VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 6 (updated hourly)

Vietnam regards US as one of leading important partners, Deputy Spokesman

Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Duong Hoai Nam (Photo: baoquocte)

Vietnam considers the US one of the most important partners on the basis of respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and mutual benefits.

The statement was made by Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Duong Hoai Nam at a regular meeting of the ministry in Hanoi on November 5.

Commenting on the ongoing US president election and bilateral ties in the coming time, Nam said that the presidential election is an internal affair of the US and only the American people have the right to make decisions.

After 25 years, the Vietnam-US relationship has made great strides with a comprehensive, substantial and deeper development, creating a solid foundation for the two countries to continue promoting and expanding their ties, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large, he stated.

“We believe that any President of the US will support this process,” Nam affirmed, adding that Vietnam hopes the US will continue to expand, consolidate and develop the bilateral relations in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner.

“Vietnam welcomes the role and initiatives of the US to help maintain peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the region, including supporting ASEAN's central role in harmony with regional cooperation mechanisms and in compliance with international law,” he said.

In reply to a reporter’s question on Vietnam's response to the US starting to impose anti-dumping duties on Vietnam's automobile tires, the Deputy Spokesman said Vietnam has closely followed the case since the investigation was launched, communicated with the US side and explained the relevant policies.

In the next phase, Vietnam will continue to discuss with the US side so that it understands more accurately and objectively about these policies, as well as protect the legitimate interests of Vietnamese enterprises on the basis of the World Trade Organisation’s regulations, he added./.

Vietnam pledges to ensure safety for foreigners

Vietnam will strengthen security measures to ensure safety for foreigners who are living and working in the country, including Russian citizens, stated Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Duong Hoai Nam at a regular meeting of the ministry in Hanoi on November 5.

Regarding information about a Russian citizen attacked in Nha Trang city, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, Nam said according to the provincial authorities, on October 26, the Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City worked with the Khanh Hoa Department of Foreign Affairs, asking for the case to be clarified.

Local police said that they arrested the suspect and is investigating the case, according to the Deputy Spokesman.

The Foreign Ministry has cooperated closely with the Khanh Hoa provincial authorities to continue clarifying the case, while requiring them to strengthen security measures and strictly punish the attacker to ensure order and safety for foreigners living and working in Khanh Hoa province, including Russian citizens, Nam said./.

Sick people rescued from Chàm Islands in rough sea

A female teacher and a soldier from the Chàm Islands, 20km off the coast of Hội An, were safely brought to shore for medical treatment amid rough seas due to Storm Goni on Wednesday night.

High waves from 3m to 4m with wind gusts of 60km had isolated the islands from Monday to Wednesday.

The Đà Nẵng-based Maritime Rescue and Search Coordination Centre No 2 (MRCC2) said on Thursday, teacher Võ Thị Lợi, 44, fell into a coma after a three-day high fever, and Hồ Văn Minh, 21, a soldier of the Quảng Nam Provincial military command, had been sick for days at the islands’ health centre.

A rescue ship from the centre and a team of doctors in Đà Nẵng were sent to the islands in high waves and rough seas on Wednesday evening to carry the two ill patients to the mainland at night.

The two patients have been treated at Đà Nẵng General Hospital.

Storm Goni, which has weakened into a low-pressure system in central Việt Nam, caused bad weather and heavy downpours in the central region from Wednesday afternoon.

Boats were banned travelling between the Islands and mainland ports in the region from Monday.

Art exhibition aims to inherit traditional quintessence of Vietnam

An exhibition entitled “From tradition to tradition”, created by lecturers and students at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, is now open at the Nam Huong communal house in Hanoi.

Exhibited works were inspired by Hang Trong folk paintings and reveal the efforts of the next generation of artists to preserve the essence of Vietnam.



The audience have the opportunity to admire typical Hang Trong folk paintings on lacquer or silk.

The exhibition is the result of a month of work by students at the university with the last artist in the Hang Trong folk painting line - Le Dinh Nghien.

According to the Organising Board, the project is to promote traditional arts and traditional materials used in Vietnamese painting, in order to inherit the artistic traits of the older generation.

Australia wants to set up comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam: FM

The Australian Government continues to give high priority to Vietnam in its foreign policy, considering the Southeast Asian country one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region, and hopes to soon advance the bilateral relationship to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, said a senior diplomat.

The remarks were made by Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne during the second Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, co-chaired by herself and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on November 5.

During the online meeting, the two officials agreed to discuss suitable measures and mechanisms in order to resume flights between the two countries when possible.

They also consented to enhance bilateral cooperation and mutual support at regional and international mechanisms and forums such as the UN, ASEAN/EAS, and the Mekong Sub-region.

Minh appreciated Australia’s commitments to supporting and cooperating with Vietnam in all fields, including natural disaster response and the pandemic fight, while enhancing economic ties and development cooperation.

He also welcomed the country’s plan to establish the Australia-Vietnam centre in the Southeast Asian nation as well as its assistance in helping Vietnam to participate in UN peacekeeping operations.

