and few patients, but that image has changed.

The clinic of Tân Hội Commune in Hà Nội’s suburban district of Đan Phượng is an example.

In recent years, local people have been going to the commune clinic when they have health problems instead of the city hospitals as before.

Every day, the clinic receives people for vaccinations, pregnancy checks, to pick up medicine or those hospitalised due to accidents, according to doctor Trần Thị Mai Hương, head of the clinic.

As one of the outstanding commune-level clinics of Hà Nội, Tân Hội Clinic has contributed to improving the quality of primary healthcare for people in the commune, attracting more and more patients and creating trust in local medical examination and treatment.

“The number of patients who have come to check their health and get medical treatment in the clinic has increased year by year,” said Hương.

“Last year, the clinic provided medical examinations for more than 10,000 people, doubling the numbers in previous years,” the doctor said.

“So far, we have given monthly health checks and medicine for 597 patients with hypertension and 145 patients with diabetes. In the first eight months of this year, the number of the two groups of patients remarkably increased from previous years,” the doctor said.

“The main reason for increasing trust of the people in the commune clinic was that the qualifications of medical workers and quality of medical services have been improved, and people can now come to the nearest place for medical examination and treatment, and the full cost of examination and treatment is covered by health insurance,” she added.

Expanding the medicine and medical techniques covered by health insurance has also helped attract more patients to the clinic.

Tân Hội Clinic has been approved for nearly 1,100 medical techniques and 140 kinds of medicines.

Similarly, the clinic in Minh Châu Commune of suburban Ba Vì District with nine doctors and 20 well-equipped departments has attracted more patients in recent years.

Doctor Châu Lê Thị Lộc, the clinic’s head, said since applying the family medicine model, local people had more trust in the clinic.

Every month, the clinic received 400 patients, double the figure of previous years, said Lộc.

The clinic can offer 80 per cent of examination and treatment techniques of the basic medical package service on the health insurance list.

According to the Hà Nội Health Department, since last year, the city had launched 456 standardised clinics in communes, reaching 95.19 per cent of the target.

The commune-level health establishments are fully invested in terms of infrastructure, medical equipment and human resources which has helped local people access quality medical services and help localities carry out preventive healthcare.

The department’s statistics showed that the total number of patients at these grassroots-level clinics was more than 900,000 for the first eight months this year, equal to 248 patients per month per facility.

Medical experts have said the grassroots healthcare system is the foundation of the national health system and if the grassroots system is done well, it can meet 70 per cent of common healthcare needs.

Commune clinics are responsible for providing primary healthcare services including preventive medicine, medical examination and treatment, reproductive healthcare, supplying essential drugs, and community health management.

Việt Nam has set a target that by 2025, over 90 per cent of the population will have health management records, 95 per cent of commune, ward and town health establishments will carry out preventive medicine and provide treatment of some non-infectious diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, and by 2030, more than 95 per cent of the population will have health management and 100 per cent of grassroots clinics will be able to treat some non-infectious diseases.

This is a goal that requires considerable efforts, including the role of expanding health insurance coverage at grassroots healthcare facilities.

Effective use of health insurance

According to doctor Hương, the major difficulty for commune clinics at present is a lack of human resources.

In addition, examination and counselling for early detection of diseases for people with risk factors have not been widely implemented because they are not yet covered by health insurance, she said.

The payment for health insurance is still difficult and new techniques are only covered up to 70 per cent.

“If the issues were solved, the local people would be examined and treated in the clinics which would help reduce the transfer to upper-level hospitals,” Hương said.

To improve the quality of grassroots healthcare, the Ministry of Health will step by step reform the payment method, issue and update the basic health service package in accordance with the health insurance fund and State budget.

Currently, the ministry is surveying 26 commune clinics of eight provinces and cities in the northern, central and southern regions to pilot a medical programme.

Under the programme, the clinics will work in a family medicine form that all local people will have their health supervised and get medical examinations at least once a year.

