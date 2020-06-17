Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held

Hanoi authorities have issued a plan on the city’s tourism promotion activities after the Covid-19 pandemic.

An arts performance by Hoan Kiem Lake

The programme, which will be jointly carried out by the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Tourism, Hoan Kiem District and some agencies, is scheduled to take place on June 26-28 at the Ly Thai To Flower Garden and the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake.

Around 50 booths of tour operators, hotels, airlines, travel associations in Hanoi will be displayed on Le Thach Street to introduce and sell Hanoi’s tourism services and products such as Tay Ho lotus tea, Trang Tien ice cream, Giang coffee and sweet lotus seed gruel.

On June 27, there will be a Hanoi – a Green Destination Street Festival with arts and cultural activities around Hoan Kiem Lake. Roughly 4,000 artists and artisans are expected to participate in the event.

In July, Hoan Kiem District plans to launch the expanded pedestrian street space in the south of the Hanoi Old Quarter, including Tam Thuong-Yen Thai and Hang Da. The district will also upgrade Tong Duy Tan-Cam Chi food street. Dtinews