Minh suggested the two foreign ministries maintain the pace of cooperation through all-level meetings and the implementation of cooperation mechanisms between the two countries and the ministries in particular.

Regarding the East Sea issue, the two sides shared the same view on the significance of strengthening cooperation, maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, and peacefully settling disputes in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Payne congratulated Vietnam on its success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining socio-economic development, and conveyed the Australian Government’s sympathies over the losses caused by the prolonged floods in the central region.

Australia always stands side-by-side with Vietnam and is ready to assist the country in addressing the consequences of natural disasters and to step up cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, she stressed.

Payne agreed with Minh’s proposal to boost partnerships in major areas to recover the economies in the post-pandemic period, saying that Australia will provide technical support to Vietnam in agriculture and market access.

Australia will also encourage its businesses to increase investment in Vietnam in areas of mutual concern, such as telecommunications, infrastructure, agriculture, high-technology, finance-banking, and mining and energy, along with increasing its official development assistance (ODA) to the country, the minister said.

Congratulating Vietnam on its achievements in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, Payne pledged that Australia will actively participate and closely coordinate with Vietnam to ensure the success of the East Asia Summit (EAS), the ASEAN-Australia Summit, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides inked an action programme on implementing the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership for 2020-2023.

The foreign ministers’ meeting is a new mechanism established after the two countries elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership in March 2018 during a visit to Australia by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc./.

Q&A session of National Assembly’s 10th sitting to begin

The 14th National Assembly (NA)’s 10th sitting will enter the first day of the Q&A session on November 6, which will be broadcast live on Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and NA Television.

Before the important session, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh, and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri will deliver reports on the implementation of NA resolutions on specialised supervisions and the Q&A sessions in the 14th tenure and several resolutions in the 13th tenure.

NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc will then present a verification report collecting ideas of the NA’s Council of Ethnic Affairs, and its committees on specialised supervisions and Q&A sessions in the 14th tenure and several resolutions in the 13th tenure./.

Vietnam posts 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded three new imported case of COVID-19 between 6pm on November 5 and 6pm on November 6, raising the national count to 1,210, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

All the three tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, while in quarantine and are being treated at the Khanh Hoa Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

As of 6 am on November 6, a total of 1,069 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam had recovered. There are no patients in critical conditions, and the death toll remains at 35.

Among the active patients, 18 have tested negative once for the coronavirus, seven twice and five thrice.

Vietnam has entered the 65th straight day without locally-transmitted cases.

As many as 14,064 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under quarantine nationwide./.

More aid coming to flood-hit residents

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on November 5 received nearly 12 billion VND (roughly 518,800 USD) donated by overseas Vietnamese for flood victims in the central region.

The fund was handed over by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Dang Minh Khoi. It was raised from Vietnamese from Ukraine, Thailand, the Czech Republic, Poland, Switzerland, Laos, Cambodia, Germany, Australia, Hungary and the US.

According to Man, over 307.7 billion VND has been channeled through fatherland front committees at different levels to support the flood-affected residents.

Also on November 5, the VFF President got 2 billion VND as relief aid to the victims from Sunshine Group.

Since late September, 235 people in the central region have been listed as dead and missing from storms and floods, which have also caused estimated economic losses of about 17 trillion VND, according to a Government report to the National Assembly on November 2./.

Webinar discusses fate of Mekong River

PanNature, a Vietnamese not-for-profit organisation, in collaboration with the Mekong Community Institute of Thailand (MCI) and the NGO Forum on Cambodia, organised a webinar themed “The Fate of the Mekong River: Current Development and Future Perspectives” on November 5 within the framework of the ASEAN People’s Forum 2020.

PanNature Director Trinh Le Nguyen said that 2019 saw a turning point of the Mekong River, as Laos’ Xayaburi and Don Sahong dams on the river mainstream were put into operation when the river’s water level was at a record low.

Climate change and the construction of large-scale dams are making the Mekong River and people living on its basin face an uncertain future.

The webinar, therefore, looked back on the development of hydro-power energy projects and discussed the future of the Mekong River and people living on its basin, with the focus on the role of civil society and community, Nguyen added.

Gary Lee, Director of International Rivers' Southeast Asia Programme, said that since 2010, there have been warnings that mainstream dams would bring about many risks and uncertainties for socio-economic and environmental issues in Mekong countries.

A recent survey by the Mekong River Commission (MRC) also reaffirmed that these dam will pose a threat to the ecosystem and food security of the Mekong River, and poor households will face the most serious consequences, he said.

Sharing the same view, MCI director Teerapong Pomun added that in its report, the MRC stresses the need to intensify data sharing and transparency between member states and the two dialogue partners of China and Myanmar./.

Aid continues coming to flood victims in central region

A delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), led by its President Nguyen Dinh Khang, on November 5 presented 500 million VND (21,600 USD) to residents who were affected by recent floods in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

On this occasion, Khang handed over another 500 million VND to help members of trade unions and labourers overcome consequences of the natural disasters and stabilise their lives.

