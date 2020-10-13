Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19

Available to be downloaded in both Vietnamese and English from 10:10 AM on October 10 via http://vietnamtourism.gov.vn/live, the app is designed to make it easier for visitors to check out how safe destinations are and feel more secure about their trip.

The app will allow users to use a digital map containing information on restaurants, hotels, apartments, entertainment places, transport providers, hospitals and pharmacies of which the owners and managers have submitted their safety status to the authorised agencies.

The visitors can look up information about the current COVID-19 situation in the locality as well as details about infection cases and the number of recovered patients there.

Tourists are free to send their feedback and comments on the service quality of places they visited as well as whether places met the safety standards which they laid out on the app.

Active promotion programmes and discounts are also updated on the app to help tourists enjoy their stay in Vietnam even more. NDO

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers Provinces in the southeast region have agreed to participate in a tourism stimulus programme that will help reduce locals’ anxiety when travelling.