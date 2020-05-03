Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE

Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 2-3 under the coordination among Vietnam’s relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in UAE, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and UAE authorities.

They included under-18 and elderly people, those with illnesses, and tourists who had been stuck. The Vietnamese Embassy in UAE had also sent staff to Dubai airport to directly support the citizens.

Upon arriving at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, all the passengers and flight crew underwent health checks and were put in quarantine in line with Vietnam’s regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Based on citizens’ wishes, the local quarantine capacity, as well as the pandemic’s developments, authorities and airlines will continue to conduct flights to repatriate more Vietnamese citizens in the time ahead./.