Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increases by 7.6 percent in October

01/11/2020    19:10 GMT+7

In October alone, the number of international tourists to Vietnam was up 7.6 percent from the previous month and down 99.1 percent from the same period last year due to the pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The country welcomed 3.8 million foreign visitors in the first ten months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 73.8 percent.

Additionally, the 2nd national domestic tourism recovery campaign under theme “Vietnam – safe, attractive destination” featuring many special promotional programs has been launched.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has also released the Safe Vietnam Tourism App which will help visitors easily update information about destinations, services and policies.

 

The national tourism conference 2020 will be held in Hoi An (Quang Nam) in November. It will discuss about tourism sector’s development, tourism recovery solutions, restructuring tourism source markets after the pandemic, the global and regional tourism situation, challenges and opportunity of Vietnam’s tourism industry, latest tourism trend.

SGGP

Flexible booking is also one of the top deciding factors for Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Vietnamese travelers when it comes to the booking process in the present time, aside from price and safety.

 
 

Other News

.
New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

A new community-based tourist site on Con Ho (Ho Islet) in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has opened as part of an effort to diversify tourism products in the province.

Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Painter Do Duc, 75, is no newcomer to Vietnam’s northwest.

Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been ranked in the ninth place among 10 terrific locations around the world for cycling enthusiasts in an article published in early October by MapQuest, an American free online web mapping service.

Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google
Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google
TRAVELicon  31/10/2020 

Flexible booking is also one of the top deciding factors for Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Vietnamese travelers when it comes to the booking process in the present time, aside from price and safety.

Seafood market in the morning
Seafood market in the morning
TRAVELicon  31/10/2020 

Hai Hau - a coastal district in Nam Dinh Province - boasts a 32-kilometer coastline, which provides livelihood for the majority of local households.

Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

A new tour of exploring Hoa Lo Prison has been launched every weekend since October to honour female revolutionaries whose sacrifice contributed to the overall victory of the national revolution.

Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

Trekking to po mu (Fokienia) forest, admiring terraced rice fields embraced by zig zag streams, talking with friendly Co Tu ethnic people are some of the unforgettable experiences after my two-day trip to Tay Giang in Quang Nam Province.

Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

A special garden featuring pumpkins of various shapes that cost several billions of VND has become the latest hot tourist attraction of Da Lat, with the event being held to mark Halloween celebrations.

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Tri citadel on the bank of Thach Han river was the site of fierce battles during the US war in Vietnam. 

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.

Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.

Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Travel website The Culture Trip has released a bucket list of experiences tourists must enjoy when visiting the nation, with Vietnam featuring a thousand-year-old history and a diverse range of culture.

A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

The house of more than 100 years old, located on ​​900m2 of land in Hoa Hau commune in Ly Nhan district in Ha Nam province, has become a familiar tourist destination.

Rowers conquer Tu San canyon
Rowers conquer Tu San canyon
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Hundreds of athletes who love rowing sup and kayaking have flocked to Meo Vac District, Ha Giang Province, to participate in a competition to conquer Tu San canyon, which is believed to be the deepest canyon in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

HCM City travel agencies offer 200 discounted tours as part of stimulus programme
HCM City travel agencies offer 200 discounted tours as part of stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

About 100 travel agencies in HCM City are taking part in the fourth tourism stimulus programme with nearly 200 discounted products.

Gia Long shrine, the resting place of the Nguyen Dynasty’s first king
Gia Long shrine, the resting place of the Nguyen Dynasty’s first king
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Despite being located the farthest from the ancient imperial city, Gia Long shrine, which is the resting place of the first emperor of the Nguyen Feudal Dynasty, is the perfect combination of architecture and nature as well as a beautiful picture.

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork wrapped in pomelo leaves
Vietnamese food: Grilled pork wrapped in pomelo leaves
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

The dish is an indispensable part of any special meal made from leaves, a tradition of the Mường ethnic group.

Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'
Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

Leading tourist companies in Ho Chi Minh City are seeking to establish criteria for safe destinations to reboot tourism and prepare for international arrivals in the near future.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

With the arrival of cold weather, this part of the year represents the perfect time to sample hot street food. Let’s visit Hanoi these days to taste these special dishes and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

