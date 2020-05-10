Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Cai Rang Floating Market bustling again after social distancing

 
 
11/05/2020    20:12 GMT+7

The Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho Province has become busy again after the social distancing rules ended.

Cai Rang Floating Market opens when the sun hasn't fully risen. The boats arrive at the market from the early morning to prepare for the session.

Anh Nguyen, a trader at the market, said, "Because of the outbreak the market was nearly deserted. We rarely have customers but everything seems back to normal now. We are just relieved."

Tourists to the market have been on the rise. Nguyen Hoai Phong from HCM City said this was the third time he visited the market in the tour and it always interested him.

Some photos of the market:


Cai Rang Floating Market

 


Tourists taking selfies


Traders return home after a market session

Lao Dong/Dtinews

Phong Dien floating market: An interesting stop for visitors to Mekong Delta

Phong Dien floating market: An interesting stop for visitors to Mekong Delta

Around 17 km from the downtown of Can Tho city, Phong Dien floating market is bustling with people and boats very early every day at the first gleam of dawn.

 
 

Historical relic sites refresh memory about Sai Gon’s liberation
Historical relic sites in Ho Chi Minh City are packed with tourists these days as the spirit of the great victory in 1975 that liberated the south and reunified Vietnam lingers on.

Vietnam issues safe tourism instructions
The Vietnam Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has introduced COVID-19 prevention and control instructions for safe tourism. Tourist service providers, hotels, and restaurants are asked to follow the instructions.

Hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism
Thua Thien-Hue province has approved a post-Covid-19 tourism stimulation program, offering up to 50% discounts on entrance tickets to visit world heritage sites from now to July 31, 2020, among other tourist incentives.

VN tourism expected to be first industry to recover after pandemic ends
Tourism was the first industry hit by Covid-19 and will be the first to recover after the pandemic ends, experts say.

Peace for the soul in Tam Coc
Tam Coc Scenery Complex in Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh, is one of the most beautiful cave complexes in Vietnam.

Vietjet Air resumes all domestic routes
Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air announced on May 10 that it has resumed all of its 45 domestic air routes.

Quang Ninh considers offering free tickets to Ha Long Bay
Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are considering the offer of free tickets to some local tourist sites including Ha Long Bay for all Vietnamese visitors.

Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance
Muong Phang relic site in Muong Phang commune in the northern city of Dien Bien was the command post for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded a victory that “resounded throughout five continents”.

Quang Ninh Province’s tourism to be celebrated this May
A tourism week will be held at the FLC Resort in Hong Hai Precinct, Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh from May 16, featuring many activities to promote local tourism and attract more tourists to the coastal city.

Stunning wooden carvings of centuries-old Boi Khe Temple
Boi Khe, a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Hanoi, is renowned for its exquisite wooden carvings, notably one purportedly depicting the Chinese monk Xuanzang on his journey to India.

Leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in Vietnam
With the country possessing an array of beautiful lakes and rivers, Vietnam can be considered as an ideal destination to enjoy kayaking. Let's take a look at the top five sailing spots nationwide.

Tra Tu Cave in Ninh Binh province
Tra Tu Cave is located in Tam Diep, 16 km from Ninh Binh city, Ninh Binh province. Comprising two separate caves, Tra Tu is covered with beautiful stalactites and stalagmites, wowing any visitors.

In the kingdom of Huu Kien white horses
When talking about travel to the northern province of Lang Son, you may think of the historic Chi Lang Passage which used to be the barrier protecting Vietnam from Chinese invaders or the famous Nhat Thanh-Nhi Thanh-Tam Thanh caves.

Ninh Thuan boasts pristine beauty of Nai lagoon
Located in Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province, Nai lagoon is renowned for its beautiful natural scenery and unique ecosystems.

US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations
Travel + Leisure magazine of the United States has named Vietnam among its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists to visit as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) settles down globally and international travel is eased.

Visiting the nation’s most easterly point at dawn
Mui Doi, known as the Doi Cape in English, serves as an attractive destination for adventurous tourists, with visiting the site to enjoy the sunrise proving to be an interesting suggestion for visitors.

Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam
While Vietnam has developed a reputation for romantic beaches, it is increasingly known for its range of beautiful caves. Let’s take a closer look and explore the majestic beauty of the country’s best caves.

Popular tourist streets in Hanoi, HCM City still quiet after re-opening
Popular tourist streets in Hanoi and HCM City including Ta Hien and Bui Vien have only seen a small number of visitors since they reopened.

Take a mangrove-forest boat trip in Ca Mau
The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has attracted many visitors in recent years with its beautiful mangrove forests and three-striped crabs.

Bui Vien walking street remains deserted after re-opening
The majority of bars located on the popular Bui Vien walking street in Ho Chi Minh City have stayed close, despite the lifting of the social distancing order, leaving the usually bustling backpacker street quiet.