Extending his sympathies to local residents, labourers and trade union members over great losses caused by the natural disasters, Khang voiced his hope that local authorities will continue to help them surmount difficulties and promptly stabilise their lives.

The VGCL delegation also visited and offered 5 million VND to the families of two workers who were killed in a landslide at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in October and a member of Hue city’s federation of labour whose house collapsed due to the recent storm.

Vietnamese people in the Republic of Korea have raised close to 3 billion VND to support flood victims in the central region, according to the Embassy of Vietnam in the RoK.

The assistance had been sent to the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the central provinces, the embassy said, adding that fundraising activities are underway.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt has launched a fundraising campaign for people in the central region devastated by floods and storms, which will run until November 11./.

Face masks presented to Cambodian People's Party

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations has presented 30,000 face masks to the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee’s commissions.

The handover ceremony was organised at the CPP’s headquarters in Phnom Penh on November 5 under the co-chair of Kem Sambath, member of the CPP Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the CPP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh.

Prak Sokhonn, Chairman of the CPP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Kem Sambath received the gifts.

Kem Sambath thanked the CPV’s Commission for External Relations for the gifts, saying that they will help Cambodia in general and the CPP Central Committee’s agencies in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gifts are evidence of friendship and solidarity between the two Parties and countries, he said.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh said as the pandemic has been causing adverse impacts on the development and heavy losses of humans around the world, all countries need to join hands in the fight against COVID-19 in a bid to bring a safe and peaceful life back to people, including those of Vietnam and Cambodia.

The gifts show the CPV and Vietnamese people’s sincere sentiments to their Cambodian counterparts, he said./.

Vietnam shares experience in applying technologies in COVID-19 prevention

The Ministry of Information and Communications partnered with the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs to hold a workshop on the application of technologies in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in Hanoi on November 5.

The workshop was attended by ambassadors and representatives of international organisations and media outlets and aimed at sharing Vietnam’s experience on applying technologies in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and treating those infected.

A number of attendees said that despite the complex developments of the COVID-19 outbreak in many countries, Vietnam brought it under good control quite quickly and has continued to do so in the “new normal”. One of the factors behind its success was the application of technologies, with various technology-based products being developed to aid the COVID-19 response.

One highlight was Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based mobile app that helps identify and alert people who have interacted with COVID-19 patients. The contact-tracing app, developed by the BKAV Technology Group, has been downloaded by more than 23 million Vietnamese people.

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases introduced the use of a high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) in place of intubation for critically-ill COVID-19 patients, which not only benefited the patients but also helped the hospital save resources.

The workshop also featured test kits for COVID-19 produced by Thai Duong (the SunStar JSC), which have received market authorisation in the EU./.

Storm Goni turns into low tropical pressure

Storm Goni, the 10th of its kind to enter the East Sea this year, turned into low tropical pressure on November 5 afternoon, reported the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

By 16:00 on November 5, the low tropical pressure’s eye was about 200km from the shore of central provinces from Quang Ngai to and Phu Yen, sustaining winds of 50-60km per hour.

It will move west-southwest at about 10-15km per hour and reach the mainland of central provinces from Quang Ngai to Phu Yen by 16:00 on November 6 and then weakening into a depression with the strongest winds of 40km per hour.

Earlier on the same day, the central provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa evacuated 2,178 households from areas at risk of flash floods and landslides.

The provinces have also made plans and prepared facilities to relocate over 28,000 people if needed.

Localities from Da Nang to Khanh Hoa have imposed travel restrictions at sea./.

Thailand agrees to operate ASEAN centre for public health emergencies

The Thai Cabinet has officially approved the proposal to operate the new ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (APHEED).

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the Ministry of Public Health submitted a tentative request to the ASEAN Secretariat's Health Division to establish the centre on October 19.

Traisuree said operating APHEED would bring many benefits, including lower medical costs, support for screening and immunisation programmes, and assistance with medical checks and disease control among migrant workers.

The centre will also boost confidence among investors and tourists in Thailand's healthcare system and other ASEAN members, she said.

For the first five years, the centre will cost about 530 million baht (17 million USD) to operate annually, which will rise to 1 billion baht a year in the long run when all its functions are up and running.

The Japanese government and ASEAN Secretariat will provide a one-off initial contribution of about 620 million baht, although further contributes from both, as well as other countries, have yet to be clarified.

The Health Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, therefore, asked the Thai Government to approve a budget to operate the centre in accordance with a requirement that the host government contribute 20 percent of the annual operational costs, although that amount must not exceed 10 million USD (310 million baht)./.

PM pins hope on success of 37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 5 expressed his belief that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings would be a success thanks to the close coordination of ministries and agencies.

The Government leader was reported at a meeting in Hanoi that preparations for the event, to be held online from November 12-15, have been completed.

According to the PM, there will be 20 major meetings and many relevant meetings, with a record number of 80 documents expected to be approved on this occasion.

Important statements and resolutions must be issued at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, he said, asking concerned ministries and heads of ASEAN SOM to make discussions ahead of the event in the spirit of consensus.

