Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/08/2020 07:23:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Much to do to bring tourism back to life

04/08/2020    07:18 GMT+7

Phung Quang Thang, director of Hanoitourist Company, vice chairman of the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA), talks to Minh Thu about hard time of Vietnamese tourism.

Much to do to bring tourism back to life
Phung Quang Thang is an expert in local tourism sector.

How would you comment on Vietnam’s tourism sector in recent times?

Though we face difficult circumstances and are concerned about an approaching second wave, Vietnam is one of only a few countries around the world to have opened up its domestic tourism market over the last three months and witnessed a solid recovery.

Along with catering to domestic tourists, travel companies, hotels, restaurants, and tourist sites have all improved the quality of their human resources and services and researched new products to prepare for the return of international tourists.

Today I share the same concern as many local companies, with Vietnam having recorded new cases of community transmission of COVID-19.

What advantages does Vietnam’s tourism sector possess at this point in time?

Vietnam is now known as a safe destination, not only in preventing and controlling the pandemic but also in terms of overall safety.

During the “hibernation” period triggered by COVID-19, travel businesses took the opportunity to improve and upgrade the quality of their tourism products and services. I believe that when the international market is re-opened, Vietnam’s tourism will have a new look but be as charming as ever.

You spoke of the positive changes at local tourism companies. What about Hanoitourist?

We have posted some remarkable achievements over the last three months. We co-operated with partners to design new tours and products, for example night tours of Hoa Lo Prison in Hanoi, with tickets costing just VND150,000. Visitors return to the past over a period of 45 minutes, reliving the harshness of French colonial reign and the noble sacrifice of national heroes. Tours utilise both light and sound effects to awaken visitors’ emotions and senses. Many more visitors than we expected have taken the tour, saying how impressive and emotional it was.

Which tourist markets do you believe are more likely to recover faster from the pandemic?

 

We should obviously focus on markets where the pandemic is now under control. Some are just a short flight away, like those in Southeast Asia as well as Chinese Taipei, Japan, and South Korea. Also possible are countries with direct flights to and from Vietnam.

We can’t massively open international flights to all markets at the same time. Initially, we could create the conditions for some foreigners to come, such as diplomats, investors, businesspeople, and students, and then work towards welcoming tourists.

Much to do to bring tourism back to life
UP FRONT: Thang in a meeting at Hanoitourist. Photos courtesy of Thang

What is your suggestion for reviving the tourism industry following the pandemic?

Once a sense of normality returns to Vietnam, we must think harder about the dual goals of controlling the pandemic and developing the economy. We can’t wait for the pandemic to be totally wiped out before welcoming international visitors again. By then it would be too late, and many opportunities would have been lost. The revenue we earned from the more than 18 million international visitors last year accounted for 55 per cent of the total.

When we re-open to international markets, it is necessary to re-connect with those that have demonstrated a certain level of safety. In my opinion, the tourism sector should co-operate with medical units to identify the safest solutions for residents and visitors. This should also be a prerequisite for re-opening international markets.

Competition will be fierce post-pandemic because every country is keen to attract as many tourists as possible to help revive its economy. Vietnam needs a comprehensive strategy to offer distinctive and competitive products. We can also, as in the past, promote the country as a safe and friendly destination.

Airlines, travel agents, tourist sites, and hotels must team up to offer attractive, top-quality tours at reasonable prices. I think we need to focus on having three key factors: a safe destination, competitive prices, and professional quality.

We could consider designing special tours for specific groups of tourists. For example, Russian tourists like to come to Vietnam for its beaches, while South Koreans come here for golf. They aren’t interested in travelling to other places, so can simply be picked up at the airport and taken to their resort, where medical staff can check their health. The resort would be like a quarantine area. VNS

Viet Nam needs to position itself safe tourism paradise: experts

Viet Nam needs to position itself safe tourism paradise: experts

Airlines called for the return of international flights at a symposium on tourism on Thursday.  

Top destinations for travellers in Thai Nguyen

Top destinations for travellers in Thai Nguyen

Aside from being home to roving-green tea hills, the northern province of Thai Nguyen can boast stunning watefalls, Nui Coc lake, and dozens of beautiful islands which all serve to attract a large number of visitors.

 
 

Other News

.
The simple delights of a market tour in Quang Binh
The simple delights of a market tour in Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Dong Hoi is the capital of Quang Binh Province, but it lacks the hustle and bustle of other big cities in Vietnam. 

