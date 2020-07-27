New street name in Saigon documents history

Towards the far end of Dinh Tien Hoang Street there are big old trees on both sides - PHOTOS: THANH HOA On one end of the street is Lang Ong Ba Chieu Temple where the tomb of Le Van Duyet, a historical figure, is located. Le Van Duyet (1764-1832) was a high-ranking mandarin of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945). He contributed to the development of the southern region of Vietnam. The following photo essay features some scenes on the current session of Dinh Tien Hoang Street which is about to change its name. The section of Dinh Tien Hoang Street which will become Le Van Duyet Street soon seen from above The near end of the wouldbe Le Van Duyen Street viewed from District 1. Notice Cau Bong Bridge, which links District 1 with Binh Thanh District A part of Cau Bong Bridge, which still retains its old structure A close-up of the part of the street which links to Cau Bong Bridge The far end of the existing street which meets with Phan Dang Luu Street On the left of this photo is Lang Ong Ba Chieu Temple where the tombs of Le Van Duyet and his wife are