He said the ministries need to review and complete plans and documents, and urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare scenarios scientifically.

The information work should be stepped up to improve Vietnam’s position, he said, suggesting selecting major streets for decoration in anticipation of the summit.

For the ASEAN Business Summit, PM Phuc stressed the need to call for cooperation between enterprises and make thorough preparations and detailed discussions.

He suggested inviting big partners like the EU, and including issues regarding Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in the agenda.

This would be an opportunity for Vietnam to lure more investors and firms, especially in the context of the country successfully containing the COVID-19 pandemic, he went on.

The preparation for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is of special significance, he said, requesting the ministries to pay due attention to speeches to be delivered at the event./.

Vietnam impacted by widening weather extremes: Minister

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha speaks at the National Assembly’s ongoing 10th session in Hanoi on November 5. (Photo: VNA)

Extreme weather conditions are becoming more common in the region and around the world and have greatly affected Vietnam, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha told lawmakers at the National Assembly’s ongoing 10th session in Hanoi on November 5.

Responding to legislators’ concerns about the storms, floods, and landslides that have hit the central region since mid-October, Ha explained that a combination of different extreme weather conditions is at play.

Four consecutive storms, including Storm Molave, the strongest in 20 years, and a prolonged low-pressure system together triggered historic rainfall, with Quang Nam province recording in excess of 500 mm a day and other areas 2,000-4,000 mm in a short period of time.

Landslide-hit areas in Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Quang Nam provinces, meanwhile, are all at an altitude of 300-900 metres above the sea level and are on sloping terrain and geological faults that have moved recently.

These factors, added with incessant downpours, led to a high risk of landslides, the minister noted.

Regarding forest coverage in the central region, he said that changing forest use purposes is inevitable since the country will need more space for urban development as its population passes 100 million.

However, Ha added, such changes need to take into account key forest areas, like protection, special-use, and natural forests.

Affirming that small-scale hydropower plants are not to blame for recent landslides, he said: “It is our fault that the benefits, effectiveness, and technology at these plants haven’t been analysed.”

Power generation can live in harmony with nature, the minister said.

Since late September, 235 people in the central region have been listed as dead or missing from storms and floods, which have also caused estimated economic losses of about 17 trillion VND, according to a Government report to the National Assembly on November 2./.

Mu Cang Chai among world’s 50 most beautiful places

Mu Cang Chai terrace fields in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai (Source: bigseventravel.com/)

Mu Cang Chai terrace fields in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have been included into the list of the 50 most beautiful places in the world in 2020 by Big 7 Travel.

“When you imagine magnificent Asian rice fields swirling on the slopes of velvet green hills, you’re picturing Mu Cang Chai, Vietnam,” wrote the website.

Centuries of careful cultivation have shaped what is easily some of the most beautiful rice terraces in the world, it continued.

Ranking 21st in the list, Mu Cang Chai is also full of hiking trails and vibrant local culture. It is a draw to both domestic and foreign tourists and among places where travellers want to come back.

The ranking was drawn up by Big 7 Travel after it asked its 1.5-million-strong social audience for their opinion, mined data from Pinterest and analysed the most-liked images on its Instagram profile this year.

Big 7 Travel provides current and curated recommendations, aiming to helping millions of people discover the world./.

Condolences to Afghanistan over terror attack

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has extended a message of condolences to Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar over the recent terror attack at Kabul University.

At least 22 people were killed and more than 30 other were wounded during the attack on November 2./.

Binh Phuoc province’s anti-poverty measures yield excellent results

The south-eastern province of Binh Phuoc expects to exceed its target for poverty reduction among ethnic groups this year as localities step up implementation of alleviation measures, according to its Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

It expects to drag an estimated 1,250 poor households above the poverty line against an annual target of 1,000 under a programme it launched last year.

Tran Van Xuan, Deputy Director of the department, said this achievement would reduce the poverty rate by 1 percentage point to 1.56 percent.

To implement the programme, the province has spent more than 75 billion VND (3.24 million USD) this year to help poor households repair and build houses, get access to electricity and water supply, build toilets, learn vocational skills, and get jobs.

The province has 40 ethnic minorities with a total of nearly 200,000 people, accounting for 20 percent of its population.

Its poverty reduction policies have helped nearly 8,000 poor households escape poverty in 2015-20.

This year the province’s Fund for the Poor plans to build 719 ‘great solidarity’ houses for poor people, including 451 under the programme to reduce poverty by 1,000 households a year./.

VNA gives relief aid to flood victims in Quang Nam

A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by General Director Nguyen Duc Loi on November 5 visited the central province of Quang Nam, one of the hardest-hit localities by recent floods and storms.

Having extended his sympathies to local residents over great losses caused by the natural disasters, the VNA General Director presented 100 million VND (some 4,350 USD) to help them overcome difficulties and soon stabilise their lives.

Provincial leaders told the delegation that efforts are continuing to search for missing people in Quang Nam, while authorities are exerting efforts to take care of flood victims and help them resume production. Authorities are also finding favourable locations to build new houses for people whose houses were swept away.

