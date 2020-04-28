New community tour sites to be built in Da Nang

The central city has piloted the three first community-based tourism sites in suburban Hoa Vang District as rural ethnic and farm experience attractions in the Master Plan 2025-30.

Cơ Tu people perform a traditional dance in an event celebrating new rice crop in Ta Lang Village in Hoa Vang District of Da Nang. The city has planned three villages in the district as new community tourism sites.

The city said the three sites feature traditional culture of ethnic Cơ Tu people and old-style rural villages.

Ta Lang and Gian Bi – two villages of the Cơ Tu community – have preserved their brocade weaving, architecture of Gươl (traditional communal house) and natural landscapes of primary forest, springs and waterfalls.

Local ethnic people still practise daily lifestyle and annual festivals of Cơ Tu in a rare community that avoided the rapid urbanisation of the city’s downtown area 40km away.

A Cơ Tu woman weaves brocade at a village in a suburban area of Da Nang. VNS Photos Cong Thanh

Thai Lai village in Hoa Nhon Commune is home to ancient houses that were preserved from two centuries ago. The architecture of old houses and gardens in the style of central Vietnam were still well protected.

Following the city’s tourism development plan, Tuy Loan Village – which hosts an annual traditional festival with a procession of certificates conferred by the Nguyen Dynasty on the village founders in 1470 on the ninth day of the lunar January – will develop as a farm-experience attraction.

The village, which was recognised as a national culture relic in 1999, reserves a large area for vegetable farming, and supplies a major source of farm produce for the city.

Rural lifestyle, farm experience and farm stay services have been developed at the village for hosting tourists from 2025.

According to the city’s tourism department, other rural villages including Thach Nham Tay, Thai Lai, Phu Tuc, An Dinh, Pho Nam and Loc My have potential for camping, forest trekking and mountain climbing as well as river tours and adventurous trips.

A rural view of an entrance into an old house in Hòa Vang District. The suburban area still preserves dozens of old house.

These villages, just an hour from the city, will act as unique tourism attractions after beach and nature vacation sites in My Khe, Son Tra Nature reserve and Ba Na Hills. VNS

Hoi An ancient town seek ways to improve tourism quality Hoi An is being challenged by mass tourism, traffic congestion, underdeveloped waste management, vendors, street food quality and poor design and operation of homestays that have badly impacted the site.

Ethnic residence as a unique homestay for tourists to Da Nang A Lang Nhu homestay in Hoa Bac commune, Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city is the first community tourism model representing for Co Tu ethnic minority people in the coastal city.