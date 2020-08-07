COVID-19 impact leaves Sa Pa virtually deserted

Situated in the northern province of Lao Cai, the usually-bustling tourist resort town of Sa Pa has fallen quiet in recent days as tourists stay away amid fears surrounding the spread of the fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

Sa Pa is one of the country’s leading travel destinations for both domestic and foreign tourists, although these days it has become eerily quiet as it faces up to the huge decline in tourist numbers caused by the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Prolonged spells of rain also serve to hinder tourists.

No vehicles can be seen traveling around the streets of Sa Pa, with only a few ethnic people walking around the deserted pavements throughout the town.

Even the town’s famous tourist sites fall quiet during this time.

The centre of Sa Pa is left empty.

The town appears gloomy with the past few days being spoilt by rain and cloudy conditions.

Restaurants throughout Sa Pa are largely left empty.

This isn’t the first time Sa Pa has been left lacking tourists. The same situation occurred several months ago when Vietnam ramped up efforts to combat the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

VOV/Dantri