Cai Rang Floating Market bustling again after social distancing

The Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho Province has become busy again after the social distancing rules ended.
Cai Rang Floating Market opens when the sun hasn't fully risen. The boats arrive at the market from the early morning to prepare for the session.
Anh Nguyen, a trader at the market, said, "Because of the outbreak the market was nearly deserted. We rarely have customers but everything seems back to normal now. We are just relieved."
Tourists to the market have been on the rise. Nguyen Hoai Phong from HCM City said this was the third time he visited the market in the tour and it always interested him.
Some photos of the market:
Cai Rang Floating Market
Tourists taking selfies
Traders return home after a market session
Lao Dong/Dtinews
