Hue assesses safety hospitality establishments via scores

The Tourism Department of Thua Thien-Hue Province in cooperation with the competent authorities is evaluating the implementation of the Covid-19 safety criteria for tourism businesses operating in the central province by scoring them.

Accordingly, businesses will first self-evaluate based on the given Evaluation Form, with 100 being the highest score in terms of safety to welcome guests.

Lapochine Beach Resort in Thua Thien-Hue Province. A hospitality establishment in Hue is only allowed to open its doors to welcome tourists if it meets the safety criteria.

After collecting the forms, in October 2020, the authorities will conduct an appraisal to certify if the hospitality establishment is eligible to do business. A hotel is considered unsafe to serve guests if it scores less than 50 points.

According to the tourism department, if an establishment scores at Level 1 (from 80 to 100 points) but it does not meet any mandatory criterion, it is assessed as ineligible in terms of safety to serve guests. That means it is not yet allowed to open its doors to the public.

Previously, the tourism department had issued three sets of criteria on Covid-19 safety for hospitality establishments, tourist attractions and travel companies.

In addition, Thua Thien-Hue’s tourism industry is developing the “Hue Blue Map” that features safe destinations, accommodation facilities and tourism services.

The map will be posted on the provincial tourism portal (visithue.vn) and Hue-S mobile application as well as sent to all travel agencies and promoted via mass media to attract tourists to the province.

In another development, since September 25, 2020, Thua Thien-Hue Province has removed all measures to restrict people and vehicles entering the province, according to the latest announcement of the provincial Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

