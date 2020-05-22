Da Lat tourist sites to stay open at night

Tourist sites in Da Lat City including Dalat Flower Park in the Central Highlands of Lam Dong will be opened at night to attract more tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tran Thi Vu Loan, vice chairman of Da Lat City, said that after being re-opened to visitors after the pandemic, the number of tourists to the city have remained small.





DaLat Flower Park

Da Lat Night Market



Da Lat Flower Park will be among the first sites of the city to be opened at night. It will be open from 6 to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.



The 16-hectare park is home to hundreds of kinds of flower in the world.



A led lighting system has been set up at the park.



Da Lat Night Market and Lam Vien Square will be also opened at night.



Music shows and food stalls with famous Dalat dishes will be organised at tourist sites at night



Artists from the K’Ho ethnic minority have resumed their gong performance to serve visitors to Mong Mo Hill.



Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, deputy director of Lam Dong Province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said early this month that Lam Dong has welcomed just 160,000 travellers, down 70.4% on-year. Tienphong/Dtinews