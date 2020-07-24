Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Long An launches tourism portal and app

24/07/2020    19:48 GMT+7

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An has launched a virtual portal and a mobile application to provide information about local tourism services and destinations.

Long An launches tourism portal and app
The app "Long An Tourism" runs on both iOS and Android devices. It provides information about tourism services and destinations in Long An Province. — Photo from the app

The portal http://mylongan.vn and app called “Long An Tourism” run on both iOS and Android devices, and are available in Vietnamese and English from the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group.

Tourists can quickly access information on tourism sites, accommodations, food and beverage services, and entertainment and shopping places.

Hotel bookings and itineraries of tours around Long An are available on the portal and application.

Users can connect to Facebook Live Chat on the portal to get advice or support from the tourism desk of the province’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department.

Nguyen Anh Dung, director of the department, said: "The portal and app show the province’s efforts to promote tourism and help the tourism sector overcome challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

 

Long An welcomed 325,000 visitors in the first six months of this year, down 74 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The province in the period earned VND147 billion (US$6.3 million) in tourism, a year-on-year decrease of 68 per cent.

Dung added that Long An has advantages to make tourism a key economic sector. The province’s leaders have worked with tourism and cultural agencies to organise new tours and cultural activities to attract more visitors.  VNS

Vietnam's Mekong Delta tourism needs instant refreshment

Vietnam's Mekong Delta tourism needs instant refreshment

Tourism in the Mekong Delta is said to have become monotonous due to the similarities between destinations in the region.

Many tourist sites busy with summer holiday crowds

Many tourist sites busy with summer holiday crowds

Many major tourist sites in Vietnam are jammed at this time of the year when people flock for summer holidays after the Covid-19 pandemic.

 
 

