Hoi An reopens tourism services

An amateur music band whose members comprise expats living in Hoi An City performs at the An Bang Beach Food & Music Festival before the Covid-19 outbreak - PHOTO: NHAN TAM

To attract tourists, the city is offering a 50% discount on sightseeing tickets in the town in Quang Nam Province until October 31, according to the Hoi An Sports, Culture, Broadcasting and Television Center.

Guests can enjoy folk art performances at the An Hoi roundabout and folk games on Chau Thuong Van Street from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.

On the weekends, the Tieng Duong Cam (Piano Sound) music program will entertain tourists from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Saturday, apart from folk costume shows and traditional culture programs.

Well known traditional craft villages such as the Thanh Ha pottery village and the Tra Que vegetable village will also be opened for tourists.

Hoi An City, one of the most renowned tourist attractions in central Vietnam, suspended all tourism activities in late July due to the second wave of Covid-19. SGT