The delivery of medicines to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis at the clinics is one of the priorities of the ministry to reduce the patient overload for higher-level hospitals and cut travel costs and increase treatment compliance of patients.

To improve the treatment of grassroots-level healthcare establishments and encourage people to buy health insurance, the ministry issued a circular regulating the lists and rates of insurance payment for pharmaceutical products, bio-products and radioactive drugs

Under the circular, 61 new drugs were added to the list of insurance payment to meet the treatment needs and suitable for the development of the pharmaceutical industry

The ministry has increased the rate of insurance payment for six new drugs to facilitate patients with health insurance cards to increase access to medicines at the clinics.

According to experts, to strengthen healthcare services covered by health insurance at commune clinics, the health sector must focus on reforming the healthcare payment mechanism covered by health insurance.

The payment reform should not regulate the percentage of health insurance funds used at clinics but implement capitation payments, issue a basic health service package at the communal level, strengthen management and treatment of chronic diseases, especially for those diagnosed at higher levels, and comply with the ministry’s treatment protocol.

In terms of infrastructure facilities, clinics should be invested with housing and equipment under the standardised model as well as develop common software to manage information about clinics’ activities and people's health records.

Hospital successfully performs double forearm transplant

The Hà Nội-based 108 Military Central Hospital has become the first medical facility in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia to successfully perform a double forearm transplant.

The surgery was part of multiple organ transplants the hospital conducted on September 16.

This is the fourth time the hospital has implemented organ procurement and transplant at the same time. The organs, which were taken from a brain-dead donor, were transplanted to six patients.

The patient who received the forearm transplant is an 18-year-old man who lost his forearms three years ago due to injuries he sustained in an accidental explosion.

Since then, he has faced difficulties in his daily life and been unable to pursue his educational dreams.

Now, nearly two months after the surgery, the patient’s wounds have healed and the limbs are adapting well. The patient is able to hold things and use a mobile phone. He still needs to undergo more physical therapy to improve his range of movement.

Dr Mai Hồng Bàng, director of the 108 Military Central Hospital, said the surgery was an outstanding success in the field of limb transplantation in Việt Nam after the success of the first limb transplant from a live donor this January.

The hospital successfully performed five other transplants on the same day.

A lung transplant was carried out on a 54-year-old male patient diagnosed with primary pulmonary fibrosis, a liver transplant was carried out for a patient with acute liver failure against a background of cirrhosis due to a hepatitis B virus infection and two kidney transplants were done for two separate patients with end-stage chronic renal failure.

The hospital, in co-ordination with the National Coordinating Centre for Human Organ Transplantation, also carried out a heart transplant for a patient with end-stage dilated myocarditis at the Hà Nội-based Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital.

Bàng said the 10-hour long surgery to transplant organs for the six patients required very close co-ordination and implementation among specialists in the hospital.

“Twelve operating tables were operating simultaneously with the participation of more than 150 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and technicians. In particular, the lung transplant case was co-ordinated by a team of experts from the Central Lung Hospital,” he said.

After the transplants, all the patients are in stable health condition. The liver and kidney transplant patients were discharged three weeks after surgery, and the lung transplant patients were discharged four weeks after the procedure.

Vietnam performs well as ASEAN Chair 2020: Singaporean expert

Vietnam has performed remarkably well as Chair of ASEAN in the face of all the obstacles and hurdles, said Choi Shing Kwok, Director of Singapore’s ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute and head of the ASEAN Studies Centre under ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.

Choi told the Vietnam News Agency that as ASEAN Chair, Vietnam ensured that equal attention was given to discussions on the immediate pandemic response and the longer-term post-pandemic recovery plans.

Apart from the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund, one of the earliest mechanisms developed to deal with the immediate health challenges, the grouping has also formulated an ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework to guide the region into post-pandemic recovery action.

Vietnam has not lost sight of the other important ongoing issues such as climate change, economic cooperation, sustainable growth, digitalisation and the East Sea.

As the pandemic spread and countries had to close their borders in March, Vietnam took the initiative to pivot to a virtual mode of conducting meetings at various levels – SOM, Ministerial and Summit to keep up the momentum.

