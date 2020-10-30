Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/11/2020 12:30:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta

01/11/2020    11:10 GMT+7

A new community-based tourist site on Con Ho (Ho Islet) in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has opened as part of an effort to diversify tourism products in the province.

New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
The second Culture, Tourism and Southern Cuisine Week opened on Sunday (October 25) in Tra Vinh Province. — Photo nhandan.com.vn

The 22-hectare islet in Cang Long District’s Duc My Commune on the Co Chien River is ecologically diverse and has many fruit gardens, offering favourable conditions for eco-tourism and exploration of natural landscapes.

Duong Hoang Sum, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the islet is home to 24 households with 49 residents who will work together to develop the site and plant flowers and fruits.

Tra Vinh has natural diversity ranging from the delta, orchard gardens, and islets on the Tien and Hau rivers to the sea.

It is home to more than 310,000 ethnic Khmer people, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of population in the province.

Ok Om Bok, Sene Dolta and Chol Chnam Thmay festivals are the annual major traditional festivals of the Khmer, with huge potential for development of cultural and spiritual tourism and community-based eco-tourism, Sum said.

An underdeveloped tourism infrastructure and limited tourism marketing and promotion have resulted in sluggish tourism development, he said.

The province will promote new tourism products and build tourist destinations in each district.

Two festivals 

 

The province released a tourism brand identity at the second Culture, Tourism and Southern Cuisine Week festival that opened on Sunday. 

New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
Visitors at a trade fair, one of events at the second Culture, Tourism and Southern Cuisine Week festival. — VNA/VNS Photo

The cultural, tourism and cuisine festival is being held concurrently with the Ok Om Bok Festival, also called the Festival of Worshipping the Moon.

The one-week events aim to preserve traditional cultural identities and promote tourism.

A variety of activities are being held, including a tourism and trade fair with more than 370 booths, a Mekong Delta tourism exhibition, a Khmer traditional costume competition, an exhibition of typical Khmer products, folk games, and the Khmer long boat race.

The festivals will run until the end of this month.

The number of tourist arrivals to the province this year has dropped by 20 per cent compared to the same period last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  VNS

Ok Om Bok Festival of the Khmer

Ok Om Bok Festival of the Khmer

The Khmer in Vietnam’s southern region are celebrating the Ok Om Bok or Moon Worship Festival.

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Painter Do Duc, 75, is no newcomer to Vietnam’s northwest.

Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been ranked in the ninth place among 10 terrific locations around the world for cycling enthusiasts in an article published in early October by MapQuest, an American free online web mapping service.

Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google
Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Flexible booking is also one of the top deciding factors for Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Vietnamese travelers when it comes to the booking process in the present time, aside from price and safety.

Seafood market in the morning
Seafood market in the morning
TRAVELicon  31/10/2020 

Hai Hau - a coastal district in Nam Dinh Province - boasts a 32-kilometer coastline, which provides livelihood for the majority of local households.

Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

A new tour of exploring Hoa Lo Prison has been launched every weekend since October to honour female revolutionaries whose sacrifice contributed to the overall victory of the national revolution.

Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

Trekking to po mu (Fokienia) forest, admiring terraced rice fields embraced by zig zag streams, talking with friendly Co Tu ethnic people are some of the unforgettable experiences after my two-day trip to Tay Giang in Quang Nam Province.

Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

A special garden featuring pumpkins of various shapes that cost several billions of VND has become the latest hot tourist attraction of Da Lat, with the event being held to mark Halloween celebrations.

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Tri citadel on the bank of Thach Han river was the site of fierce battles during the US war in Vietnam. 

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.

Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.

Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Travel website The Culture Trip has released a bucket list of experiences tourists must enjoy when visiting the nation, with Vietnam featuring a thousand-year-old history and a diverse range of culture.

A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

The house of more than 100 years old, located on ​​900m2 of land in Hoa Hau commune in Ly Nhan district in Ha Nam province, has become a familiar tourist destination.

Rowers conquer Tu San canyon
Rowers conquer Tu San canyon
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Hundreds of athletes who love rowing sup and kayaking have flocked to Meo Vac District, Ha Giang Province, to participate in a competition to conquer Tu San canyon, which is believed to be the deepest canyon in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

HCM City travel agencies offer 200 discounted tours as part of stimulus programme
HCM City travel agencies offer 200 discounted tours as part of stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

About 100 travel agencies in HCM City are taking part in the fourth tourism stimulus programme with nearly 200 discounted products.

Gia Long shrine, the resting place of the Nguyen Dynasty’s first king
Gia Long shrine, the resting place of the Nguyen Dynasty’s first king
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Despite being located the farthest from the ancient imperial city, Gia Long shrine, which is the resting place of the first emperor of the Nguyen Feudal Dynasty, is the perfect combination of architecture and nature as well as a beautiful picture.

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork wrapped in pomelo leaves
Vietnamese food: Grilled pork wrapped in pomelo leaves
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

The dish is an indispensable part of any special meal made from leaves, a tradition of the Mường ethnic group.

Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'
Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

Leading tourist companies in Ho Chi Minh City are seeking to establish criteria for safe destinations to reboot tourism and prepare for international arrivals in the near future.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

With the arrival of cold weather, this part of the year represents the perfect time to sample hot street food. Let’s visit Hanoi these days to taste these special dishes and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Awakening the potential of “Vinh Long Red Kingdom”
Awakening the potential of “Vinh Long Red Kingdom”
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

Vinh Long has long been known as the most famous and largest brick production province in the Mekong River Delta region; indeed, the local people called it “red kingdom”.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 