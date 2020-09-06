Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Five must-visit destinations in Vietnam

06/09/2020    15:29 GMT+7

Vietnam boasts many impressive tourist destinations, of which Phu Quoc island, Sa pa tourist resort, Can Tho city, Hoi An ancient town, and Da Nang city are worth visiting and gaining experience.

1. Phu Quoc island

Phu Quoc is famous for beautiful beaches and is an ideal destination for foreigners.

Five must-visit destinations in Vietnam

Phu Quoc Island

Considered the largest and most beautiful pearl island in Vietnam, Phu Quoc island district is surrounded by 22 islands of different sizes, creating a wonderful natural complex in the south.

Endowed with sun-drenched beaches, romantic sunsets, evergreen forests and relqaxed atmosphere, Phu Quoc is an ideal destination for holidaymakers to stay and relax to escape city life.

Visiting Phu Quoc, travelers have to chance to explore crystal-clear blue seawater, long white sandy beaches and rare coral reefs together with unique entertainment experiences on Thom island.

Covering an area of less than 10km², Hon Thom has in recent years emerged as a favourite destination for many local and foreign tourists.

2. Sa Pa 

If you want to discover a mountain life with distinctive customs of indigenous ethnic groups, Sa Pa resort town is a must-visit destination.

Located in the northwestern part of Vietnam, Sa Pa town is 1,600 meters above sea level and about 376km from Hanoi. It is home to several ethnic minority groups such as H’Mong, Dao, Giay, Xa Pho and Tay.

Surrounded by the Hoang Lien Son Mountain Range, the climate in Sa Pa is unique in Vietnam, subtropical in the summer and temperate during the winter.

September or October is the right time for visitors to explore beautiful terraced fields during the ripening rice season. In addition, Sa Pa is also a suitable place for visitors who enjoy walking, cycling and mountain climbing along others.

Last July, Sa Pa was honored to be one of the Top 14 emerging destinations in Asia voted by TripsToDiscover.

3. Can Tho city

Located in the south, Can Tho is the fourth largest city in Vietnam and the largest city in the Mekong Delta. It is noted for floating markets, rice-paper making villages, fruit gardens, and crisscrossed picturesque rural canals.

Several suggested destinations in Can Tho include Ninh Kieu quay, Cai Rang floating market, Binh Thuy ancient house, Bang Lang stork sanctuary, Thoi Nhut flower village, or Can Tho bridge.

 

Like many localities in southern Vietnam, Can Tho has rainy and dry seasons in a year, with the former lasting from May to November and the latter from December to April. However, the ideal time to make a holiday locally is between April and June when temperatures are moderate and the rainy season is not infull swing yet.

4. Hoi An

UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient town attracts large numbers of foreign visitors every year.

In 2020, the US travel magazine, Travel + Leisure, ranked Hoi An third in the top 25 leading tourist cities in the world, scoring 90.52 / 100.

Travel + Leisure also stated that Hoi An is a city that always receives love from international tourists. Many international tourists rate Hoi An as a city of friendliness and warmth as well as a very affordable spending level.

It wrote: Located in central Vietnam on the coast of the East Vietnam Sea, Hoi An is a charming city with ancient roots, distinct architecture, a contagious energy, and arguably one of the best street food scenes on the planet. Most importantly, Hoi An is home to friendly people who are eager to share the best their city has to offer.

Hoi An has been recognized as the World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO since 1999. According to UNESCO, the ancient town is an exceptionally well-preserved example of a South-East Asian trading port dating from the 15th to the 19th century. Its buildings and its streets reflect the influences, both indigenous and foreign, that have combined to produce this unique heritage site.

5. Da Nang

Located in central Vietnam, the coastal city is known for its sandy beaches and history as a French colonial port.

In addition to beautiful beaches, Da Nang houses the Son Tra peninsula where endangered red shanked douc langur, one of the world's most striking primates, live. Holidaymakers can visit Cham Museum of Scupture which is home to the largest collection of Cham sculpture in the world.  

Visitors can also explore Marble Mountains, a collection of five outcrops topped with atmospheric pagodas, Ba Na Hills, a record breaking 5km cable car at an altitude of 1,300m above sea level, Hai Van Pass, one of the finest stretches of coastal road in Vietnam, UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary or Lang Co lagoon.

The best months to visit Da Nang are from March to May and September to October, when the weather is warm. June - August is prime time for local tourists as it is rather hot then, but it has little rain while the sea is clear and calm.

Many tourists are impressed by the city’s beauty and people’s friendliness and said Da Nang is one of the few destinations in Vietnam where they will return one day.

New central square to be built on Phu Quoc

New central square to be built on Phu Quoc

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang has approved a project to build a new central square in the island district of Phu Quoc.

Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online

Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online

Foreign travellers dreaming of their next vacation in Vietnam can now find the country’s best sustainable tourism options in one online destination.

