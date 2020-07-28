Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus

29/07/2020    08:55 GMT+7

Da Nang City has postponed the Fantastic Da Nang Festival that was slated for July 31 to August 5 and has stopped receiving tourists for 14 days, according to the coastal city’s Department of Tourism.

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
A tourist poses on a beach of Da Nang City before social distancing is re-imposed in the city following the occurrence of several new cases of COVID-19 in the city. — Photo http://baovanhoa.vn

The move comes after community transmission of coronavirus returned in the city over the weekend after the country had gone 99 days without recording any.

The city has also reintroduced social distancing regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19.

To ensure tourists’ safety with the city implementing social distancing, the Department of Tourism recommends complying with the guidance of the Ministry of Health and staying updated on the disease via official information channels.

In case of changing the tour, accommodation or air tickets, tourists should contact the facilities offering the services or the visitor support centre located on 108 Bach Dang Street or phone number 02363550111 for support instructions.

In addition, Da Nang City People’s Committee has request tourism businesses, tour firms, accommodation operators, attractions, transportation and other tourism services to stop welcoming tourists to the city for 14 days from July 26.

In special cases when a passenger must be served during the social distancing period, the accommodation provider must consult competent authorities.

Business and accommodations that are still running tourism programmes or service need to serve visitors properly until the end of their journey or support them to adjust the programme, service or exchange tickets on demand. However, they have to immediately apply measures to ensure pandemic prevention like measuring body temperature, compulsory face mask-wearing, providing antiseptic solution and soap for handwashing, as well as monitoring staff and guests to promptly take the infected to health centres.

 

“The temporary suspension of Fantastic Da Nang Festival and receiving tourists for the next 14 days ultimately aims to ensure tourists and the community’s safety. Therefore, we look forward to tourists, travel agencies, partners and community’s sympathy for this unwanted act,” Nguyen Xuan Binh, deputy director of Da Nang City Department of Tourism, said.

Letter from authority

Also on July 26, the leaders of Da Nang City sent an open letter to visitors to apologise for the inconveniences caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter, Le Trung Chinh, vice-chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee, expressed deep gratitude to tourists for choosing the coastal city as their destination.

"In recent years, along with the determination of the Government, the authorities and people of Da Nang City have implemented many measures to preserve the image of ‘a safe, attractive and hospitable city’," Chinh wrote.

“However, the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and complicated. When new cases of SARS-CoV-2 occur, the city has implemented many measures to prevent the spread of diseases in the community to ensure safety for both locals and tourists.

"These necessary measures will more or less make your trip incomplete or make your travel plans in the near future unsatisfactory. We are very sorry and looking forward to receiving sympathy with the inconvenience caused by the pandemic. Da Nang City always hopes to receive support and welcome visitors back in the nearest future.”  VNS