Since late September, 235 people in the central region have been listed as dead or missing from storms and floods, which have also caused estimated economic losses of about 17 trillion VND (734.74 million USD), according to a Government report to the National Assembly on November 2.

Storm Molave, the ninth of its kind to hit the East Sea this year, left 24 people in Quang Nam dead, 81 wounded while 23 others missing. Nearly 290 houses were completely destroyed.

VNA had previously launched a fund-raising programme in support of people in the region. A total of 600 million VND has been collected and sent to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to assist those in need./.

Biotech mart introduces 100 innovative technologies

A tech-mart on biotechnology opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 5, displaying 100 innovative technologies from 50 businesses and educational institutes.

According to the organiser - the city’s Center for Statistics and Science & Technology Information (CESTI) - the two-day tech-mart will see diverse products from different sectors, such as health, aquaculture, and environment.

Prominent products include nano and quantum technology in producing nano-probiotics, and the RAPID’Chromogenic technology, to detect, separate, and count harmful micro-organisms in food and the environment.

The tech-mart also features consultation sessions with experts and 27 technology-demo seminars.

Nguyen Ky Phung, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, said the tech-mart helps introduce the results of scientific research to the market and meets demand among enterprises for tech applications in commercial and manufacturing activities.

It is also an opportunity for start-ups to seek potential investors and cooperation partners, he added./.

Hanoi districts to pilot software for reporting tobacco-related violations

Vietnam will pilot the use of mobile phone software that allows users to report violations of regulations on tobacco harm prevention and control in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem and Tay Ho districts.

The pilot was announced at a training conference on improving communications regarding the prevention and control of tobacco harm, held on November 4 in Hanoi by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Health’s Fund for the Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harm.

Using the software, people can take photos of violations and send them to authorised offices.

Violations include smoking in non-smoking areas and signs with non-smoking in text or in symbols not being hung at these areas.

People can also send a report if ventilation systems in smoking areas are not separated from those for non-smoking areas, or even if ashtrays are not provided./.

ASCC senior officials discuss activities for post-pandemic recovery

The 29th Meeting of the Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) was held virtually on November 5 under the chair of the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

The meeting was attended by the ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General in charge of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, representatives of the ASEAN Secretariat, and heads of member countries’ SOCA delegations.

Speaking at the event, deputy head of the MoLISA’s International Cooperation Department Ha Thi Minh Duc said that 2020 is a year with many challenges and opportunities. The ASEAN Community in general and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) in particular have been proactively adapting to the changes, regularly exchanging views and working together to achieve the priorities set out at the beginning of the year in such areas as labour and human resources development, social welfare and development, health, communications and information, ASEAN culture, perception and identity, the environment and climate change, and the mid-term review of the implementation of the ASCC Blueprint.

Emphasising that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all member countries and the entire region, she said that this year, tasks in all socio-cultural fields are becoming more important. As a pillar in charge of many fields, the ASCC has been offering initiatives and implementing many practical activities for COVID-19 prevention and control as well as post-pandemic recovery.

At the meeting, heads of the SOCA delegations of ASEAN member countries focused on assessing the implementation of the ASCC’s priorities in 2020; reviewing the outcomes of the 3rd Working Group Meeting on preventive culture with strategic priority areas. They also discussed important issues raised from the 28th SOCA and agreed on the documents and statements of the Community to submit to the 24th ASCC Conference and then the 37th ASEAN Summit.

The Vietnamese delegation, as the host country, updated the progress and results of the implementation of its priorities in the ASCC. The country has carried out activities as planned, ensuring all outcomes with high support and consensus from ASEAN member countries, as well as support from the ASEAN Secretariat.

The SOCA is held twice a year to prepare the Community's documents to submit to the ASCC Conference.

The Socio-Cultural Community is one of the three pillars of the ASEAN Community, together with the Political-Security Community and the Economic Community./.

ASEAN People’s Forum 2020 kicks off

The ASEAN People’s Forum (APF) 2020 kicked off on November 5, with the theme “Southeast Asian People’s Solidarity for an Inclusive, Cohesive and Responsive Community”.

Held face-to-face in Vietnam and in the video conference format at other venues, the forum brought together more than 250 representatives from various people’s organisations and non-governmental organisations based in Vietnam and about 500 others from elsewhere in ASEAN.

In his opening remarks, Phan Anh Son, Vice President cum Secretary General of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the organiser of the forum, said this is the first time the APF has gone online, which demonstrates that ASEAN people are adapting to the “new normal” situation.

A variety of issues will be tabled at APF 2020, he said, including Peace and Security; Human Rights and Access to Justice; Sustainable Ecology; Labour and Migration; Alternative Regionalism; Transformative and Solidarity Economy, Trade, Investment, and Corporate Power; Life with Dignity; Culture and the Arts; Innovation, New and Emerging Technology, Digital Rights; Racial Discrimination; and Religious Extremism.

Son expected that discussions would result in recommendations for governments on policies to address the challenges and map out a path ahead.

