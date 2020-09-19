Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/09/2020 12:57:30 (GMT +7)
Hoi An reopens tourism services

24/09/2020    09:58 GMT+7

The ancient town of Hoi An will reopen tourism services such as the pedestrian street, the night street, traditional craft villages and sightseeing services from today, September 24,

as the Covid-19 pandemic has been contained and the country has not recorded any new Covid-19 case via community transmission for more than 20 consecutive days.

An amateur music band whose members comprise expats living in Hoi An City performs at the An Bang Beach Food & Music Festival before the Covid-19 outbreak - PHOTO: NHAN TAM

To attract tourists, the city is offering a 50% discount on sightseeing tickets in the town in Quang Nam Province until October 31, according to the Hoi An Sports, Culture, Broadcasting and Television Center.

Guests can enjoy folk art performances at the An Hoi roundabout and folk games on Chau Thuong Van Street from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. everyday. 

On the weekends, the Tieng Duong Cam (Piano Sound) music program will entertain tourists from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Saturday, apart from folk costume shows and traditional culture programs.

Well known traditional craft villages such as the Thanh Ha pottery village and the Tra Que vegetable village will also be opened for tourists.

Hoi An City, one of the most renowned tourist attractions in central Vietnam, suspended all tourism activities in late July due to the second wave of Covid-19. SGT

 
.
Ha Ton Quyen: HCM City’s jiaozi road
Ha Ton Quyen: HCM City’s jiaozi road
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

When HCM City locals think of jiaozi dumplings, or sủi cảo, they frequently think of Ha Ton Quyen Street in District 11 where many restaurants run by Vietnamese of Chinese origin sell the dish every evening.

The village with 20 old French-style villas
The village with 20 old French-style villas
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

More than 100 years ago, Nha Xa village in Duy Tien district, Ha Nam province was famous for silk weaving and silk exports, which turned the village into one of the richest in northern Vietnam. 

The three-decade snail vermicelli restaurant in Hanoi
The three-decade snail vermicelli restaurant in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

Opening three decades ago as a street-food shop on the pavement of Nguyen Sieu street, Mrs. Bui Thi Hue’s snail vermicelli restaurant today still retain its original flavor. Each day the small restaurant serves around 500 customers.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

Tourism industry needs support
Tourism industry needs support
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for urgent support for tourism businesses impacted by the second wave of COVID-19.

Hanoi-Da Nang route among world’s 10 best train journeys
Hanoi-Da Nang route among world’s 10 best train journeys
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

The train line linking Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang, operated by Vietnam’s Reunification Express, has recently been listed among the 10 best train journeys in the world by the Conde Nast Traveller – a prestigious travel magazine.

Exploring Cha Loi cave
Exploring Cha Loi cave
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Located 40km from Dong Hoi, Cha Loi cave is known for its pristine stalagmites and stalactites with many strange shapes.

Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay
Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has proposed several urgent measures to the Prime Minister to support travel firms, including an extension on loan interest payments until December 2021.

Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted a detailed flight schedule of airlines and requirements on carrying passengers to Vietnam to the Ministry of Transport.

Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers, 

On top of the world
On top of the world
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

As the central coastal region battens down the hatches and prepares for Noul, the storm set to make landfall on Friday, people far further north are asking how the storm may affect them.

Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing
Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

After weeks of social distancing, people in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province are now happy that their lives are about to return to some sense of normalcy. Tourism companies and those with wanderlust are the happiest.

Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season
Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

Located in Dong Nai Province, Tri An Lake regularly attracts a huge number of visitors and photographers during the green algae season.

An old eye of the sea
An old eye of the sea
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period.

We love Nha Trang, Russian travelers reveal
We love Nha Trang, Russian travelers reveal
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Upon falling in love with the land and people of Nha Trang, the central city of Vietnam, at first sight, several Russian travelers to the locality have decided to stay longer and look for a job.

Charm of Hanoi’s cafes with recycled items
Charm of Hanoi’s cafes with recycled items
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Here is a list of coffee shops which are ideal destinations for young people to hang out.

Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, visitors to Hoang Su Phi district are sure to be overwhelmed by the area’s yellow terraced fields which appear to be straight out of a fairytale.

Residents flock to Hue after social distancing relaxed
Residents flock to Hue after social distancing relaxed
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has received hordes of people coming from Da Nang City, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, after it relaxed social distancing measures, starting September 16.

FLC Group to inaugurate Vietnam's biggest hotel in Quy Nhon this November
FLC Group to inaugurate Vietnam's biggest hotel in Quy Nhon this November
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

With approximately 1km in length and about 1,500 rooms in scale, the eco-friendly FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon is expected to become a new iconic project in the central province of Binh Dinh, after being officially inaugurated in November this year.

Nighttime entertainment venues remain quiet in Hanoi after re-opening
Nighttime entertainment venues remain quiet in Hanoi after re-opening
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

Despite bars, nightclubs, and karaoke venues in Hanoi being granted permission to re-open as of September 16, many were quiet on their first night back.

. Latest news