The format of the meetings became more effective as officials grew more accustomed to the online mode of engagement, which overcame the obstacles and saved time but also resulted in new dynamics.

Regarding the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, slated for November 12-15, Choi said the summit is going to be overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southeast Asia, which accounts for only 2 percent of global COVID-19 cases and 1 percent of fatalities, has fared comparably well in managing the pandemic on the whole.

However, the pandemic has still severely impacted lives and livelihoods in the region, particularly for the most vulnerable segments of the populations. Apart from the direct health and socio-economic damage caused by COVID-19, increased external geo-political competition has also affected the region while some ASEAN member states like Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar have also experienced domestic political uncertainties alongside the pandemic.

At the same time, there have been some silver linings emerge in Southeast Asia. Global supply chains are increasingly pivoting to the region in an acceleration of the diversification and relocation trends that were already emerging prior to the pandemic.

The region’s emerging economies, such as Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, are poised to reap these benefits. COVID-19 has also accelerated Southeast Asia’s digitalisation push, with companies making the shift to doing business online and governments allocating budgets to aid businesses in their transformation efforts.

Given this, the 37th ASEAN Summit will lead the region in dealing with this challenging condition and also help chart a path for countries and for the region to move through it, Choi believed.

Asked about the possibility of signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at the 37th ASEAN Summit, the expert said the RCEP negotiations have been proceeding smoothly.

“We understand that the possibility of signing the RCEP at the 37th ASEAN Summit is high,” he said. “The signing will be a much-needed boost of morale to many in this region as we continue to battle the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic and also show that the region is determined to build back better in the face of ongoing challenges to multilateral trade.”/.

US to assist An Giang in drought, landslide and saltwater response

A working delegation from the US Consulate General, led by Defence Attaché Col. Thomas Stevenson, met with authorities of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on November 10 to discuss drought, landslides, and saltwater intrusion in the locality.

The Mekong Delta is one of three regions hardest hit by climate change, with An Giang being one of the four provinces in the key economic zone to suffer from its impact.

Drought in An Giang is the result of a lack of water in the Mekong River, prolonged hot weather, and low rainfall. In addition to saltwater intrusion, the province also faces a risk of landslides along riverbanks and dykes totalling nearly 172 km in length.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Anh Thu said An Giang and the US Consulate General have established close cooperative relations in the fields of education and training, healthcare, social welfare, and the environment, contributing to the province's socio-economic development and boosting Vietnam-US ties.

He expressed his wish to cooperate with the US via specific and practical projects in the near future.

Provincial authorities suggested the US help build a training programme to improve capacity, launch a pilot model on the use and management of water resources amid climate change, and conduct a pre-feasibility report and approve a project on a fresh water reservoir to form part of irrigation infrastructure in service of production in the Long Xuyen Quadrangle.

They also proposed the US cooperate in four projects to build dykes in An Phu and Tan Chau districts, pilot the installation of water supply systems to benefit about 350 households in An Hao commune in Tinh Bien district, and study the development of an early landslide warning system.

Stevenson said the US will send experts to An Giang to survey the flow of the Mekong River as it passes through the Delta, thus proposing measures to help with climate change response.

The US delegation also paid a field trip to survey the landslide situation and Tra Su fresh water reservoir in the province.

Thailand to promote three agendas at 37th ASEAN Summit

Spokesman of the Thai Government Anucha Burapachaisri has said Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend the virtual 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings chaired by Vietnam from November 12-15.

According to the spokesman, the Thai PM will attend and deliver a speech at 14 meetings within the ASEAN framework and two others within the Mekong framework.

At the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, Thailand will strive to promote three agendas, including coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening post-COVID-19 sustainable future, and building regional trust and cooperation.

During meetings with dialogue partners, PM Prayut will stress the importance of different mechanisms led by ASEAN for the common benefit and specific results. He will also express Thailand’s readiness to join with ASEAN and dialogue partners to cope with COVID-19 and confirm initiatives related to the common sustainability.

