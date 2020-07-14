Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls honoured by foreign media outlets

Aside from being home to distinct and delicious dishes such as Pho and Banh Mi, the nation’s Goi Cuon, also known as fresh spring rolls, also proves to be one of the most popular foods among travelers to Vietnam.
The country is widely considered to have one of the best food cultures in the world. Among the delicious Vietnamese cuisines on offer nationwide, Goi Cuon is a particularly popular snack in the south. (Photo: Trangpinkyy)
The dish consists of boiled pork, shrimp, herbs, rice vermicelli, and rice paper whilst it’s served alongside sauce made from a variety of ingredients and herbs.
Previously, renowned chef Gordon Ramsay of UK, known for presenting TV shows about cookery and food culture, attempted to cook Vietnamese food, including Goi Cuon, during his visit to the country for an episode of Gordon's Great Escape. (Photo: Getty)
Many newspapers and websites mention Goi Cuon as the best dish appreciated by food lovers and is an experience not to be missed during a visit to Vietnam.
