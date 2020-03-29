Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 07:54:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ban – signature flower of Vietnam’s northwestern mountain region

 
 
09/04/2020    07:36 GMT+7

For generations, Ban (Bauhinia) flowers have been associated culturally and spiritually with Thai and Tay ethnic minority groups living in Vietnam’s northwestern mountains.

ban – signature flower of vietnam’s northwestern mountain region hinh 0

A white Ban flower

Local people consider Ban, which bloom in March, “the king” of flowers.

In the Thai language, “ban” means “sweet”. A Ban tree is 2 to 6 meters tall and has rough, grey bark and abundant long branches. Ban flowers have soft, sweet fragrance.

In March, when Ban season peaks, mountainsides covered in flowering Ban trees create a romantic picture. The five-petaled flowers can be purple, white, or red, but the majority are white. White Ban flowers often appear in poems to symbolize the charm and beauty of Thái and Tày women.

Nguyen Thi Lan, who lives in Lai Chau province, said, “I’ve lived in the northwestern region for 40 years. Ban trees used to grow only in the mountains, but now they decorate our streets. We have festivals all around this region whenever the Ban flowers bloom. The flowers can be used in various dishes.”

There are three myths explaining the origin of Ban flowers, all of which praise the flower as a symbol of pure, faithful love as well as filial piety and gratitude.

ban – signature flower of vietnam’s northwestern mountain region hinh 1

 Ban trees decorate streets.

Dieu Chinh Cam, head of the Thái ethnic culture preservation club, said, “Ban flowers are representative of the northwestern region. Their origin is explained in a love story about a girl named Ban and a boy named Khum, as well as in other ancient Thái legends.”

 

The Thai people have discovered that Ban trees have many benefits. The bark can be used as an indigo dye, the flowers and leaves can cure sore throats, and the seeds and buds can be boiled and eaten.

Ban flowers can be eaten, too, and are often mixed into salads with galangal, bamboo shoots, and wild vegetables, or stir-fried with garlic, stewed with trotters, and then boiled and served with “cham cheo” – a local spice made of wild herbs.

Dishes made with Ban flowers are eaten as an everyday meal or served at banquets. The flower has become a signature ingredient of the Thai people.

ban – signature flower of vietnam’s northwestern mountain region hinh 2

Ban flower salad

Ly Hien Hoa, who once lived overseas, said, “I thought at first that Ban flowers were just to look at. I didn’t know I could eat them. But it turns out that dishes made with Ban flowers are delicious.”

Ban blossom season is a season of Thai festivals. The Thai use Ban flowers for decoration, food, and offerings to pray for peace, prosperity, and happiness. VOV5

Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom

Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom

With Ban blossoms coming into full bloom around mid-March, the streets of Hanoi are starting to become coloured by the delicate pink flowers which are reminiscent of orchids.

 
 

Other News

.
Explore the first museum in southern Vietnam
Explore the first museum in southern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  08/04/2020 

The HCM City Museum of History is located at Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in District 1, set beside Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, which were built by the French colonialists.

Ghositaram pagoda - unique destination in Bac Lieu
Ghositaram pagoda - unique destination in Bac Lieu
TRAVELicon  07/04/2020 

As a unique cultural destination in Bac Lieu province, Ghositaram pagoda is a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.

Explore Ta Puong - hidden waterfall in central Vietnam
Explore Ta Puong - hidden waterfall in central Vietnam
TRAVELicon  06/04/2020 

Ta Puong Waterfall is one of Vietnam Central’s most impressive natural sights, with an unspoilt beauty.

Gia Lai, a lesser known gem in the Central Highlands
Gia Lai, a lesser known gem in the Central Highlands
TRAVELicon  06/04/2020 

If you are looking for a place with lakes, waterfalls and an inactive volcano, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai will meet your expectations.

Hotels urged to provide free lodging for first responders
Hotels urged to provide free lodging for first responders
TRAVELicon  06/04/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has called on hotels and other lodgings to accommodate people who are helping with the response to COVID-19 like doctors, other health care providers and first responders.

Besides beautiful beaches, Phan Thiet also offers delicious cuisine
Besides beautiful beaches, Phan Thiet also offers delicious cuisine
TRAVELicon  05/04/2020 

Besides beautiful resorts and beaches, Phan Thiet Beach Town also offers delicious cuisine with delicacies ranging from sweet to savory.

Int'l media praises Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19
Int'l media praises Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19
TRAVELicon  05/04/2020 

Coronavirus-shaped burger and dragon fruit baguettes made by Vietnam were featured and praised in world media outlet.

UK travel website introduces 10 best Vietnamese national parks
UK travel website introduces 10 best Vietnamese national parks
TRAVELicon  05/04/2020 

Phong Nha-Ke Bang, Cuc Phuong, and Bach Ma have been named among Vietnam’s 10 best parks by UK travel website The Culture Trip.

COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists
COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists
TRAVELicon  05/04/2020 

Tourist accommodation establishments operating in Ho Chi Minh City will be permitted to receive new arrivals, under the condition that they fully comply with the requirements aimed at preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

12 new caves discovered in Quang Binh
12 new caves discovered in Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  04/04/2020 

Howard Limbert, an expert of the British Royal Caving Research Association (BCRA), announced that 12 new caves have been found in the central province of Quang Binh during their exploration in early 2020.

CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia
CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  03/04/2020 

Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among the 17 best places in Asia by Cable News Network (CNN).

Tourism industry faces unprecedented crisis
Tourism industry faces unprecedented crisis
TRAVELicon  05/04/2020 

Since mid-March, officers of travel firms say that 99 percent of visitors to their offices have come to cancel tours.

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
TRAVELicon  03/04/2020 

Trekking on rough paths in Hoang Lien Son mountain range in spring is not only for sporty guys but also for beauty admirers as stunning flowers could be easily seen along the path.

Unknown part of Paradise Cave
Unknown part of Paradise Cave
TRAVELicon  02/04/2020 

Thien Duong or Paradise Cave (belonging to Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park) has long been a popular tourist destination for visitors to Quang Binh province. 

Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread
Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

The popular heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has become deserted following local authorities’ suspension of many services as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts.

Rice paper salad a signature street food in HCM City
Rice paper salad a signature street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  01/04/2020 

Often sold by bicycle vendors, the street food snack has become a signature dish of the southern city.

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn
Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn
TRAVELicon  01/04/2020 

Enjoying the pure and heavenly beauty of nature in the early morning has become an elegant pleasures of many when traveling.

Not the perfect start to the perfect holiday
Not the perfect start to the perfect holiday
TRAVELicon  01/04/2020 

In many people’s eyes Phu Quoc Island is the ideal place to chillax. With its sun kissed shoreline and calm, clear crystal waters gently caressing the golden sands, there really is no better place to go to switch off from the rest of the world.

Banh mi – World class street food
Banh mi – World class street food
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 