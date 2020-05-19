Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year

Vietnam will send local students to attend regional and international Olympic competitions this year based on the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Based on this, the ministry will continue updating Olympic competition plans and take into account the establishment of national teams for the competition participation.
Earlier on May 5, the ministry announced that Vietnamese students will not be sent to compete at regional and international Olympic competitions in 2020, explaining that the Covid-19 pandemic remained complicated in many countries, so Vietnam temporarily stopped the participation in these events to ensure safety.
There have been no new COVID-19 infections in the community for 32 consecutive days with the total number of active cases rising to 320, the Ministry of Health confirmed today, May 18.
The latest cases are Vietnamese people returning from Russia who have been isolated upon their entry. They added up to 320 patients of Covid-19 in the country at present, including 180 returning from epidemic-hit nations, and 260 having fully recovered from the deadly virus. Dtinews
