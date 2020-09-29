Sometimes, you have to pay a lot of money in exchange for an interesting experience for a few minutes.

However, these luxury services are often appreciated by wealthy tourists because they are "worth the money". Here are some expensive travel experiences in Vietnam.

5-star cruise on Ha Long Bay

Halong Bay (Quang Ninh) is the top destination in the North of Vietnam. Coming here, visitors will be able to see beautiful landscapes. To meet the needs of visitors, cruise boats with overnight service on the bay are offered. The plus point of this type of cruise boat is that the number of tourists is controlled.

If tourists want an upscale experience at sea, they should check out the 5-star cruise tours. These cruise boats all have a luxurious design, suitable to the needs of many guests. Despite the limited space on the sea, tourists will have fascinating experiences such as kayaking, visiting caves, watching performing arts ...

The average price for a 5-star cruise tour for 2 days and 1 night on Ha Long Bay is about VND3.6 million/person.

Watching Ha Long from a seaplane

This service will show you a panoramic view of Ha Long from above. Each seaplane is limited to only 12 seats.

The average price for a 25-minute seaplane flight to see Ha Long Bay is VND2.2 million per person. From now until the end of the year, you will only have to pay about VND1.5 million/person to experience this service.

Relax at 5-star resorts

If you choose the most expensive resorts in Vietnam, you may have to spend more than VND100 million per night.

The main differences when staying at a luxury resort are the private space and great personal experience. The landscape in harmony with nature is also what makes many tourists willing to spend "a mountain of money" on these resorts. In addition, a number of resorts have also been selected by reputable foreign media channels to be among the top of the world's most prestigious resort destinations.

The best 5-star resorts in Vietnam are Six Senses Ninh Van Bay (Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa), Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai (Hoi An, Quang Nam) and Amanoi (Ninh Thuan). The average price is from VND20-120 million per night.

Explore Son Doong cave

Tourists willing to spend around VND60 million can have a chance to discover the magnificent Son Doong cave. Photo: Zing

Since 2013, Son Doong cave has welcomed tourists. However, most of them are international visitors. Visitors wishing to participate must register with Oxalis, the only entity licensed to offer tours to Son Doong.

When participating in Son Doong tour, visitors will discover a magnificent and mysterious world. Tours are usually limited to around 10 people to ensure safety and cave conservation. Tourists will be assisted by porters and experienced staff to ensure maximum safety for them.

The price for this tour is over VND60 million per person for a journey of 4 days and 3 nights. However, money is not the only condition to join this special tour. You must register a year in advance and have to satisfy criteria for health. Each year, only about 500-700 lucky visitors can participate in Son Doong tour.

Exploring Phan Thiet on hot air balloon

Hot air balloon tourism is not that popular in Vietnam. However, if you want a memorable travel experience on a hot air balloon, you can go to Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan).

Hot air balloons usually fly to a height of about 300-500 m for visitors to watch the sunrise at sea and the rhythm of life of the fishermen when the day begins. You can also choose a hot air balloon flying over the beautiful wild Bau Trang lake.

The price for each flight is about VND3.6 million per person for 3 hours.

Mai Lan