Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/10/2020 15:25:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities

21/10/2020    14:35 GMT+7

Saudel is moving west at a speed of 10-15 km per hour, around 770 km to the east-southeast of Hoang Sa archipelago and is forecast to gain strength and bring rain to all localities across the country in the coming days.

Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the wind power near the storm’s eye is around 60-75 km per hour, packing wind gusting up to category from 8 to 10.

Due to prolonged heavy rain, the water level in different rivers in the central region have fluctuated around the second warning level, and central areas are facing a very high risk of landslides in mountainous districts.

Notably, many places in the central province of Ha Tinh are still isolated by flooding with thousands of households in districts being submerged.

Wide-scale flooding will continue to be seen in urban areas of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces. Natural disaster risks caused by flash floods and landslides are at the third warning level.

Many areas in the central province of Ha Tinh are still inundated by rising floodwater
In a dispatch issued on October 20, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Control asked localities to keep a close watch on the movement of Saudel and quickly inform vessels operating at sea about the approaching storm, making it easier for them to move out of dangerous zones at sea.

Storm Saudel is posing a big threat to central localities which have already been devastated by record rainfall of up to 3,000 mm over the past 10 days.  

The recent severe flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain in the central region left 106 dead and 27 others missing as of 5 pm on October 20.

The steering committee has warned coastal localities and relevant ministries and agencies about the new storm, which is moving towards the East Sea, while the central region is struggling with large-scale flooding.

The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Control reported that during the course of October 6-20, the natural disasters in the central and central highlands regions left 133 dead and missing,16 national highways, damaged thousands ha of rice and other crops, and killed or swept away more than half a million heads of cattle and poultry.

Vietnam braces for tropical storm Saudel

 

Vietnam is gearing up for the arrival of yet another storm, Saudel, while provinces in the central region are still reeling from the worst flooding in years, which has killed more than 100 people and left dozens missing.
As of 10am on October 21, tropical storm Saudel was located at 600 kilometres to the east-southeast of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands and is expected to make landfall in Vietnam over the weekend.

The storm is currently packing winds of up to 75 kilometres per hour and will grow in intensity as it moves across the East Sea towards the Vietnamese coast.

In the next few days, the eighth storm to hit Vietnam in 2020 is forecast to reach typhoon status with sustained wind speeds of up to 135 kilometres per hour.

The national disaster management agency has urged the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Nam to be on full alert and guide fishing vessels to navigate away from danger zones or refrain from going to the sea in the coming days.

In the meantime, authorities and the armed forces in Vietnam’s central provinces are still racing to help residents affected by severe flooding.

In Quang Binh, one of the worst hit provinces, where floodwater levels have broken all historical records and locals are worn out after three consecutive days battling the elements, the military and the police have been using special vehicles to evacuate people trapped by the flood to higher grounds.

The armed forces were also mobilised to distribute food, water and life jackets to isolated areas while many charitable groups cooked rice and instant food to help with the relief efforts. 

Heavy rains will continue to lash the region as a result of cold air combined with a convergence zone but are expected to let up from the night of October 21.

However, there is still a high risk of landslides in the provinces from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands after days of intense rain while cities and low-lying areas across central Vietnam continue to face flooding.

The death toll from rains and floods since early October has risen to 111 people, while thousands of hectares of rice and other crops have suffered damages and more than 680,000 poultries and 5,800 cattle were killed. VOV/Nhan Dan

 
 

Other News

.
Flood death toll in central region rises to 106
Flood death toll in central region rises to 106
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The death toll during the recent severe flooding caused by torrential rains in the central region reached 106 as of 5 pm on October 20, while 27 others were missing, reported the Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta takes preventive measures against saline intrusion in next dry season
Mekong Delta takes preventive measures against saline intrusion in next dry season
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Local authorities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta have begun taking measures to cope with the effects of saltwater intrusion and drought in the upcoming 2020-21 dry season.

PM asks Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow mask wearing regulation at public space
PM asks Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow mask wearing regulation at public space
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow regulations ensuring people wear facemasks in crowded places or while using public transport and that all the violations should be dealt with.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

HCM City reviews planning of parking lots
HCM City reviews planning of parking lots
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Planning and Architecture has instructed the city’s Construction Planning Institute to work with the people's committees in all 24 districts to review parking lot plans included in the city’s master plan to 2025.

Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

The whole area of rocky Chi Lang mountain is covered with the green color of custard apple trees. Grown on more than 15 thousand ha, the custard apple trees are the strength for Lang Son

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

PM: Entry to Vietnam must be closely controlled

HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents
HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City aims to give screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as high blood pressure and diabetes to more than 12,000 local residents aging above 40 in 2020.

Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Nguyen Duc Truong is a maths teacher at Da Ton Junior School in Hanoi’s Gia Lam District. He is loved by his students not only for his knowledge, but also for the extraordinary energy he uses to overcome a physical condition he suffers.

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Rana Flowers, Chief Representative of UNICEF in Vietnam, said Vietnam is leading other countries in digital transformation in the education sector.

All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Eight more bodies of soldiers and officers missing in a severe landslide in Huong Hoa district of central Quang Tri province were found on October 19.

Female teachers overcome mountains for children
Female teachers overcome mountains for children
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Female teachers in the northern mountainous province of Son La have overcome challenges and remained unwaveringly dedicated to teaching the region’s knowledge-thirsty ethnic minority children.

HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has piloted the installation of QR readers under street name signs that provide the streets’ historical facts, background information and designated names.

Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Ahead of Hanoi's upcoming Party Committee Congress, Vu Ha, deputy director of the city's Department of Transport, talks about his department’s plans to improve transport infrastructure in the capital.

HCM City reaches vocational training targets
HCM City reaches vocational training targets
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Vocational training programmes in HCM City have narrowed the gap between employers' expectations and employees' qualifications thanks to cooperation between vocational schools and businesses.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Forum highlights international co-operation in education

At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

At least 84 people have died and 38 others remain missing in floods and landslides which have ravaged 10 provinces in the central and central highlands region over the last few days.

Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

In addition to new upgrades to Mien Dong Bus Station, the quality of major bus station systems in HCM City has improved in recent years.

Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

More than 70 per cent of divorces in the past 10 years could be attributed to domestic violence, according to a recent report from the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism.

Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

It rained non-stop the night Phung Thi Hoan couldn’t sleep. She was worried about the makeshift kitchen, which was about to collapse anytime. And the rainy season was coming.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 