He looked forward to productive and constructive discussions contributing to the building of a people-centred and people-oriented ASEAN Community, where the voices of the people are heard, where people’s organisations can cooperate with governments and all other stakeholders, and where “no one is left behind”.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh said that ASEAN and the world have been coping with the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, which have affected millions of households and workers.

Along with other challenges like climate change, the pandemic is a test of how governments and people, especially disadvantaged and vulnerable groups, respond to different problems, he noted.

The deputy minister urged ASEAN to strengthen the readiness of governments, people, and businesses so they can be self-reliant and make use of the opportunities.

He hoped that, at APF 2020, delegates would have a chance to share their experience, strengthen the spirit of solidarity, cohesion and unity among ASEAN’s people’s organisations, and identify measures to tackle the region’s common challenges and increase the participation of people in ASEAN’s decision-making process.

The forum, which runs through November 7, is held annually on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. It was first held by Malaysia in 2005./.

Hanoi highly values ADB’s support in infrastructure development

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh appreciated the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s support in the capital city’s infrastructure development over recent years while hosting ADB Country Director in Vietnam Andrew Jeffries on November 4.

Anh hoped the two sides would continue bolstering the bilateral partnership so as to promote the bank’s contributions to the development of Hanoi’s critical infrastructure and Vietnam’s growth at large.

Highlighting the city’s breakthroughs in urban transport infrastructure, the Chairman thanked the ADB for financing its two key urban railway projects – Pilot light metro line connecting Nhon (Bac Tu Liem District) and Hanoi Railway Station, and Metro Rail Extension Project connecting Hanoi Railway Station and Hoang Mai district.

Briefing his guest on the progress of the metro projects, he said despite challenges posed by COVID-19, Hanoi coordinated with contractors to soon complete the projects. He also expected the bank’s close cooperation to speed up the progress.

Jeffries, for his part, said the ADB stands ready to back Hanoi’s efforts in developing infrastructure and to assist the capital in other areas in the coming time.

The bank gives high priority to the city’s metro projects, he noted, adding that it wants to support the capital in key areas, such as wastewater treatment, urban lighting, and smart city.

Chairman Anh assigned the municipal Department of Planning and Investment to coordinate with other agencies in translating Jeffries’ proposals into reality./.

HCM City leader calls for more pandemic support

Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee has called for continued efforts in supporting individuals and enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving the year’s socio-economic targets.

Speaking at a meeting on November 3 to review the socio-economic performance in the first 10 months, Nguyen Thanh Phong, said the city “has achieved remarkable results despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic.”

It would continue to focus on both containing the pandemic and reviving the economy, according to Phong.

“The top priority will be to help businesses maintain production and avoid bankruptcy, and prevent workers from losing their jobs.”

The city would also help the business community speed up digital transformation to enable them to further penetrate global markets, he promised.

More than 33,400 new enterprises with total registered capital of more than 769.55 trillion VND (33.2 billion USD) have been licensed in the first 10 months and more than 7,100 businesses have resumed operations, he said.

Pham Thi Hong Ha, Director of the Department of Finance, said the city’s revenues topped 290.7 trillion VND in the first 10 months, or 71.6 percent of the full-year target of 406 trillion VND.

It now aims to reach more than 344 trillion VND or 85 percent of the target, she said.

Tourism and transportation have been the sectors most affected by the pandemic, according to Phong.

The number of international visitors to the city was only 1.3 million in the first 10 months, down 81.3 percent from the same period last year.

Revenues from tourism were 66.144 trillion VND in the first 10 months, down 45.4 percent year-on-year.

The number of passengers using rail is estimated at 786,192 in the first 10 months, down 54 percent year-on-year.

The number of passengers using Tan Son Nhat International Airport was 16.12 million in the period, down 52.65 percent year-on-year.

Phong has recommended that the tourism industry seek ways to stimulate domestic tourism demand since foreign tourists could not come.

“For instance, if a five-star hotel used to cost 400 USD per night, it should be lowered to 100 USD or even 70-80 USD.”

Le Thi Huynh Mai, director of the Department of Planning and Investment, said retail sales of increased by 9.9 percent and exports by 5.5 percent.

The output of high-tech products was estimated at more than 16.2 billion USD, up 19.82 percent.

Two key segments in the industrial production index that saw an increase were electronics and chemical-rubber-plastic.

The value of agriculture - forestry - fishery was estimated at 10.465 trillion VND, up 2.62 percent year on year.

The city’s public spending was 23.78 trillion VND as of the end of October, or 56.4 percent of the money allocated by the government./.

Illegal migration organiser in Cao Bang prosecuted

Police in the northern province of Cao Bang have started legal procedures against a local man, Nong Van Nien, for organising illegal exit, they said on November 4.

Earlier, the force of Ha Lang district, Thong Nhat commune and Thanh Nhat town detected Nong Van Chinh (born in 2003), Nong Ngoc Canh (born in 2005) and Hoang Nong Manh (born in 2004) in Thong Nhat commune carrying three citizens in Khanh Hoa, Bac Lieu and Long An provinces on their motorbikes, attempting illegal exit from Vietnam.

