Explore the longstanding stone handicraft village of Ninh Van

19/08/2020    08:42 GMT+7

The Ninh Van ancient stone carving village in the northern province of Ninh Binh provides a wide variety of handicraft products domestically and abroad. 

This traditional profession has provided a prosperous life for locals, employing thousands of workers.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

The 500-year-old Ninh Van stone carving village is located in Ninh Van commune (Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh), about 8km away from the city center. The ancestor of the village's stone handicraft is Hoang Sung, from Nhoi village (Thanh Hoa), who came to Ninh Van for a career setup. It was then passed on to his descendants. Initially, stone artisans made a variety of merely grain mills for basic needs... Over time, the products became more diverse.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

The entrance gate is made from stacked monolithic stones with curved dragon carvings that create a spectacular look.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

Some typical works of Ninh Van handicraft village have retained their reputation: King Khai Dinh Tomb in Hue, Thai Vi Temple in Ninh Binh ....

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

Master craftsmen are busy with their work, transforming raw rough stones into pieces of art such as Buddha statues, lion statues, stone pillars... the carving sounds of tools against the stones impresses onlookers.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

Stone tombs of all shapes and sizes are displayed along the way.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

Cuon thu (altar painting or altar calligraphic board) and idoltry statues crafted by artisans in Ninh Van village are considered by experts to be very delicate and full of spirit.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

The stone lion couple and dragon-carved stone relief await transfer to the construction site.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

Traditional stone processing in Ninh Van includes many stages, depending on different kinds of products and materials.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

"All stages of stone-processing used to be completely handcrafted, which was very exhausting and wearing. Thanks to modern technology, the productivity has significantly improved," says Mr. Luong Trinh, 31, an owner of a stone-processing facility in the village.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

An intricately carved stone house and tomb costs tens of billions of VND. 

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

Mr. Luong Trinh is from a family with a longstanding tradition of stone art in Ninh Van.

 
Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

His magnificent 100-year-old stone house, one of a kind!

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

A delicate work requires fine artisans who excel in sculpting. Apart from available stone from the neighboring limestone mountains, Ninh Van people also import stone from Thanh Hoa.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

The stone villa of Mr. Trinh's uncle is worth a hundred billion VND in the Hoa Lu tourist area of Ninh Binh.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

There are 2,900 households in Ninh Van commune, 1,025 of which produce stone handicraft. Regular workers here include 2,000 people, seasonal labors  1,000, and 2,000 people from other localities. Provincial People's Committee has a project to build a larger scale production zone. Phase 1 is completed, while phase 2 is underway. Environmental pollution has reduced by 70%, especially noise pollution and dust leakage, thanks to soundproofing and closed systems within all workshops.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

VND 20 million to VND80 million ($900-3,800) is the price range for a single antique-coated stone tomb in Ninh Van offering up to a hundred years of durability. There are also many tombs that can cost up to billions of VND. Price depends on the sophistication, size and age of the stone. The longer the stone is, the shinier it looks, and the sharper the pattern.

Ngôi làng cách 1 mét có mộ đá nằm ngoài đường, khắp nơi là tượng thờ

White stone statues of Quan Yin Buddha.

Minh Khue

Unique ornamental stones in Yen Bai

Unique ornamental stones in Yen Bai

Suoi Giang commune in Van Chan district, Yen Bai Province, possesses a source of valuable ornamental stones with different unique shapes and beautiful colours, attracting thousands of visitors to the locality.

Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City

Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City

An old craft village situated in a small alley in Ward 12 of District 6 in Ho Chi Minh City is renowned locally for making a variety of Buddha statues, with the area developing into a tourist attraction over the past few decades.

 
 

Other News

.
The island of swallows that welcomes fewer than 300 visitors a day
The island of swallows that welcomes fewer than 300 visitors a day
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Of the 33 islands that are home to the bird nest industry in Khanh Hoa Province, Hon Noi in Nha Trang City is the only one open for tourists, for five months a year. 

Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills
Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills
TRAVELicon  17/08/2020 

110 kilometers from Tuyen Quang city, the Na Hang eco-tourism area has emerged as a tourist destination popular for its unspoiled beauty and unique ethnic culture.

Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

The beauty of Y Ty Plateau in Lao Cai Province during the four seasons have been captured by a tourist.

Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored
Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

The southeastern province of Tay Ninh has transformed from a once-fierce battleground to an alluring tourist destination awaiting pilgrims and lovers of culture and nature.

Hue approves night market plan
Hue approves night market plan
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien Hue have approved a plan to set up a night market in the existing parking lot of Dong Ba Market, in the former imperial citadel, as a destination for tourists.

Northwestern golden season comes calling
Northwestern golden season comes calling
TRAVELicon  15/08/2020 

The most beautiful time of year in the northwestern mountains is slowly beginning and as the terraced rice fields ripen, the region is draped in a changing colourful blanket day by day.

Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

The wreckage of a B52 bomber has remained in the middle of Hanoi’s Huu Tiep lake for almost a half century as an emotional reminder of the atrocities of the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” campaign.

New cave discovered in Quang Tri
New cave discovered in Quang Tri
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

A large cave has been discovered in Tria Village, Huong Son Commune, Huong Hoa District in the central province of Quang Tri, according to Do Van Binh, the director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Many hotels and restaurants in the tourist town of Sapa have seen a sharp fall in the number of visitors due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Although the northern province of Quang Ninh is still a safe destination open to tourists, cruise ship owners on Ha Long Bay have asked to stop operations due to financial difficulties.

Where the ocean is found on a plate
Where the ocean is found on a plate
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Delicious food can sometimes remedy a tired soul, in the most enjoyable and happy of ways. Bui Quynh Hoa tries some seafood saviours.

Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The eight locations would be Hanoi’s tourist attractions.

Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Writer Thach Lam once famously wrote that Bún dọc mùng, locally known as bún bung, reflects the soul of the Vietnam.

The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The Sheraton Hotel Da Nang and Dam Sen Water Park have reported a loss of nearly VND100 billion, while Vietravel’s loss in H1 was three times higher than that predicted for the whole year, reported CafeF.

‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Hanoi is home to hundreds of delicious dishes and prominent among them is ‘Bo nhung dam’ (beef dipping in vinegar hotpot).

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Situated between 1,000 and 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern province of Lao Cai, Hoang Lien national park is home to many rare species of birds, making it a popular national tourist attraction.

VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for the recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

An orchid garden in Hanoi capital's Dong La commune can be considered highly valuable as it has many rare species, including transgenic plants valued billions of Vietnam Dong in the market.

Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

A business report revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a loss of four million visitors to local travel companies, 

VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

All travelers have canceled tours to Covid-19 stricken areas and 30-40 percent have canceled tours to epidemic-free areas as well, reported Nguoi Lao Dong.

