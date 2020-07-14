Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 08:43:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets

15/07/2020    07:22 GMT+7

Aside from being home to distinct and delicious dishes such as Pho and Banh Mi, the nation’s Goi Cuon, also known as fresh spring rolls, also proves to be one of the most popular foods among travelers to Vietnam.

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets

The country is widely considered to have one of the best food cultures in the world. Among the delicious Vietnamese cuisines on offer nationwide, Goi Cuon is a particularly popular snack in the south. (Photo: Trangpinkyy) 
 

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets

Goi Cuon was featured in the list of the world’s best 50 dishes through a survey conducted in 2019 by CNN. (Photo: Kaiwaii.food)

 
 

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets

The dish consists of boiled pork, shrimp, herbs, rice vermicelli, and rice paper whilst it’s served alongside sauce made from a variety of ingredients and herbs.

Previously, renowned chef Gordon Ramsay of UK, known for presenting TV shows about cookery and food culture, attempted to cook Vietnamese food, including Goi Cuon, during his visit to the country for an episode of Gordon's Great Escape. (Photo: Getty)

 
 

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets

In an SBS article titled “Vietnam’s greatest culinary gifts to Australia”, the website outlines how the popularity of the dish in Australia knows no bounds as they’re found on the menu of every single Vietnamese restaurant, in lunchboxes, and in the food courts of shopping centres.

“Our love affair with rice paper stuffed with fresh, delicately flavoured fillings will surely never end,” says SBS. ((Photo: Getty)

 
 

 
Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets

Many newspapers and websites mention Goi Cuon as the best dish appreciated by food lovers and is an experience not to be missed during a visit to Vietnam. 
 

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets

A number of Korean celebrities such as Rosé, Park Bogum, and Chaeyeon had tried Goi Cuon and introduced the dish on their own social media platforms. (Photo: Getty)
 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnameses food: Crab soup with black eggs
Vietnameses food: Crab soup with black eggs
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

Black eggs are eggs preserved in clay, ash, salt, quicklime and rice hulls, giving them a black colour and jelly-like texture. 

Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City
Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

An old craft village situated in a small alley in Ward 12 of District 6 in Ho Chi Minh City is renowned locally for making a variety of Buddha statues, with the area developing into a tourist attraction over the past few decades.

Reverie Saigon named among leading hotels in the world
Reverie Saigon named among leading hotels in the world
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has placed Reverie Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City among its list of the world’s top 100 hotels for the year.

Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Travelers in Vietnam are expressing interest in future domestic travel, because the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way people will approach travel-related decision-making, according to the latest study by Google.

PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China
PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to reopen air transport activities between Vietnam and China during a recent cabinet meeting to discuss plans regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control measures.

Vietnam Airlines continues expansion of domestic flight network
Vietnam Airlines continues expansion of domestic flight network
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines will continue expanding its domestic flight network with July 22 seeing the addition of four air routes connecting different regions nationwide in order to facilitate greater travel demand among local passengers.

Local visitors a potential saviour for Sam Son
Local visitors a potential saviour for Sam Son
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

It’s a sunny mid-summer’s day at what is probably Vietnam’s largest public beach, Sam Son in Thanh Hoa Province, a drive of three hours or so south from Hanoi along National Highway 1

A rustic fishing village in Phu Yen
A rustic fishing village in Phu Yen
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

On the bank of a small river lined with coconut trees and bamboo clusters in the coastal province of Phu Yen, My Quang Nam Fishing Village may offer days of peace and seclusion

Hue to open Dong Ba night market
Hue to open Dong Ba night market
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

More than 4,000sq.m at the bus station next to Dong Ba market, a renowned market in the central city of Hue, will be used to set up a night market aimed at renovating the age-old market and creating a new tourist attraction.

Vietnam makes hectic preparations to welcome foreign travelers back
Vietnam makes hectic preparations to welcome foreign travelers back
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

The reopening of the tourism market may be near as resumption of air routes may occur to areas where COVID-19 is well controlled and to some countries which want to open safe corridors with Vietnam.

Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Water wheels always appear in the dry season along streams in the northwestern region. The simple bamboo water wheel is associated with the traditional farming methods of ethnic minority groups in mountainous areas.

Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey
Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Only 28% of international travelers said they would travel again once the borders reopen, while 65% said they would think about safety first,

Danang offers promotional packages for tourists
Danang offers promotional packages for tourists
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

To attract domestic tourists, the Danang tourism industry in collaboration with Vinpearl hotels and other tourism facilities will offer various promotional packages, stated Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Danang Tourism Association.

HCM City launches river tours
HCM City launches river tours
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.

Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally, 

Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Quang Ninh People's Committee has approved a 50 percent reduction in the entrance fees to local destinations for tourists that use overnight boats.

Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The Hoi An Centre for Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Television has resumed all cultural and art activities under the ‘Hoi An By Night’ scheme aimed at popularizing the ancient town’s image through nightlife activities in the post COVID-19 period.

Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities
Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The upcoming Fantastic Da Nang 2020 festival is scheduled to take place between July 30 and August 5 with a wide range of interesting events, the Da Nang Municipal Department of Tourism announced on July 11.

Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam
Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Russia is likely to resume international flights to 13 countries, including Vietnam, in the post COVID-19 period, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector
Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has been working in collaboration with Google to arrange training courses on July 9 that provide digital and marketing skills for state management officials and businesses that operate in the tourism sector.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 