Competent authorities then captured Nien, born in 1994 in Thong Nhat commune, who hired the trio to carry those people from Thanh Nhat town to the border area for illegal exit.

Further investigation is underway./.

Vietnam hails role of UN police in peacekeeping missions

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, has underscored the enhanced role and significant contribution of UN police to the maintenance of peace and response to COVID-19 in countries.

Addressing the UN Security Council’s annual briefing on UN peacekeeping and police forces held in the form of video conference on November 4, Quy reiterated Vietnam’s support for UN peacekeeping activities and initiatives.

The ambassador said he wished to see more women in formed police units, emphasising that the deployment of women police officers has a long-term and positive impact on the ground.

He noted that to see their greater participation, measures must be taken to ensure their safety and create an enabling workplace environment.

Stressing the importance of supporting developing countries that contribute police to UN missions, Quy revealed that Vietnam is training personnel to dispatch qualified police officers in the future.

The annual briefing heard reports presented by Alexandre Zouev, Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions at the UN Department of Peace Operations, and the heads of UN police components of three UN peacekeeping operations and one special political mission.

In their discussions, participating UN member nations highlighted the important role of UN police in the protection of civilians and capacity-building for police forces in host countries. They also called for a greater presence of women in peacekeeping missions and the implementation of commitments in the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) initiative.

The mission of UN police is to enhance international peace and security by supporting member states in conflict, post-conflict, and other crisis situations. More than 11,000 UN police officers from 90 countries are now taking part in 12 peacekeeping missions./.

Vietnamese men in cities more open to sharing housework with women: report

Younger men in urban areas tend to be more open to negotiating the sharing of housework, to their spouses working outside the home and to making shared large purchase decisions with their partners, a new report on men’s views on gender equality and social expectations shows.

“These are signs of a positive shift from the traditional divisions of labour,” Dr Khuat Thu Hong, head of the Institute of Social Development Studies (ISDS) and one of the researchers, said.

The report titled ‘Men and Masculinities in a Globalising Vietnam’ is the first large-scale study on men and masculinities in Vietnam and was conducted by ISDS with support from the National Foundation for Science and Technology of Viet Nam (NAFOSTED) and Investing in Women, an initiative of the Australian government.

It interviewed roughly 2,500 working-age Vietnamese men living in Hanoi, HCM City and Khanh Hoa and Hoa Binh provinces about their views on masculinity and gender equality.

A quarter of the men surveyed by ISDS said they feel pressured to conform to societal expectations of their gender roles.

Among the men who said they felt life pressures, 80 percent attributed it to financial concerns while 70 percent cited the push to do well in their careers.

While noting the prevalence of traditional masculinity norms, ISDS also pointed to positive shifts in the perceptions of gender roles.

“38.8 percent of urban men aged 18 to 29 share cooking with their spouses compared with 24.2 percent among those 60 years old or older,” Dr Hong said.

Speaking at the report launching event on November 4, Lucy Phillips, First Secretary for Economic and Development Cooperation at the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, said the report highlights the important role of men in advancing gender equality and women’s economic empowerment in Vietnam.

“This is the first large-scale study on this issue in Vietnam, and shows us how important it is to engage men in the conversation about women’s empowerment in all societies,” Phillips said, adding that the report comes at a crucial time, as Vietnam recovers from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“The findings suggest that urbanisation, educational achievements, and improved economic conditions are helping to challenge stereotypes, and better enable both men and women to achieve their full potential both at home and in the workplace,” Phillips said./.

Human resources key for sustainable development

Many National Assembly (NA) deputies pointed to the need to invest more in human resources for the country’s sustainable development in the plenary session on socio-economic issues on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Deputy Hoàng Văn Cường from Hà Nội said it was necessary to prioritise the development of high-quality human resources to boost innovation and start-ups as only innovation could enter high-value stages of the value chain to increase labour productivity and create breakthrough growth.

He added that universities were considered the cradle of high-quality human resources. However, he said, investment in tertiary education in Việt Nam was low, accounting for 0.33 per cent of GDP. Meanwhile, in some other countries, the investment rate is 1.1 per cent although the number of students is less and the GDP scale is larger.

He suggested investing in domestic universities to develop them into schools of international standards.

Deputy Bùi Thị Quỳnh Thơ from central Hà Tĩnh Province said localities often focused on economic targets while paying less attention to matching human resources planning with social demand, considered a foundation and motivation for economic development.

She said the education sector, for example, lacked more than 45,000 teachers for kindergartens, some 18,000 teachers for primary schools and 11,000 teachers for secondary schools as of last year. However, the authorities failed to prepare human resources plans to tackle that shortage.

In other sectors, Government reports proposed developing an innovation ecosystem in line with international standards and implementing digital economy, which means that the economy will need a huge number of workers well trained in information technology and electronics, according to Thơ.

She suggested paying more attention to human resources planning as the foundation for the country’s development. Localities needed to have measures to develop human resources as well as policies and roadmaps to train and attract human resources.

