13/08/2020 12:00:00 (GMT +7)
TRAVEL
 
 
Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations

13/08/2020    10:53 GMT+7

Although the northern province of Quang Ninh is still a safe destination open to tourists, cruise ship owners on Ha Long Bay have asked to stop operations due to financial difficulties.

Cruise ships in Ha Long Bay receive few tourists these days. — Photo laodong.vn

According to the Quang Ninh Inland Waterway Port Authority, only about 10 cruise ships departed Tuan Chau tourist boat port on August 9, taking a few hundred tourists around Ha Long Bay.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the central city of Da Nang, Ha Long Bay used to welcome over 10,000 passengers per day during the week and the figure was normally two to three times higher at weekends.

However, in the past two weeks, 500 cruise ships on the bay have served around 100 to 200 tourists per day, according to the representative of Quang Ninh Inland Waterway Port Authority.

Therefore, the owners of the cruise ships on Hạ Long Bay have sent letters to the Ha Long Tax Department asking to suspend operations.

“My ships have stopped working since August 1 and I have sent an official letter to the tax authority asking to suspend the operation of my ships until the end of August in order to avoid tax of VND8 million (US$345) per ship,” said cruise ship owner Nguyen Van Minh, adding that he would continue to suspend his business if the situation did not improve.

 

According to Nguyen Van Phuong, deputy director of Ha Long Tourist Boat Association, stopping each vessel would save the owner from VND7 - 10 million ($302-432) in taxes.

“The customers are few so there might only be one trip per week, which does not offer sufficient revenue to pay tax. We have suggested calculating the tax by trip or the number of passengers in the current situation but this has not been approved by the authority,” he said.

Presently, over 500 cruise ships in Ha Long Bay offer jobs for thousands of employees. However, during the pause of operations due to COVID-19 since December of last year, the ship owners and staff have not been included in the list of recipients of the Government’s VND62 trillion ($2.6 billion) financial support package.  VNS

Ha Long presents solutions to block cheap, low-quality tours

Ha Long presents solutions to block cheap, low-quality tours

Cheap and low-quality tours have negatively affected the tourism sector, so Quang Ninh Province’s Halong City has proposed and adopted effective solutions to improve the management of travel activities and tour operations.  

Tourism development in the post-COVID-19 era

Tourism development in the post-COVID-19 era

Tran Trong Kien, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, talks on the tourism sector’s plan to attract more tourists to the country post-COVID-19.

 
 

.
Where the ocean is found on a plate
Where the ocean is found on a plate
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

Delicious food can sometimes remedy a tired soul, in the most enjoyable and happy of ways. Bui Quynh Hoa tries some seafood saviours.

Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The eight locations would be Hanoi’s tourist attractions.

Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Writer Thach Lam once famously wrote that Bún dọc mùng, locally known as bún bung, reflects the soul of the Vietnam.

The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The Sheraton Hotel Da Nang and Dam Sen Water Park have reported a loss of nearly VND100 billion, while Vietravel’s loss in H1 was three times higher than that predicted for the whole year, reported CafeF.

‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Hanoi is home to hundreds of delicious dishes and prominent among them is ‘Bo nhung dam’ (beef dipping in vinegar hotpot).

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Situated between 1,000 and 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern province of Lao Cai, Hoang Lien national park is home to many rare species of birds, making it a popular national tourist attraction.

VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for the recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

An orchid garden in Hanoi capital's Dong La commune can be considered highly valuable as it has many rare species, including transgenic plants valued billions of Vietnam Dong in the market.

Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

A business report revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a loss of four million visitors to local travel companies, 

VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

All travelers have canceled tours to Covid-19 stricken areas and 30-40 percent have canceled tours to epidemic-free areas as well, reported Nguoi Lao Dong.

Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Each year the arrival of the ripening rice season in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province sees the area boast a romantic beauty with yellow being the prominent colour visitors can enjoy.

Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Moc Chau plateau in Son La province is a popular tourist destination in Vietnam’s northern mountain region.

Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Nha Trang City is quiet after social distancing was applied in Khanh Hoa Province due to a new Covid-19 case.

Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for a recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19
HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

As the disease broke out again in Da Nang in July, many enterprises in HCM City have delayed or cancelled their tourism programmes in the central coastal city.

“Korean Streets” in Saigon reeling from new coronavirus outbreak
“Korean Streets” in Saigon reeling from new coronavirus outbreak
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

Many stores along the so-called “Korean Streets” in Ho Chi Minh City have been dealt a severe blow by the new outbreak of the coronavirus, closing down en-masse because of a dearth of customers.

Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

Ha Giang, the northernmost province in the country, hosts various historical areas like Lung Cu Flag Pole and Dong Van Karst Plateau, a UNESCO Global Geopark.

Tourist booklet on island districts to be released
Tourist booklet on island districts to be released
TRAVELicon  08/08/2020 

A tourist booklet featuring famous tourist destinations of island districts across Vietnam will be released next week.

Try a meal in a frying pan in HCM City
Try a meal in a frying pan in HCM City
TRAVELicon  08/08/2020 

Banh Mi Chao (bread with combo pan) and Bit Tet (Vietnamese style beef steak) served in frying pans are popular and easy to find in HCM City.

COVID-19 impact leaves Sa Pa virtually deserted
COVID-19 impact leaves Sa Pa virtually deserted
TRAVELicon  08/08/2020 

Situated in the northern province of Lao Cai, the usually-bustling tourist resort town of Sa Pa has fallen quiet in recent days as tourists stay away amid fears surrounding the spread of the fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest news

