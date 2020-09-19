Hoi An reopens tourism services

The ancient town of Hoi An will reopen tourism services such as the pedestrian street, the night street, traditional craft villages and sightseeing services from today, September 24,
as the Covid-19 pandemic has been contained and the country has not recorded any new Covid-19 case via community transmission for more than 20 consecutive days.
To attract tourists, the city is offering a 50% discount on sightseeing tickets in the town in Quang Nam Province until October 31, according to the Hoi An Sports, Culture, Broadcasting and Television Center.
Guests can enjoy folk art performances at the An Hoi roundabout and folk games on Chau Thuong Van Street from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.
On the weekends, the Tieng Duong Cam (Piano Sound) music program will entertain tourists from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Saturday, apart from folk costume shows and traditional culture programs.
Well known traditional craft villages such as the Thanh Ha pottery village and the Tra Que vegetable village will also be opened for tourists.
Hoi An City, one of the most renowned tourist attractions in central Vietnam, suspended all tourism activities in late July due to the second wave of Covid-19. SGT
Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing
After weeks of social distancing, people in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province are now happy that their lives are about to return to some sense of normalcy. Tourism companies and those with wanderlust are the happiest.