Deputy Phạm Tất Thắng from Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long said it was essential to complete the legal framework about education and training and improve teachers’ quality.

At the session, deputies also discussed other socio-economic issues, including the State budget, public investment, restructuring the economy and national target programmes.

They proposed measures to implement the five-year economic development strategies for 2021-25 and 2021-2030 with the target of developing the country into a modern industrial nation by 2030 and a developed and high-income country by 2045.

Deputy Hoàng Văn Cường from Hà Nội said in the development plan for 2021-25, investment in strong economic corporations was needed.

He also suggested mobilising different sources for development investment.

Deputies also discussed hydropower projects.

Regarding some deputies’ concerns about hydropower projects’ efficiency and environmental impacts, Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Tuấn Anh said at present, there is an important legal process to manage and ensure investment efficiency of hydropower projects.

“This is a basic factor to help authorised agencies to decide investment and assess hydropower project efficiency as well as the projects’ negative impacts,” he said.

Hydropower projects were required to have measures to limit shortcomings and negative impacts, he said.

He added that reports on the environmental assessments of hydropower projects were a decisive factor to help agencies approve investment plans and these reports must be publicised.

At the session, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà discussed a number of issues of deputies’ concern about natural disasters and climate change.

Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round

Brazilian striker Bruno Caique (middle) scored the only goal to help Viettel beat Quảng Ninh Coal 1-0 in the penultimate round and help the team come closer to the championship. — Photo: danviet. vn

A 1-0 victory over Quảng Ninh Coal on Tuesday (November 3) helped Viettel FC gain an advantage in the V.League championship race.

Before this penultimate round, Viettel had stayed on top with 35 points after 18 matches, while Sài Gòn FC was second with 34 points, Hà Nội FC third with 33 points, and Quảng Ninh Coal fourth with 31 points.

Viettel faced Quảng Ninh Coal, while Hà Nội FC played Sài Gòn FC in the penultimate round.

All four teams had a huge chance to win the championship if they got a win in this vital round.

With the home advantage in Hàng Đẫy Stadium, Viettel’s players expressed their desire and determination to regain glory when the club was crowned national champion under its former name Thể Công FC in 1998.

At the 37 minute mark, midfielder Dương Văn Hòa broke through the defensive line of Quảng Ninh Coal on the left side and opened up a good chance for foreign striker Bruno Caique to take a powerful shot.

The ball connected to the back of the net, opening up the score for Viettel in the first half.

In the second half, Quảng Ninh tried to attack to find the equalizer. However, Viettel defenders had a good performance and helped the club maintain the score until the last minute.

With the victory, Viettel is now closer to the championship this year. The team will meet Sài Gòn FC this weekend.

Head coach Trương Việt Hoàng of Hà Nội said: "With one match left ahead, we will try our best to become the champion. The championship is to pay tribute to the fans who always support the team."

Hà Nội shuts down Sài Gòn FC, keeps hope alive for championship title

Defending champion Hà Nội FC beat Sài Gòn FC 4-2 on Wednesday at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội, keeping hope alive for the championship.

Both teams entered the match with a strong determination to win. The winning team will take the second place behind Viettel on the table and keep their hope alive on the championship race with one more match ahead in the the final round that will take place later this week, while the losing team will have no chance to win the championship this year.

From the beginning of the match, Hà Nội pushed their formation to attack and find an opening goal.

The host Hà Nội controlled the game in the first 10 minutes, taking only nine minutes to make a breakthrough.

Midfielder Thành Lương on the left side made a pass into the box for Hùng Dũng, who made a brilliant first touch to control the ball before making a great assist for striker Romario who took a close header.

After conceding the goal, the away team’s players bounced back with hope to get the equalizer. Both teams created many opportunities in front of each other's goal.

At the 40-minute mark, striker Geovane of Sài Gòn FC stole the ball from the host’s midfielder and then took a powerful shot with his left foot outside the box to get the equalizer.

The first half ended with one goal for each team.

In the very first minutes of the second half, Quang Hải made an incredible volley from outside the box into the visitors' net after clearance by the defender captain Quốc Long of Sài Gòn FC.

Four minutes after Hải's goal, Thành Lương, on the left wing, went through two visitors' defenders and then took a shot from a narrow angle. The ball went to the back of the net. It was 3-1 for Hà Nội FC within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Receiving two goals early in the second half, the visitors played the rest of the match under pressure, making counter-attacks that were not sharp enough to get a goal.

At the 66-minute mark, the host got another goal by Văn Tới.

In the last 25 minutes of the match, Saigon FC pushed up the formation to get a draw because if they lost, they would officially say goodbye to the dream of winning the 2020 V.League1 championship.

At the 69th minute, Pedro shortened the score 2-4 for Sài Gòn FC. But that was all they could do until the referee blew the last whistle.

With this win, Hà Nội FC takes back second place on the standing table with only two points behind Viettel which has 38 points.

Hà Nội will have to win its last match against Quảng Ninh Coal and will wait for Viettel to lose against Sài Gòn FC in the final round, which will take place this weekend.

