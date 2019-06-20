Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week

An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island, popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, will be launched on July 7.

The Phu Quoc Express JSC will use high-speed boats with a capacity of 300 passengers on the route, the first of its kind in Ca Mau.

Taking about an hour and a half per leg, trips will run from Monday to Thursday weekly. Tickets are 350,000 VND (15.08 USD) per leg in economy class and 610,000 VND in VIP class.

A 500-metre wharf was built on the southern banks of the Doc River in Tran Van Thoi district’s Song Doc town for the route.

From Song Doc Wharf, visitors can travel to other destinations in Ca Mau, such as Hon Da Bac and U Minh Ha National Park.

Ca Mau welcomed over 1.6 million tourists last year and earned 2.49 trillion VND from tourism, increases of 16.2 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively, against 2018.

Located 46km off the coast of Kien Giang, Phu Quoc Island is famed for its pearl farming, fish sauce, pepper, and “ruou sim” - a wine made from sim fruit, or Rose Myrtle. A variety of tours are available, such as scuba diving, coral reef snorkelling, and fishing, and trips to traditional fish sauce making establishments, pearl farms, Ham Ninh fishing village, Phu Quoc National Park, pristine beaches, and many more.

To the southeast of Phu Quoc Island, Nam Du Archipelago consists of 21 islands and islets and is often referred to as a miniature Ha Long Bay in Vietnam’s southern seas, but unlike its tourist-clogged northern counterpart, it remains relatively untouched./.VNA