According to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will focus its discussions on increased cooperation to effectively cope with the pandemic and its widespread impacts, improving long-term recovery to respond to future challenges and enhancing collaboration to realise a people-centred ASEAN Community with no one being left behind, as well as important developments in the region and the world.

Ahead of the ASEAN Summit, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai attended the virtual ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Council Meeting and the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on November 10.

HCM City People’s Council adopts development resolutions

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council adopted resolutions on public investment, financial lending, and the recognition of Thanh An commune in Can Gio district as an island commune during its 22nd meeting on November 10.

The council adopted a resolution on the adjustment of lending and local debt repayment plans, including over 14.19 trillion VND (613 million USD) worth of Government and domestic debts.

It also ratified a resolution approving a plan for issuing bonds worth 2 trillion VND in 2020.0

Participants agreed to adopt a resolution allowing the municipal People’s Committee to raise capital for the second stage of a local water environment improvement project, the Tau Hu - Ben Nghe - Doi - Te canal basin, using Japanese loans of more than 2.37 trillion VND over 30 years.

The project has been carried out for eight years, using three loans. It is therefore necessary to raise more capital to complete the project in the near future.

A resolution recognising Thanh An commune as an island commune and another on a downwards adjustment to 2016-2020 mid-term public capital in 153 projects and one programme were also approved.

The council also approved a resolution on adjustments to the public investment plan for this year./.

Documents of 37th ASEAN Summit to facilitate cooperation, economic recovery

Vietnam’s permanent mission to ASEAN and the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) are working hard to complete documents to submit to the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, scheduled for November 12-15.

Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission, said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s reporters in Jakarta that more than 10 documents need to be completed, including five prioritised ones - the declaration marking the 15th anniversary of the East Asia Summit (EAS), the statement on sustainable maritime cooperation, and the joint statement of the ASEAN 3 Summit on enhancing financial and economic capacity in response to the existing challenges.

“We are confident that there will be quality and useful documents to be submitted to leaders for approval, in order to affirm that ASEAN is a cohesive and responsive community in the present context, and ASEAN continues to expand its cooperation with all partners in coping with COVID-19 while making efforts in restoring the economy and social activities,” he stressed.

According to the ambassador, the mission has also partnered with the CPR to complete the declaration on building an ASEAN travel corridor to facilitate the travelling of ASEAN citizens and businesses in line with medical regulations and soon resume economic and trade activities, thus creating an important foundation for regional economic recovery in the years to come.

The highlight of the 37th ASEAN Summit would be the ratification of many documents prepared by ASEAN member countries and partners over the past year in the face of the pandemic, he said.

These documents are expected to create a foundation for cooperation between the bloc and its partners so as to deal with COVID-19 consequences and improve the capacity to cope with pandemics in the future, along with boosting collaboration to step up economic recovery and connectivity in trade, investment and travelling of regional citizens and partner countries.

Joint efforts have been made to accomplish action plans between the bloc and its partners - China, the US, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, India and the United Nations - for the 2021-2025 period, Binh said.

Under the leadership of Vietnam in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, ASEAN member countries reviewed the ASEAN Community Blueprint with three pillars, he said.

The Vietnamese mission and the CPR have also worked on a report assessing the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC), contributing to promoting regional connectivity in trade, supply and regional economic recovery.

Another report will be submitted to senior leaders for approval is the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) for 2021-2025, which is aimed at narrowing the gap and enhancing competitiveness of the entire region.

Over the past time, the mission has put forth scenarios, plans and programmes of cooperation with all partners to overcome the pandemic and maintain regional economic connectivity within the region and with ASEAN partners.

Regarding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP) agreement, Binh said the signing of the deal is the biggest expectation in the year.

Through the agreement, ASEAN member countries and participating partners want to affirm the importance of regional cooperation and connectivity, particularly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Binh added./.

Source: VNA/VNN/VNS/SGGP/VOV/NDO/Dtinews/SGT/VIR