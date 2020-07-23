Hanoi planning to welcome foreign tourists back

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The Hanoi People’s Committee has requested relevant agencies to make preparations for welcoming foreign tourists back when circumstances allow.

The municipal administration on July 22 issued a document on implementing the Prime Minister’s conclusion on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Accordingly, it demanded district-level localities and authorised forces to push ahead with the implementation of the issued anti-COVID-19 strategy to resolutely prevent a second wave of infections in Hanoi.

It assigned the Health Department to keep a close watch on the pandemic situation so as to stay ready to respond when necessary while increasing measures to prevent diphtheria, dengue fever and other disease outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department was requested to work with the Health Department and district-level authorities to arrange more accommodation facilities for quarantining foreign experts, investors and skilled workers.

 

They were also told to ready plans to welcome international visitors when circumstances allow and the Government approves.

Besides, agencies and localities need to continue proposing solutions to tackle production and business difficulties and speed up public investment disbursement, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

The capital city last year welcomed nearly 29 million tourists, up 10.1 percent year-on-year, including more than 7 million foreigners, increasing by 17 percent.

Between January and May 2020, Hanoi welcomed 4.13 million visitors and earned over 16.6 trillion VND (716 million USD) from them, down 64.5 percent and 59.3 percent from a year earlier, respectively.

Hanoi is prioritising the attraction of domestic travellers, aiming to serve about 11 million of them in the latter half of 2020, according the Tourism Department./. VNA

 
 

