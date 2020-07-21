Charcoal bread attracts customers in Quang Ninh

A restaurant in Quang Ninh Province has attracted lots of customers thanks to their charcoal-like black bread.

The toppings are mainly seafood



After the success of dragon fruit bread and potato bread, the charcoal-like bread has proved very popular in Quang Ninh. Each bread is sold for VND25,000 (USD1.8) to VND45,000.

Shop owner Tran Khac Tuan said he was happy when the bread was so warmly embraced and their orders had increased quickly. Tuan's shop sells 300 to 500 loaves daily.

"It took us about a year to research the right recipe and four testings to make the bread," Tuan said. "Hanoi, Danang and HCM City have their own distinctive food so we also want to make something for Quang Ninh."

The bread is made from activated charcoal and squid. Squid represents the coastal areas while the charcoal is a symbol for numerous coal mines in Quang Ninh. Tuan said they only used seafood for the toppings including shrimp, squid and crab as they hope to give everyone an affordable meal with seafood.

"We have to change the recipe many times to make the most perfect black colour," he said.

Thuy Trang, a customer in Hanoi, said after hearing about the bread from her niece, she had travelled to the shop to try the bread. Trang said both the look and the taste were very nice.

"I was curious about how the bread looks and tastes like in real life. I also bought five to six more loaves for my nieces and nephews," she said. Dtinews

Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has published an article detailing the journey of Vietnamese Banh Mi to conquer the world.