Lan Ha Bay – a paradise on earth
Lan Ha Bay – a paradise on earth
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Lan Ha Bay, on the east of Cat Ba island near Hai Phong city, is dubbed the “forgotten paradise”. The bay is now on the radar of those who want to get close to nature.

Go nuts for donuts in Da Lat
Go nuts for donuts in Da Lat
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Banh tieu xoi (Vietnamese donut with sticky rice) is one of the superbly tasty dishes of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, according to Hanoian Le Hoa.

Old wells bring vitality to villages
Old wells bring vitality to villages
TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

Hoa Lu District in the northern province of Ninh Binh was established in 1907 and is surrounded by mountains and plains. 

Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedules due to storm Sinlaku
Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedules due to storm Sinlaku
TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Tho Xuan airport in Thanh Hoa central province and Vinh airport in central Nghe An province on August 2 

Ta Nang – Phan Dung, a scenic trekking route
Ta Nang – Phan Dung, a scenic trekking route
TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

At about 300 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City, Ta Nang – Phan Dung in Vietnam’s central region is regarded as one of the most beautiful trekking routes in Vietnam.

Thanh Tien paper flower making village
Thanh Tien paper flower making village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  02/08/2020 

Over its 300-year history, the Thanh Tien paper flower making village is one of the attractive traditional craft villages in the ancient imperial city of Hue.

Radiant bridge in Tra Su cajuput forest
Radiant bridge in Tra Su cajuput forest
TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

Tourists visiting Tra Su cajuput forest cannot but admire An Giang Tourimex for its creative and special artistic facilities in the cajuput forest that have been emerging since the company started improving the tourist area. 

VN travel hit by COVID-19 again
VN travel hit by COVID-19 again
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

As new cases of COVID-19 are being identified in a number of localities, the inroads made by the country’s tourism sector over the last few months via a domestic market stimulus programme are now at risk of stalling.

Life in Quang Ninh province’s Quan Lan island
Life in Quang Ninh province’s Quan Lan island
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

Quan Lan island, which has a population of over 8,000 people, covers a total area of around 11 square kilometres in Quan Lan and Minh Chau communes in Van Don district, Quang Ninh province.

Vietnamese food: Offal stew
Vietnamese food: Offal stew
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

Although it may not be to everybody's taste, offal stew is a popular dish in HCM City due to its affordability, taste and creaminess. It can be eaten with bread and instant noodles. Are you a fan?

Beautiful seaweed field in Ninh Thuan
Beautiful seaweed field in Ninh Thuan
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

Located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham city, a beautiful seaweed field stretching more than 2km along a beach in Tu Thien village, Ninh Thuan province has become a magnet for tourists.

Classical beauty of Tu Duc Tomb as captured by foreigners
Classical beauty of Tu Duc Tomb as captured by foreigners
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

The tomb of former King Tu Duc is considered one the most popular tourist attractions amongst the royal mausoleums in Hue city, central Vietnam. 

Kon Tum, where the wild leaves are
Kon Tum, where the wild leaves are
TRAVELicon  01/08/2020 

For veteran Hoang Minh Binh, gỏi lá (leaf salad) is a speciality of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum because the dish carries the deep characteristics of the mountain.

VN travel firms brace for second Covid-19 wave
VN travel firms brace for second Covid-19 wave
TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

The tourism sector in Vietnam, which was just bouncing back from the slump caused by the pandemic for over six months, is once again reeling under the second wave of Covid-19, 

Thousands of Asian openbills forage for food in central Vietnam
Thousands of Asian openbills forage for food in central Vietnam
TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

Visitors will have a rare chance to see more than 4,000 Asian openbills, an endangered species in Vietnam, congregate near Dam River in Quang Nam Province’s Tam Ky Town.

Unique traditional craft of soya sauce making in Ban Village
Unique traditional craft of soya sauce making in Ban Village
TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

Soya sauce is a traditional dish of the Vietnamese people. The dish can be found in many localities, but the most delicious one is made by locals in Ban Yen Nhan Town, My Hao District, Hung Yen Province.

Hoi An life seen through café windows
Hoi An life seen through café windows
TRAVELicon  31/07/2020 

A small coffee shop in Hoi An in central Vietnam attracts many visitors with its appealing views and good drinks.

Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
TRAVELicon  30/07/2020 

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri Town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
TRAVELicon  30/07/2020 

Located in Chuyen My Commune, Phu Xuyen District, 40 km from Hanoi, Chuon Ngo Village (or another name is Ngo Ha) has gained renown as a famous Mother-of- pearl inlaid village for thousands years.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 