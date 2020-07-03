Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/07/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced

03/07/2020    14:43 GMT+7

Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced 22 Vietnamese winners of the New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) 2020, with recipients offered 50 percent off tuition fees for their first year of study in New Zealand.  

Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced

The second year of NZSS has attracted tremendous interest in a New Zealand education from Vietnamese students.  

“Once again, we’ve been hugely impressed with the quality of NZSS applications from Vietnamese students. It’s clear that they’ve done their homework and were all able to clearly articulate what a world-class New Zealand education would mean to them,” said Ben Burrowes, Education New Zealand’s Regional Manager for East Asia.  

ENZ has also announced the second round for NZSS 2020, aimed to bring more opportunities for Vietnamese students to experience the high-quality education of New Zealand.

The second round will be open for applications from 6 July – 31 August, with 18 scholarships from New Zealand’s secondary schools still remaining. Each scholarship provides a 50% subsidy on the school tuition fees for the first year of study. Applicants are required to submit their academic records, English certificate and a 1.5-min video to highlight why they should be chosen as NZSS winners. 

“We’re also very happy to be launching the second round of applications for 2020. This decision was informed by feedback from our education agent partners, as well as Vietnamese students and parents who are still wishing to find the right scholarship opportunity in New Zealand. When the time is right, we look forward to welcoming the winning scholarship students to New Zealand and into our exceptional secondary schools,” Ben Burrowes added. 

Wendy Matthews, the New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam, said: “On behalf of the New Zealand Government, I would like to congratulate all of the winners of NZSS 2020. Vietnamese students are generally considered to be very bright, hard-working and friendly. Therefore, we are happy that number of Vietnamese students is growing in our international students’ community."

 

"Education has always been an important foundation stone in our overall bilateral relationship. And NZSS is a key deliverable under education ties between two countries. This year, celebrating the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-New Zealand diplomatic relations, we are proud to bring NZSS back in the second year, with an extension program to offer even more opportunities for the local talents.”  

Applications for the scholarships will be open from 6 July - 31 August 2020 via application website http://bit.ly/NZSS2020Application

To find out more information about the scholarships, please visit www.nzschoolscholarships.co.nz 

The New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS), an initiative led by the New Zealand Government, are offered exclusively to Vietnamese students to study at highly regarded New Zealand secondary schools.

Following the success of the first year of NZSS in 2019, the 2020 initiative sees an increase in the number of scholarships from 36 to 40. The scholarships provide a 50% subsidy on the school tuition fees for the first year of study and are designed to target outstanding Vietnamese students with the required passion and competency to experience New Zealand’s world-class education offering.  

Education New Zealand (ENZ) is New Zealand’s government agency for international education. ENZ works to grow awareness of New Zealand as a study destination and support the delivery of education services offshore. ENZ also administers scholarships to support New Zealanders studying overseas particularly in Asia and Latin America.

Mai Lan

 
 

