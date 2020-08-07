Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19 impact leaves Sa Pa virtually deserted

08/08/2020    08:49 GMT+7

Situated in the northern province of Lao Cai, the usually-bustling tourist resort town of Sa Pa has fallen quiet in recent days as tourists stay away amid fears surrounding the spread of the fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 1

Sa Pa is one of the country’s leading travel destinations for both domestic and foreign tourists, although these days it has become eerily quiet as it faces up to the huge decline in tourist numbers caused by the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 2

Prolonged spells of rain also serve to hinder tourists.

covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 3

No vehicles can be seen traveling around the streets of Sa Pa, with only a few ethnic people walking around the deserted pavements throughout the town.

covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 4

Even the town’s famous tourist sites fall quiet during this time.

covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 5

covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 6

The centre of Sa Pa is left empty.

 
covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 7

The town appears gloomy with the past few days being spoilt by rain and cloudy conditions.

covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 8

covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 9

Restaurants throughout Sa Pa are largely left empty.

covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 10

covid-19 impact leaves sa pa virtually deserted hinh 11

This isn’t the first time Sa Pa has been left lacking tourists. The same situation occurred several months ago when Vietnam ramped up efforts to combat the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

VOV/Dantri

Sapa – Town in clouds of Vietnam

Sapa – Town in clouds of Vietnam

Sapa, well famous in the eyes of international visitors as the “town in clouds”, is even more alluring with its magnificent nature,

 
 

