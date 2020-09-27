Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hue assesses safety hospitality establishments via scores

27/09/2020    09:26 GMT+7

The Tourism Department of Thua Thien-Hue Province in cooperation with the competent authorities is evaluating the implementation of the Covid-19 safety criteria for tourism businesses operating in the central province by scoring them.

Accordingly, businesses will first self-evaluate based on the given Evaluation Form, with 100 being the highest score in terms of safety to welcome guests.

Lapochine Beach Resort in Thua Thien-Hue Province. A hospitality establishment in Hue is only allowed to open its doors to welcome tourists if it meets the safety criteria.

After collecting the forms, in October 2020, the authorities will conduct an appraisal to certify if the hospitality establishment is eligible to do business. A hotel is considered unsafe to serve guests if it scores less than 50 points.

According to the tourism department, if an establishment scores at Level 1 (from 80 to 100 points) but it does not meet any mandatory criterion, it is assessed as ineligible in terms of safety to serve guests. That means it is not yet allowed to open its doors to the public.

Previously, the tourism department had issued three sets of criteria on Covid-19 safety for hospitality establishments, tourist attractions and travel companies.

 

In addition, Thua Thien-Hue’s tourism industry is developing the “Hue Blue Map” that features safe destinations, accommodation facilities and tourism services.

The map will be posted on the provincial tourism portal (visithue.vn) and Hue-S mobile application as well as sent to all travel agencies and promoted via mass media to attract tourists to the province.

In another development, since September 25, 2020, Thua Thien-Hue Province has removed all measures to restrict people and vehicles entering the province, according to the latest announcement of the provincial Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

SGT

.
Old French dwellings a base for Ba Vi to grow
Old French dwellings a base for Ba Vi to grow
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

Spread out over more than 10,000ha, Ba Vi National Park, which is 60km to the west of Hanoi’s city centre, offers amazing biodiversity, luxurious and eco-friendly tourist resorts, a selection of mysterious French architecture, and so much more.

HCM City boosts domestic tourism amid Covid-19
HCM City boosts domestic tourism amid Covid-19
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Authorities in HCM City are planning new campaigns to develop the local tourism sector after the pandemic.

Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19
Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

The nation has been listed among the leading holiday destinations once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends and for next year by prestigious travel website CNTraveler.

Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
TRAVELicon  26/09/2020 

Endowed with intact natural scenery and a peaceful atmosphere, Nui Mot Lake in Nhon Tan Commune in the central province of Binh Dinh is an ideal camping site for any nature lover.

The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

The house was built in the 30s of the last century, designed by a French architect with a fireplace and a chimney.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  26/09/2020 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture
Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

Rock fence is one of the unique architectural features of the Mong people who live in Dong Van rock plateau and Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.

Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break
Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

Popular tourist attractions in Da Nang and Quang Nam such as Ba Na Hills, Da Nang Museum, and Cham Museum are welcoming the return of tourists in an effort to reinvigorate the local tourism industry  following the second COVID-19 wave.

Hoi An reopens tourism services
Hoi An reopens tourism services
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

The ancient town of Hoi An will reopen tourism services such as the pedestrian street, the night street, traditional craft villages and sightseeing services from today, September 24,

Tourism confusion post-Covid-19
Tourism confusion post-Covid-19
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

Positive measures against Covid-19 pandemic along with expectations for vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus soon available have attracted attention from those working in the tourism industry. 

Ha Ton Quyen: HCM City’s jiaozi road
Ha Ton Quyen: HCM City’s jiaozi road
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

When HCM City locals think of jiaozi dumplings, or sủi cảo, they frequently think of Ha Ton Quyen Street in District 11 where many restaurants run by Vietnamese of Chinese origin sell the dish every evening.

The village with 20 old French-style villas
The village with 20 old French-style villas
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

More than 100 years ago, Nha Xa village in Duy Tien district, Ha Nam province was famous for silk weaving and silk exports, which turned the village into one of the richest in northern Vietnam. 

The three-decade snail vermicelli restaurant in Hanoi
The three-decade snail vermicelli restaurant in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Opening three decades ago as a street-food shop on the pavement of Nguyen Sieu street, Mrs. Bui Thi Hue’s snail vermicelli restaurant today still retain its original flavor. Each day the small restaurant serves around 500 customers.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

Tourism industry needs support
Tourism industry needs support
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for urgent support for tourism businesses impacted by the second wave of COVID-19.

Hanoi-Da Nang route among world’s 10 best train journeys
Hanoi-Da Nang route among world’s 10 best train journeys
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

The train line linking Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang, operated by Vietnam’s Reunification Express, has recently been listed among the 10 best train journeys in the world by the Conde Nast Traveller – a prestigious travel magazine.

Exploring Cha Loi cave
Exploring Cha Loi cave
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Located 40km from Dong Hoi, Cha Loi cave is known for its pristine stalagmites and stalactites with many strange shapes.

Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay
Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has proposed several urgent measures to the Prime Minister to support travel firms, including an extension on loan interest payments until December 2021.

Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted a detailed flight schedule of airlines and requirements on carrying passengers to Vietnam to the Ministry of Transport.

Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers, 

. Latest news