 
 

A trip to Nam Du Archipelago
A trip to Nam Du Archipelago
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Nam Du is more than 80 kilometers from Kien Giang’s Rach Gia City

A river runs through it
A river runs through it
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

China contacted Vietnam last week to let us know it was planning to open one of its dams to ease rising water levels. And on August 21 it did indeed send water rushing into what becomes the Red River in Vietnam.

Free entry to famous Hue lake
Free entry to famous Hue lake
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Tinh Tam Lake, a famous landscape in Hue Citadel has been opened for free to visitors.

Con Co – a peaceful little island in the middle of the East Sea
Con Co – a peaceful little island in the middle of the East Sea
TRAVELicon  05/09/2020 

Con Co Island in Quang Tri Province is an ideal tourist destination for those who want to escape from busy life in big cities and wish to enjoy a pure and peaceful atmosphere.

WorldKings recognise five Vietnamese culinary world records
WorldKings recognise five Vietnamese culinary world records
TRAVELicon  04/09/2020 

The World Records Union (WorldKings) has announced its approval of five Vietnamese culinary world records based on applications of Vietnamese cuisine being nominated by the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings).

Must-try street food options during a day trip to Kien Giang
Must-try street food options during a day trip to Kien Giang
TRAVELicon  04/09/2020 

Visitors to Kien Giang often leave with a great impression of the locality due to its fabulous culture, the friendliness of local people, its shopping options, and range of street food. 

Traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper along Con River
Traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper along Con River
TRAVELicon  03/09/2020 

Located on the bank of Con River, An Thai – a traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper in Nhon Phuc Commune, An Nhon Town, in the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh, is over 100 years old.

A look at four of most famous Buddhist destinations nationwide
A look at four of most famous Buddhist destinations nationwide
TRAVELicon  03/09/2020 

Tay Thien, Yen Tu, and Da Lat Monasteries are among some of the unmissable Buddhist destinations located across the country, 

Leading homestays in Hanoi
Leading homestays in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  03/09/2020 

Mei Hideaway, Veque Homestay, and Hygge Homestay in Hanoi are among the top suggestions of places for tourists.

Famed stewed fish in the heart of the Old Quarter
Famed stewed fish in the heart of the Old Quarter
TRAVELicon  02/09/2020 

The old green Hang Be Market was well known for various ready-to-eat dishes.

Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region
Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region
TRAVELicon  02/09/2020 

Ripening rice terraced fields are one of Vietnam’s northwestern region most special attractions at this time of the year as autumn nears.

Reeling Hanoi tourism sector plots recovery
Reeling Hanoi tourism sector plots recovery
TRAVELicon  01/09/2020 

Tran Trung Hieu, deputy director of the Hanoi Tourism Department, talks on his department’s plan to attract tourists to the city in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Short tours in favour for National Day
Short tours in favour for National Day
TRAVELicon  01/09/2020 

People nationwide will enjoy a one-day holiday tomorrow to celebrate National Day and safe holidays are the order of the day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam down 66 per cent in eight months
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam down 66 per cent in eight months
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

In the first eight months of 2020, foreign arrivals into Vietnam reached only 3.8 million, down by 67 per cent compared to the figure of 11.3 million recorded in the same period last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted travel.

Vietnam to reopen air routes to RoK, Japan on September 15
Vietnam to reopen air routes to RoK, Japan on September 15
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has built a plan to resume international air routes, firstly the ones linking with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan on September 15.

Rice with salt: A delicacy of Hue imperial city
Rice with salt: A delicacy of Hue imperial city
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

People in the imperial capital of Hue are very good at cooking so they have many recipes to create unique and delicious dishes using salt with cereals, vegetables, meat and fish. One of these delicacies is rice served with salt.

Amazing mobile sand dunes in Ninh Thuan province
Amazing mobile sand dunes in Ninh Thuan province
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is a land full of sunshine and wind all year round; therefore, many places in the locality are deserted, creating immensely beautiful sand dunes such as Nam Cuong red sand dune, Tuan Tu white sand dune and Phuoc Dinh mobile sand dune.

Vietnam serves nearly 3.8 million international tourists
Vietnam serves nearly 3.8 million international tourists
TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam served nearly 3.8 million international visitors in the first eight months of this year, a decrease of nearly 67% compared to the same period last year.

A trek up Vi Ba Mountain
A trek up Vi Ba Mountain
TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Vi Ba Mountain, also known as Lon (Big) Mountain, Vung Tau City, is ideal for trekkers. All along the trek are peaceful views with beaches on one side and cliffs on the other.

Seo My Ty – An oasis in mid air
Seo My Ty – An oasis in mid air
TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Several years ago, Seo My Ty village, also known as Seo, in Ta Van commune was still a strange place even for people in Sapa town. 

