Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away

10/08/2020    21:43 GMT+7

A business report revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a loss of four million visitors to local travel companies, 

as a result of which some 90% of the HCMC-based ones had to suspend their operations, while 90% of employees from three-to-five star hotels had to opt for unpaid leave.

The beach in Danang City - PHOTO: DAO LOAN

In Hanoi, 764 hotels have shut their doors and the room occupancy of three-to-five star hotels has been only 8%.

These numbers indicate how the novel coronavirus outbreak has greatly affected the tourism industry. Now, businesses are looking for practical solutions.

At an online meeting, which saw the participation of representatives from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and businesses on July 8, the businessmen said they could not manage by themselves anymore and needed the support of the Government.

Accordingly, in Hanoi, tourist arrivals decreased by 75-80% since the pandemic broke out once again in Vietnam two weeks ago, while some 28,000 employees had to stop working. In the beginning of July, Quang Ninh Province attracted 100,000 visitors, but from July 26 to August 6, there were only 1,000 tourists left.

Meanwhile, VietJet Air’s flights have decreased by 70-75%. Sun World, a member of Sun Group, lost three million guests, equivalent to VND1,000 billion, in the past six months. It is expected to lose an additional one million visitors in August.

“Businesses have run out of money. They need financial support,” noted Vo Anh Tai, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group.

He suggested that the tourism administration body should raise its voice to help businesses and workers overcome difficulties, focusing on financial and taxation solutions.

 

“How to survive is of the most importance at present,” noted Phan Xuan Thanh, Chairman of the Quang Nam Tourism Association, adding, “We need money to continue to run our companies. The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism needs to urge the Government to introduce interest-free loans so we can pay salaries to our staff.”

At the meeting, some businesses believed that the disease is being well controlled and tourism would recover quickly. Lessons from the previous stimulation campaign showed that the domestic market demand is large. So, the market would soon recover if the industry is well prepared during the current period.

For instance, in the past three months, VietJet Air reported a robust growth against the peak period during the Tet holidays thanks to big promotions. The private airline is preparing for another stimulus package at very good prices.

Vu The Binh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, also shared the same view, stating that the most important thing now was to keep businesses alive and wait for the market to recover.

A representative from Vietnam Airlines also spoke about the second stimulus campaign. Vietnamese people will tour again once the Covid-19 outbreak is controlled, so the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism should prepare its communication strategy to attract customers.

As for tour cancellations and delays, Nguyen Thi Khanh, Vice chairwoman of the HCMC Tourism Association, said over 30 localities nationwide have supported travel companies in HCMC by refunding deposits. SGT

Dao Loan

Other News

.
Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Each year the arrival of the ripening rice season in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province sees the area boast a romantic beauty with yellow being the prominent colour visitors can enjoy.

Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Moc Chau plateau in Son La province is a popular tourist destination in Vietnam’s northern mountain region.

Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Nha Trang City is quiet after social distancing was applied in Khanh Hoa Province due to a new Covid-19 case.

Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for a recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19
HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

As the disease broke out again in Da Nang in July, many enterprises in HCM City have delayed or cancelled their tourism programmes in the central coastal city.

“Korean Streets” in Saigon reeling from new coronavirus outbreak
“Korean Streets” in Saigon reeling from new coronavirus outbreak
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

Many stores along the so-called “Korean Streets” in Ho Chi Minh City have been dealt a severe blow by the new outbreak of the coronavirus, closing down en-masse because of a dearth of customers.

Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

Ha Giang, the northernmost province in the country, hosts various historical areas like Lung Cu Flag Pole and Dong Van Karst Plateau, a UNESCO Global Geopark.

Tourist booklet on island districts to be released
Tourist booklet on island districts to be released
TRAVELicon  08/08/2020 

A tourist booklet featuring famous tourist destinations of island districts across Vietnam will be released next week.

Try a meal in a frying pan in HCM City
Try a meal in a frying pan in HCM City
TRAVELicon  08/08/2020 

Banh Mi Chao (bread with combo pan) and Bit Tet (Vietnamese style beef steak) served in frying pans are popular and easy to find in HCM City.

COVID-19 impact leaves Sa Pa virtually deserted
COVID-19 impact leaves Sa Pa virtually deserted
TRAVELicon  08/08/2020 

Situated in the northern province of Lao Cai, the usually-bustling tourist resort town of Sa Pa has fallen quiet in recent days as tourists stay away amid fears surrounding the spread of the fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

Stunning view of Phu Quoc island from above
Stunning view of Phu Quoc island from above
TRAVELicon  07/08/2020 

Located in Phu Quoc district, Kien Giang province, Phu Quoc island is the largest tourist island in Vietnam. Dubbed as a pearl of the country’s southwest sea, Phu Quoc is popular amongst both domestic and international visitors.

Unique buffalo market in northern mountainous commune
Unique buffalo market in northern mountainous commune
TRAVELicon  07/08/2020 

Every Saturday morning, Si Ma Cai District in the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai bustles with a large-scale buffalo market on the National Highway 153 in Can Cau Commune.

Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations
Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations
TRAVELicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi ranks 15th in the list of 25 most popular destinations of the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Tourism development in the post-COVID-19 era
Tourism development in the post-COVID-19 era
TRAVELicon  07/08/2020 

Tran Trong Kien, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, talks on the tourism sector’s plan to attract more tourists to the country post-COVID-19.

Beautiful sheep farm in central Vietnam
Beautiful sheep farm in central Vietnam
TRAVELicon  07/08/2020 

An Hoa Sheep Farm in Ninh Hai District in the central province of Ninh Thuan not only boasts flocks of lovely sheep but also is endowed with green meadows and majestic mountains.

A Da Lat in the central region
A Da Lat in the central region
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

Tay Giang District in Quang Nam Province is dubbed a version of Dalat City in the central region due to its all-year-round cool climate

Phu Quoc makes global list of leading new attractive destinations
Phu Quoc makes global list of leading new attractive destinations
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

Phu Quoc island, located in the southern province of Kien Giang, has been named among the world’s Top 7 new attractive destinations for the year by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform.

Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations
Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

Hanoi ranks 15th in the list of 25 most popular destinations of the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

VN tourism firms in new battle for survival
VN tourism firms in new battle for survival
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

The latest COVID-19 outbreak in the community has dealt a near fatal blow on firms that have been hit hard after six months of fighting against COVID-19.

HCM City travel agents suffer as thousands of tours cancelled
HCM City travel agents suffer as thousands of tours cancelled
TRAVELicon  06/08/2020 

HCM City firms reported that over 35,000 tours have been cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak.

