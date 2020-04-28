Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
New community tour sites to be built in Da Nang

 
 
28/04/2020    19:28 GMT+7

The central city has piloted the three first community-based tourism sites in suburban Hoa Vang District as rural ethnic and farm experience attractions in the Master Plan 2025-30.

Cơ Tu people perform a traditional dance in an event celebrating new rice crop in Ta Lang Village in Hoa Vang District of Da Nang. The city has planned three villages in the district as new community tourism sites.

The city said the three sites feature traditional culture of ethnic Cơ Tu people and old-style rural villages.

Ta Lang and Gian Bi – two villages of the Cơ Tu community – have preserved their brocade weaving, architecture of Gươl (traditional communal house) and natural landscapes of primary forest, springs and waterfalls.

Local ethnic people still practise daily lifestyle and annual festivals of Cơ Tu in a rare community that avoided the rapid urbanisation of the city’s downtown area 40km away.

A Cơ Tu woman weaves brocade at a village in a suburban area of Da Nang. VNS Photos Cong Thanh 

Thai Lai village in Hoa Nhon Commune is home to ancient houses that were preserved from two centuries ago. The architecture of old houses and gardens in the style of central Vietnam were still well protected.

Following the city’s tourism development plan, Tuy Loan Village – which hosts an annual traditional festival with a procession of certificates conferred by the Nguyen Dynasty on the village founders in 1470 on the ninth day of the lunar January – will develop as a farm-experience attraction.

The village, which was recognised as a national culture relic in 1999, reserves a large area for vegetable farming, and supplies a major source of farm produce for the city.

 

Rural lifestyle, farm experience and farm stay services have been developed at the village for hosting tourists from 2025.

According to the city’s tourism department, other rural villages including Thach Nham Tay, Thai Lai, Phu Tuc, An Dinh, Pho Nam and Loc My have potential for camping, forest trekking and mountain climbing as well as river tours and adventurous trips.

A rural view of an entrance into an old house in Hòa Vang District. The suburban area still preserves dozens of old house.

These villages, just an hour from the city, will act as unique tourism attractions after beach and nature vacation sites in My Khe, Son Tra Nature reserve and Ba Na Hills.  VNS

Hoi An ancient town seek ways to improve tourism quality

Hoi An ancient town seek ways to improve tourism quality

Hoi An is being challenged by mass tourism, traffic congestion, underdeveloped waste management, vendors, street food quality and poor design and operation of homestays that have badly impacted the site.  

Ethnic residence as a unique homestay for tourists to Da Nang

Ethnic residence as a unique homestay for tourists to Da Nang

A Lang Nhu homestay in Hoa Bac commune, Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city is the first community tourism model representing for Co Tu ethnic minority people in the coastal city.

Villagers benefit from reviving natural farming practices

Villagers benefit from reviving natural farming practices

A group of farmers in Thanh Dong Village, Hoi An's Cam Thanh Commune, have transformed their land into a healthy organic garden and a favourite rendezvous for nature lovers by moving away from their prolonged use of pesticides and fertiliser.  

 
 

Other News

.
Kien Giang islands reopen to tourists
Kien Giang islands reopen to tourists
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Islands off Kien Giang Province and tourist attraction sites reopened over the weekend after social distancing measures were eased.

Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
VIDEOicon  10 giờ trước 

With countries around the globe closing their borders to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners stranded in Vietnam have received assistance from local authorities to overcome the unprecedented situation. 

Domestic tourism gradually reopens
Domestic tourism gradually reopens
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on measures for socioeconomic development amid the early recession of Covid-19 in the country, including gradually reopening domestic tourism.

Impressive beauty of five Ban On Caves
Impressive beauty of five Ban On Caves
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

“The complex of five Ban On Caves in Moc Chau are quite pristine, magical and attractive and still a new and strange destination for visitors although being listed among the most impressive tourist attractions in Son La Province.

Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

Located within the immense forest and mountain area in Ha Tinh and holding a poetic and peaceful beauty, Ke Go Lake has been long established as an ecotourism destination that attracts many tourists from near and far.

Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays
Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

Several popular tourist sites in Vietnam will reopen for visitors on the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays after social distancing rules have been loosened.

Binh Lu – role model vermicelli village in the northwest
Binh Lu – role model vermicelli village in the northwest
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

In recent decades cassava vermicelli have made in Binh Lu village, Lai Chau province, increasingly popular and brought growing profits to local households.

CAAV urges airlines to provide refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19
CAAV urges airlines to provide refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnamese airlines must pay full ticket refunds to passengers whose flights have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, without any charges,

Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.

The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen
The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

The movie “I see yellow flowers on green grass” catapulted the central coast province of Phu Yen to fame. 

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Ninh Binh will not hold opening ceremony for Tourism Year 2020
Ninh Binh will not hold opening ceremony for Tourism Year 2020
TRAVELicon  26/04/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the northern province of Ninh Binh to organise an event in replacement of the opening ceremony of the National Tourism Year 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese tourism industry forecasted to take years for recovery
Vietnamese tourism industry forecasted to take years for recovery
TRAVELicon  26/04/2020 

It would take Vietnam’s tourism sector at least two years to recover after being hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Le Tuan Anh, director of the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
TRAVELicon  26/04/2020 

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.

Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.

Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam
Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

wanderlust.co.uk has devised a list of the 12 best things to do during a visit to Vietnam, with their suggestions featuring exciting activities such as lighting a lantern when visiting Hoi An and finding romance at Sapa’s love market.

Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Quinoa, originated from South Africa is packed with protein, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. The combination of quinoa and crab meat in soup helps create a nutrient and mouthwatering dish.

Eased social distancing helps resume air services to Con Dao
Eased social distancing helps resume air services to Con Dao
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Air and coach services were allowed to resume in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and its Con Dao Island, starting from 0:00 am on April 24, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23
Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

An additional return trip is to be introduced on the Hanoi-HCM City train route from April 23, raising the total to three return trips daily.

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

