Hoi An turns quite amid pandemic

Streets in Hoi An Town, which are often crowded with tourists, particularly at weekends, are deserted during this time when social distancing regulations are being imposed as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts.

The second social distancing order has been applied in Hoi An since July 31 following the Covid-19 outbreak in Quang Nam Province.

Under the order, the residents in Hoi An were asked to stay home and only go out only when necessary. Gatherings of more than two people are banned in public and people must stay a minimum two metres apart.

Factories, essential shops, banks, and some services that are directly related to banking and legal procedures like notaries, lawyers and registries still remain open with the head of the firms and offices responsible for employee and customer safety.

Cultural and educational activities and religious events have been suspended. Tourist areas like beaches have also been closed.

After the Covid-19 pandemic was basically controlled in Vietnam, Hoi An reopened its tourist sites. But, around two months later, the city was quarantined again as the pandemic resurfaced.

All restaurants and cafes in Hoi An are now closed.

A local shop owner said his family has prioritised Covid-19 regulations. He hoped that the pandemic would be controlled early so that he could resume his business.

Since July 25, Quang Nam Province has recorded up to 94 Covid-19 community infection cases, all linked to the outbreak of the neighbouring city of Danang.

Dtinews

