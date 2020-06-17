Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/06/2020
Hanoi's tourism promotion activities to be held

 
 
17/06/2020

Hanoi authorities have issued a plan on the city’s tourism promotion activities after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held

An arts performance by Hoan Kiem Lake

The programme, which will be jointly carried out by the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Tourism, Hoan Kiem District and some agencies, is scheduled to take place on June 26-28 at the Ly Thai To Flower Garden and the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake.   

Around 50 booths of tour operators, hotels, airlines, travel associations in Hanoi will be displayed on Le Thach Street to introduce and sell Hanoi’s tourism services and products such as Tay Ho lotus tea, Trang Tien ice cream, Giang coffee and sweet lotus seed gruel.

On June 27, there will be a Hanoi – a Green Destination Street Festival with arts and cultural activities around Hoan Kiem Lake. Roughly 4,000 artists and artisans are expected to participate in the event.

 

In July, Hoan Kiem District plans to launch the expanded pedestrian street space in the south of the Hanoi Old Quarter, including Tam Thuong-Yen Thai and Hang Da. The district will also upgrade Tong Duy Tan-Cam Chi food street. Dtinews

Vietnam has opportunity to create new tourism products

Nguyen Trung Khanh, general director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), said there are many things that need to be done to recover the tourism industry.

Hoi An tourism industry to restructure for post-COVID-19 age

Having benefited from heritage-based tourism over the past two decades, the ancient town of Hoi An – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site – should dramatically make its tourism products more ‘green’ and sustainable

 
 

Hoi An tourism industry to restructure for post-COVID-19 age
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Having benefited from heritage-based tourism over the past two decades, the ancient town of Hoi An – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site – should dramatically make its tourism products more ‘green’ and sustainable

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Tourism and culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien encourages people to go on travelling within the country as a key means to boost the ailing sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “foundation” to economic recovery. 

Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew
VIDEOicon  4 giờ trước 

Once a Mekong Delta specialty now it is a Saigon must-try. Vietnamese beef stew is a comfort food like no other, which requires an intricate mix of spices.

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Among ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam, is a set of nine tripod cauldrons, which was recognised as national treasures in 2012.

Couple cycle from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity
VIDEOicon  15 giờ trước 

As bike rides go, this one really takes the biscuit. A newlywed couple cycled from France all the way to Vietnam. 

Na Ka plum valley on Moc Chau plateau
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountain province of Son La has long been on the traveler’s radar because of its fields of flowers and green tea hills that stretch to the horizon.

Ninh Binh to continue as host of National Tourism Year in 2021
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

The northern province of Ninh Binh will continue to be host of National Tourism Year in 2021 after activities within this year’s programme were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Japan considers easing entry restrictions for Vietnam
TRAVELicon  16/06/2020 

Japan is about to make a decision to ease the entry ban on Vietnam in the first relaxation of travel restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

The summer months have seen increasing numbers of young visitors flock to Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi to learn about the traditional craft and to snap beautiful photos.

Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa
TRAVELicon  16/06/2020 

A hill of mã tiên thảo flowers is a popular tourist draw at Muong Hoa Cable Station of Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sa Pa Town, the northern province of Lao Cai.

Vietnam has opportunity to create new tourism products
TRAVELicon  16/06/2020 

Nguyen Trung Khanh, general director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), said there are many things that need to be done to recover the tourism industry.

Quang Ngai nearshore coral reef amazes visitors
TRAVELicon  15/06/2020 

The stunning coral site at Ganh Yen Beach in Quang Ngai Province has been an attraction for many visitors.

Squid catching off Son Tra with local fisherman
TRAVELicon  15/06/2020 

It’s about 4am and street vendor cafés are full of local fishermen before a new fishing day begins at dawn.

Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

After closing for nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saigon zoo and botanical gardens Thao Cam Vien reopened in late May and has once again become a popular destination for visitors, in particular youngsters. 

Hue to promote itself as 'City of bikes' to attract locals and foreign tourists
TRAVELicon  12/06/2020 

To preserve and promote its heritage, culture and landscape, the central city of Hue will continue its post-Covid-19 development journey by promoting itself as a “City of bikes” and encourage the development of a bicycle network.

Vietnam Airlines to reopen international air routes starting from July 1
TRAVELicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines has announced plans to reopen international air routes as of July 1 to several destinations in the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), and across Southeast Asia.

Vietnam Airlines opens seven new domestic routes
TRAVELicon  12/06/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines opened seven new routes on June 12 linking Vinh city in central Nghe An province and the northern port city of Hai Phong with domestic tourist destinations.

Gov’t wants summer, national holiday plan prepared to boost tourism
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Education and Training to cooperate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies to propose a summer and national holiday plan

Taiwan, Tokyo and Cambodia among safe destinations for flights to resume: PM
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

China’s Guangzhou and Taiwan, Seoul and Tokyo, together with Laos and Cambodia were among potential international air routes Vietnam is considering reopening, after months of border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang tourism promoted on BBC
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

BBC World News will broadcast a video on tourism in the central city of Da Nang on its Asia-Pacific channel this month.

