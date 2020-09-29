Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam

13/10/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Sometimes, you have to pay a lot of money in exchange for an interesting experience for a few minutes. 

However, these luxury services are often appreciated by wealthy tourists because they are "worth the money". Here are some expensive travel experiences in Vietnam.

5-star cruise on Ha Long Bay

Halong Bay (Quang Ninh) is the top destination in the North of Vietnam. Coming here, visitors will be able to see beautiful landscapes. To meet the needs of visitors, cruise boats with overnight service on the bay are offered. The plus point of this type of cruise boat is that the number of tourists is controlled.

If tourists want an upscale experience at sea, they should check out the 5-star cruise tours. These cruise boats all have a luxurious design, suitable to the needs of many guests. Despite the limited space on the sea, tourists will have fascinating experiences such as kayaking, visiting caves, watching performing arts ...

The average price for a 5-star cruise tour for 2 days and 1 night on Ha Long Bay is about VND3.6 million/person.

du lich viet nam anh 1

Watching Ha Long from a seaplane

This service will show you a panoramic view of Ha Long from above. Each seaplane is limited to only 12 seats.

The average price for a 25-minute seaplane flight to see Ha Long Bay is VND2.2 million per person. From now until the end of the year, you will only have to pay about VND1.5 million/person to experience this service.

Relax at 5-star resorts

du lich viet nam anh 2

If you choose the most expensive resorts in Vietnam, you may have to spend more than VND100 million per night.

 

The main differences when staying at a luxury resort are the private space and great personal experience. The landscape in harmony with nature is also what makes many tourists willing to spend "a mountain of money" on these resorts. In addition, a number of resorts have also been selected by reputable foreign media channels to be among the top of the world's most prestigious resort destinations.

The best 5-star resorts in Vietnam are Six Senses Ninh Van Bay (Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa), Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai (Hoi An, Quang Nam) and Amanoi (Ninh Thuan). The average price is from VND20-120 million per night.

Explore Son Doong cave

du lich viet nam anh 3

Tourists willing to spend around VND60 million can have a chance to discover the magnificent Son Doong cave. Photo: Zing

Since 2013, Son Doong cave has welcomed tourists. However, most of them are international visitors. Visitors wishing to participate must register with Oxalis, the only entity licensed to offer tours to Son Doong.

When participating in Son Doong tour, visitors will discover a magnificent and mysterious world. Tours are usually limited to around 10 people to ensure safety and cave conservation. Tourists will be assisted by porters and experienced staff to ensure maximum safety for them.

The price for this tour is over VND60 million per person for a journey of 4 days and 3 nights. However, money is not the only condition to join this special tour. You must register a year in advance and have to satisfy criteria for health. Each year, only about 500-700 lucky visitors can participate in Son Doong tour.

Exploring Phan Thiet on hot air balloon

Hot air balloon tourism is not that popular in Vietnam. However, if you want a memorable travel experience on a hot air balloon, you can go to Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan).

Hot air balloons usually fly to a height of about 300-500 m for visitors to watch the sunrise at sea and the rhythm of life of the fishermen when the day begins. You can also choose a hot air balloon flying over the beautiful wild Bau Trang lake.

The price for each flight is about VND3.6 million per person for 3 hours.

Mai Lan

 
 

Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

If the North of Vietnam has Fansipan, the roof of Indochina, the Southern region has Mount Ba Den, the symbol of belief and also the roof of the South.

Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Ru Cha in early October has the yellow colors of an autumn forest. It is the only primary forest on Tam Giang Lagoon, in Thuan Hoa village, Huong Phong commune, Huong Tra town, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Provinces in the southeast region have agreed to participate in a tourism stimulus programme that will help reduce locals’ anxiety when travelling.

Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Local ethnic people in the town of Ta Leng, Lai Chau province have been busy harvesting rice in recent days with the area’s terraced fields being covered by a beautiful yellow colour due to the arrival of the rice ripening season.

Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam has jumped one place from last year to ninth in British magazine Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 list of 20 most favorite countries for travelers.

"Weaving" scent into tea
"Weaving" scent into tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnamese people have long maintained the tradition of enjoying flower-scented tea and the pastime has been elevated in the way Hanoians prepare the typical drink.

What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

The 400-year-old Nam O fish sauce craft village in Nam O Village is one of the must-visit places in the central city of Da Nang, besides Bà Nà Hill and Sơn Trà Peninsula.

Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

Ha Long Bay is the most famous tourist destination in Quang Ninh Province, but a visit to the less well-known Ngoc Vung Island will surely prove more memorable.

Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Seeing the sea of clouds, admiring the beautiful ripe rice fields, and exploring primitive villages will be unforgettable experiences in these valleys of Vietnam.

Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit
Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has ranked its favourite countries worldwide to visit following its Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, with Vietnam coming in ninth place with a total of 92.12 points.

Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

About 68 percent of surveyed people in Vietnam stated their intent to resume travelling by the last quarter of 2020, showing their eagerness to travel and confidence in the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

The Ministry of Transport plans to open an additional nine international flights landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport and HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Prudent restart
Prudent restart
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Vietnam’s domestic tourism market has started to move on after a long time of respite due to the second attack of the coronavirus in late July. 

HCM City to open more pedestrian streets in city centre
HCM City to open more pedestrian streets in city centre
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City plans to open more pedestrian streets in central District 1 to meet locals and tourists’ entertainment and recreational demands.

Hotels work hard to prepare for quarantined guests
Hotels work hard to prepare for quarantined guests
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Though finally reopening its borders again in October to meet the mounting travel demand, Vietnam has acted cautious and required all passengers on commercial flights to the country to acquire negative test result for COVID-19 within three days

Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Grilled chicken feet may sound unappetising, especially when compared to chicken wings, drumsticks or fillet steaks, but they are actually a delicacy in Vietnam, often eaten by many locals with friends and beer.

The secret ingredient of Mekong Delta sour soup
The secret ingredient of Mekong Delta sour soup
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Dien dien (Sesbania sesban) is a yellow flower found in the Mekong Delta during flooding season.

Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide
Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide
TRAVELicon  07/10/2020 

Famed travel website Traveloompa has named the Top 10 historic and famous prisons for travelers to visit worldwide, with Vietnam’s Hoa Lo Prison included in the list.

Latest news

