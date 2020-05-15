Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/05/2020 08:15:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese millennials turn quarantine experiences into app

 
 
17/05/2020    07:07 GMT+7

Returning to Vietnam on March 14, 22-year-old Nguyen Tuan Minh was among thousands of overseas students fleeing Europe after the continent becoming the global epicentre for COVID-19. 

Vietnamese millennials turn quarantine experiences into app

Soldiers from Hoa Binh Province Military Command unload luggage belonging to Vietnamese nationals returning from overseas who were quarantined at T14 Regiment on May 9.

The abundance of non-essential goods being supplied from the outside by anxious families put an excessive workload on the shoulders of medical workers, who were both caring for the lodgers and delivering packages. Poor communication inside the camp was also a real problem, Minh said after two weeks in isolation. 

“One time, doctors had to knock every single door just to inform us that there was an infection confirmed in our camp,” Minh recalled. 

Sharing common experiences in isolation, Minh and four other Vietnamese overseas students teamed up and won Hack Cô Vy 2020 – a 48-hour online hackathon searching for digital solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic – which also attracted some 400 Vietnamese youngsters from around the world.

“Quaranhome is a smartphone-based application to manage centralised quarantine camps,” said Minh. 

“The idea was initiated by our teammate Do Thanh Long and co-developed by other members,” said Minh. 

Quaranhome is designed to be used internally at each quarantine camp with each person provided a personal code to access. The code is renewed after 14 days in case their stay is prolonged. 

It offers a news feed supporting different languages which helps the camp’s management board to promptly provide information, a hotline, inquiry forms, maps, a schedule and even a quiz to learn about COVID-19. 

“A group chat is the standout feature of Quaranhome as it protects users’ security and privacy. Not everyone in quarantine zones feels free to share their personal Facebook or Zalo accounts with strangers,” said Minh, adding “it was also more effective to monitor those who joined and left the group, as well as stopping spam.” 

“Winning teams persuaded the jury as they offered innovative solutions for long-existing issues,” said Ngan Jasmine Nguyen, Regional Manager Asia Pacific of AngelHack – the competition’s co-host. 

“For Quaranhome, developers conveyed their personal stories during their stays at quarantine camps in the product, trying to unravel tangles in the management of these camps as well as maximise experiences of people staying there 14 days or so,” she added. 

UNDP Vietnam – a co-organiser of Hack Cô Vy – said they looked for applications that could address both the immediate COVID-19 response and its broader socio-economic impacts.

“Although, finding innovative solutions to address COVID-19 was the key objective, as the UNDP we also wanted to emphasise the process and create a space to bring together innovators from all backgrounds as only by accelerating bottom-up grassroots innovation and local solutions in this way, we bring collective intelligence to bear, in addressing challenges such as COVID-19 effectively,” said Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam. 

Time to rethink

The pandemic had offered opportunities to rethink business models and digital transformation, according to Ngan. 

“It can be seen as an opening chapter for social entrepreneurship and projects with a human focus, not just business as usual,” she said. 

Sharing the opinion, Wiesen said COVID-19 had demonstrated the need for rethinking how we look at development. 

 

“It requires new sets of competencies that move away from single point solutions to understanding systems change,” she stressed. 

AngelHack is now working with seven teams selected from the hackathon to turn ideas into reality and put their applications on the market within the next three months. 

“Each team receives the support from our network of mentors and partners including Amazon Web Services and financial assistance of US$2,000 to build infrastructure and develop content,” Ngan added. 

Wiesen said the UNDP Vietnam was also supporting a 12-week accelerator programme where the solutions would be further developed.

The biggest challenge facing developers, according to Ngan, was how to sustain these projects in the long run. 

“If they only depend on funding and fail to expand their customer base, it will be difficult to maintain their performance and create social impacts,” she said. 

“That is the problem we are working on in the next three months: how to build products, access the market, approach customers while accelerating positive changes for the community,” Ngan added. 

For Quaranhome, the team expects to complete the project by the end of May. 

“In the long term, we want to develop Quaranhome into a communications network used among small communities such as residential clusters, or at events,” said Minh. 

“However, at the moment, we are pulling out all the stops to perfect the application so it can be used in quarantine camps nationwide. The team is pleased to hear from other like-minded people and recommendations via our email ungdungquaranhome@gmail.com,” he added. 

As of Thursday, Vietnam had 13,700 people being isolated at centralised quarantine camps, hospitals, or at home. 

The country on Wednesday received some 340 Vietnamese nationals, mostly children, the elderly, sick people, tourists and people whose visas had expired, returning from Russia via Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province. 

With no new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday, Vietnam has gone four consecutive weeks without any community transmissions.  VNS

Khoa Thu

Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book

Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book

A bilingual Vietnamese-English book that features sketches portraying 14-days of centralised quarantine to prevent the virus spread with comments from its author will be published by Phu Nu (Women) Publishing House at the end of May.

24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312

24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312

Twenty four people returning to Vietnam on a flight from Russia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 312, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on May 15 morning.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official
Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam should only declare Covid-19 free nationwide when all Covid-19 patients have been cured and there is no longer any risk of infection from overseas.

Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

There is nothing unusual about barbershops, but in HCM City there is a barbershop that moves.

Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Almost one-third of ride-hailing drivers in Vietnam have had a road accident, with an astounding 80% attributing the cause to their own risky driving, according to new research.

Prolonged heat wave expected
Prolonged heat wave expected
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

A heat wave affecting many parts of Vietnam is expected to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Traffic police nationwide will have the right to stop any driver to check their vehicle registration certificate, driving license, vehicle insurance, certificate of technical safety and environmental protection and other vehicle documents.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Trillions of VND spent from Central budget to combat Covid-19

Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

In its document to people’s committees in cities and provinces yesterday, the Ministry of Education and Training required private-run schools to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching during Covid-19 closure.

VEC deputy general director arrested
VEC deputy general director arrested
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Le Quang Hao, deputy general director of State-run Vietnam Expressway Corporation, was arrested on May 11 over violations in the management of the Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway project.

Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Police in the northern province of Son La on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling meth in Moc Chau Plantation Town in Moc Chau District.

Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

As of 5pm, the local medical sector confirmed 10 people were killed in the accident, including eight who died on the spot and two others at the district hospital.

Street food vendors required to wear face masks
Street food vendors required to wear face masks
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Street food vendors will have to wear face masks from now on while preparing food and drinks for customers and maintain a distance of at least one metre from customers, Hanoi’s Department of Health has said.

26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot
26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

As many as 26 Vietnamese people have volunteered to donate part of their lungs to save a critically ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, the National Co-ordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation has said.

Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya, which sank in waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Soc Trang province, were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency’s branch in Can Tho (VOSA Can Tho) on May 14 for repatriation.

24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Twenty four people returning to Vietnam on a flight from Russia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 312, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on May 15 morning.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
PHOTOSicon  15/05/2020 

Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Typhoon Vongfong is moving towards the eastern waters of the Philippines with strong winds close to the centre of the storm reaching between 100km and 135km per hour and is likely to change its direction to enter the East Sea.

Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

A 40-year-old woman and a 70-year-old veteran have registered to donate their lungs to a seriously sick British pilot who was Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Due to the prolonged dry season, water levels at many reservoirs in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau are at or lower than dead water levels.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 